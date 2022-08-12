WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

MultiVersus Season 1 kicks off August 15 after a short delay

Gaming
By Jacky

The first season of multiversus, Warner Bros.’ free to play version of a Super Smash Bros.-like crossover fighter, now starts August 15, developer Player First Games tweeted Thursday night. The season was supposed to start on August 9, but the studio announced last week that the launch had been delayed.

In addition to news of the season’s start date, Player First Games announced that Morty of Rick and Morty will join the MultiVersus selection on August 23; his arrival had also been postponed last week. Player First Games is also committed to adding “new modes and content” during the season. Ahead of the Season 1 delay, the Rick half of Rick and Morty was slated to be added sometime during the season, but it’s unclear if that’s still the case.

MultiVersus launched in open beta in July. Rick and Morty join an already packed roster that includes characters like Bugs Bunny, Harley Quinn, Arya Stark, the Iron Giant and LeBron James. The game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Related Posts

Ring’s New TV Show Sounds Like a…

Jacky

Epic Games teases Fortnite and Dragon…

Jacky

Google lets some people launch cloud…

Jacky

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How Nokia ringtones became the first…

Jacky

Pirates of Khadda Market – The…

Jacky

Intel shares 48 benchmarks to show its…

Jacky
1 of 417

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More