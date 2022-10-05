Mum attempts a DIY Frozen-themed birthday cake for her three-year-old daughter

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian mother has been cruelly mocked for her take on a Frozen-inspired birthday cake for her toddler, with many suggesting her efforts had more of a Halloween effect than a happy birthday.

The woman who shared a final photo of the dessert to Facebook explained that she used simple $4 mud cakes to curate the epic creation.

“White chocolate and chocolate mud cakes, homemade buttercream, ice cream chard made from white chocolate dyed a light blue and trying to make Elsa, Anna and Olaf out of fondant,” she explained.

‘My three-year-old daughter loved it.’

The woman who shared a final photo of the dessert to Facebook explained that she used simple $4 mud cakes to put together the epic creation

The impressive construction saw Elsa and Anna placed atop the blue ice cream cake, but their faces began to drip, making them look a little worse for wear.

“This looks like us after one of our dinner parties,” one woman wrote, tagging her friends in the comments.

“Omg that’s scary,” said another.

A third added: ‘Frozen… ice addicts… same same. But in all seriousness, this is an unreal effort. Well done. The ice cream cones look fantastic’.

Many of the Facebook members congratulated her on what must have taken a good number of hours to complete.

Let it go! Many of the Facebook members congratulated her on what must have taken a good number of hours to complete

‘Well done. I tried to make a little thing with fondant with my friend for my daughters birthday once and it ended up being a good laugh, it was too hard. But we had fun trying, said a well-known mother.

‘This is amazing. Good work! I know professional cake decorators who refuse to attempt homemade figures because they are too hard, so they outsource. You should be super proud of yourself, said another.

Another said: ‘Although the girls may look like zombies, I can understand how much work has gone into this’.