MultiVersus Season 1 kicks off August 15 after a short delay

The first season of multiversus, Warner Bros.’ free to play version of a Super Smash Bros.-like crossover fighter, now starts August 15, developer Player First Games tweeted Thursday night. The season was supposed to start on August 9, but the studio announced last week that the launch had been delayed.

In addition to news of the season’s start date, Player First Games announced that Morty of Rick and Morty will join the MultiVersus selection on August 23; his arrival had also been postponed last week. Player First Games is also committed to adding “new modes and content” during the season. Ahead of the Season 1 delay, the Rick half of Rick and Morty was slated to be added sometime during the season, but it’s unclear if that’s still the case.

Quick note: Everything we bring you in Season 1 won’t be released on the same day. New modes and content will be distributed throughout the season. We continue to share data on all the fun things to come! — Multiversus (@multiversus) August 12, 2022

MultiVersus launched in open beta in July. Rick and Morty join an already packed roster that includes characters like Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, the Iron Giant and LeBron James. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.