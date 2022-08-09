Multiple people injured after being RAZOR beaten in armed brawl aboard Rhode Island

<!–

At least four people were injured by razor blades after a gunfight broke out aboard the Block Island Ferry between riders picked up from a popular beach bar.

The brawl started as the ferry headed for the Port Judith ferry terminal in Narragansett, Rhode Island, WJAR News reported. He left the area around 11:30 p.m.

At least a dozen police officers stayed on the scene for several hours, Fox 3 confirmed.

The total number of victims is unknown, as is the severity of the injuries.

Dramatic footage on social media shows police officers jumping off a ship and hopping onto the working ferry to respond to the incident.

Another clip shows three people in handcuffs being escorted from the ferry after arriving at the shore, according to a video shared by ABC 6.

According to several media outlets, one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, but no law enforcement agency has confirmed this.

The Rhode Island State Police, the US Coast Guard station in Port Judith and the Narragansett Police Department all responded at the ferry terminal.

DailyMail.com has contacted all three law enforcement agencies investigating the incident for comment.

A woman interviewed by WPRI12 claimed that Block Island was overcrowded Monday due to the all-day Reggae Fest at Ballard’s Beach Resort – a popular destination for tourists looking to party.

She went on to say that the event was “body to body” and that she thought she would be stuck on the island overnight because the lines for return trips to the mainland were full.

“Block island, never allow Reggae fest again lmao,” wrote one person on Twitter sharing images of police escorting three suspects from the ferry.

A Twitter user filmed police inspecting the boat while it was still en route to the mainland

At least a dozen law enforcement agencies were at the ferry terminal once it arrived. Ambulances and police dogs were also on the scene

Emergency medical services and police dogs believed to be with the Rhode Island State Police were also at the ferry terminal, the latter inspecting the ship.

The summer vacation spot, a scenic island about 15 kilometers from the mainland, is only accessible by ferry or plane.

Block Island is widely regarded as a popular summer vacation destination for Northeasterners.

The Rhode Island State Police told DailyMail.com it will issue a press release about the incident later today.