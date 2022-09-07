Mum accused of ‘wanting daughter’s friend to be her child’s carer’ after operation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A UK mother has been held accountable after saying she wants her daughter to be moved to another class so that a friend can take care of her after major surgery. hair conditioner’.

The mother explained to mumsnet that her daughter is just starting high school and the parent is afraid she will not be able to make friends due to a major surgery, which will require her to use a wheelchair.

She wants to ask the school if her daughter can be moved to a form with her best friend from elementary school.

Yet the mother was immediately jumped by other parents, who said she wanted to use her daughter’s friend as a “caregiver” to “push her daughter through school.”

A UK mother has been held accountable after saying she wants her daughter to be moved to another class so that a friend can take care of her after major surgery. her caretaker’ (stock photo)

The mother explained to Mumsnet that her daughter is just starting high school and the parent fears she won’t have a chance to make friends because of major surgery that will require her to use a wheelchair.

The unnamed mother said, “Hello everyone, my daughter just started high school and separated from her best friend. They’re not in the same class and she doesn’t get along with the only girl in grade school she’s in shape with.

“My daughter is about to have major surgery in late September/October, where they will break both of her femurs and put them back with plates and screws.

“When she goes back to school, she will be in a wheelchair and will need a lot of help getting around at school.

“Would it be reasonable if I asked if I could move her to be with her best friend?

“I’m also worried that friendship groups will be created while she’s in bed at home for six weeks and she’ll come back and have no friends in her class.

“Am I unreasonable to ask that she be moved from her best friend?” the mother concluded.

One person responded by saying, “At our school they are only 15 minutes in shape at the start of the day, so I wouldn’t worry.

“They can see each other during recess and lunch. If they don’t have classes together, I don’t think it would make much difference to be in the same shape.’

But others were more direct, saying they “wouldn’t be happy” if they were the best friend’s parent.

Most commentators were concerned for the best friend’s well-being, thinking that the mother was seeking a ‘caregiver’ for her daughter and that it would be ‘unfair’ for the friend to be responsible for her.

One poster read: ‘I’m sorry, but I wouldn’t be happy if my child is expected to push your daughter through school. Wheelchairs are heavy and paid carers are trained in how to use them safely.

“They’re not in the same class, so the other kid would miss parts of the class to get them both to class on time. The other person may also be taken into custody for arriving late.

“What happens if they both have different lunch breaks? Because they are usually staggered in secondary. Or when the other is absent? Would she need help transferring from the wheelchair to the toilet?

“You need to talk to the school about the care your daughter needs now so she can implement something that doesn’t involve any other student.

Some people thought it’s up to high school to make sure the poster’s daughter is okay

“Friendship groups also change during high school, so even if they’re in the same class, they can both make new friends.”

A few suggested they may have been “deliberately” separated before school, unbeknownst to the mother or her daughter.

Another said: ‘Sorry your daughter has to go through this procedure, but I agree it’s unfair to expect another child to take responsibility for her during the day. Maybe there’s a reason they split up.

“Encourage your daughter to make new friends before her surgery. She can keep in touch with them via WhatsApp etc. Do you have a plan with the school on how she will move after the six weeks?’