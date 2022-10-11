Multiple Secret Service officers hospitalized after exposure to ‘powdery substance’ in DC

The officers were transported to a nearby hospital as a precaution

Multiple Secret Service agents were hospitalized this morning for exposure to an unknown substance during a traffic stop outside the vice president’s office building in Washington.

The officers were exposed to a “powder-like substance” during a traffic stop just outside the Eisenhower Office building, which is just steps from the West Wing of the White House.

They were transported to the hospital for examination, the driver has been arrested.

The Secret Service said the officers’ treatment was just a “precautionary evaluation.”

“Just before 11 a.m., agents of the Secret Service’s Uniformed Division made a traffic stop at 1700 Blk of New York Avenue,” the Secret Service told DailyMail.com in a statement. “During the arrest, officers came into contact with a powdery substance believed to be narcotics. One person has been arrested and officers have been transported to a hospital in the region for preventive evaluation.’

The Washington DC Fire Department also attended the scene.

The Secret Service and the DC Fire Department have been dispatched to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is just steps from the West Wing of the White House.

the Eisenhower Executive Office Building is home to the office of Vice President Kamala Harris

The incident comes the same day that part of the Rayburn House Office building — just adjacent to the US Capital building — was locked down after a suspicious package was found in Mississippi Rep.’s office. Benny Thompson.

The US Capital Police has confirmed that a letter with disturbing language has been tested for hazardous substances.

The letter was deemed not dangerous and the office was reopened.