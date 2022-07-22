WhatsNew2Day
MultiVersus adds Fortnite characters LeBron James and Rick and Morty

MultiVersusWarner Bros. games’ Super Smash Bros.like fighting video game, adds real NBA player LeBron James and Rick and Morty from the cartoon Rick and Morty to its already crossover-laden roster. (This isn’t actually the first time LeBron and Rick and Morty have appeared in a major crossover game – they’ve appeared too in Fortnite.)

LeBron James will be playable in MultiVersus from July 26the same day the game will be available in open betaand you can see it in action in his debut trailer. If you listen closely, you might be able to see that LeBron isn’t actually voiced by LeBron – instead, he is played by John Bentleywho also voices Barrett Wallace Final Fantasy VII Remake. Rick and Morty will be added sometime during the game’s first season.

The rest of the roster is already full, with WB characters like Bugs Bunny, Batman, Arya Stark, Wonder Woman and the Iron Giant. You can see the… full lineup here. The game is free to play and available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

