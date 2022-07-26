MultiVersus, WB’s free-to-play crossover brawler, launches in open beta

MultiVersus, the free-to-play fighting game from Warner Bros. Games starring characters from many WB universes launched Tuesday in open beta in the Americas, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and has crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.

Technically, the open beta went live at 12:00 p.m. ET, but there were issues from the get-go – personally, I never made it past the title screen at all. The developers have since put in the game in maintenance mode and promise that “servers will be back online soon.”

Maintenance mode activated – servers will be back online soon, MVPs! #MultiVersus — Multiversus (@multiversus) July 26, 2022

MultiVersus is a 2D brawler where your goal is to deal damage to your opponents and knock them off the screen. Up to four players can play simultaneously, including in free-for-all matches and two-on-two team battles. If you played Super Smash Bros., then the general chaos of the fighting should feel familiar. You can get an idea of ​​how it all works in this gameplay trailer.

But also similar to Smash Bros., part of the fun of MultiVersus is the chance to play characters from different fictional worlds against each other. Ever wondered who would win in a fight between Bugs Bunny, Batman, Arya Stark and… LeBron James? MultiVersus let you settle that score. You can check out the full schedule hereand WB Games keeps adding new characters “in the next months.” (Two confirmed additions are Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty.)

although MultiVersus will be free to play when it officially launches, you can already buy an in-game currency called gleamium to use for things like new characters and taunts. WB Games also sells three levels of: Founder Packs which come with escalating amounts of ‘character tickets’, gleamium and other digital bonuses.

If you want to check out MultiVersusyou can download it for Play stationXbox and Steam. Depending on when you’re reading this, you may have to wait for the servers to come back online before jumping into the game.