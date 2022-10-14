‘Multiple human remains’ discovered in Oklahoma river near where four men recently disappeared

Human remains were discovered Friday afternoon in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, in a river, local news outlets report.

According to News on 6the families of four local men who are missing have been notified.

At this time, however, police have not confirmed that the remains belong to the missing men.

News channel 8 in Tulsa, a news conference streamed Friday with Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, confirming “multiple human remains” were found.

You can watch the full press conference in the player above.

Prentice said Friday he’s not sure if the remains are related to a group of men who recently went missing in the area.

“Right now we have more questions than answers,” Prentice said.

The Chief also said it may take some time to identify the remains.

“If it turns out that these four missing men are the remains in the river, then the focus of our investigation will shift from finding them to what happened to them,” Prentice said.

“If it is determined that they are not, we will have two separate investigations.

Other information was not immediately available.

DailyMail.com contacted law enforcement for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

These are the four men recently reported missing from Oklahoma. It is unclear whether the remains found on Friday are theirs

Relatives of the four missing Oklahoma bikers who disappeared after visiting a junkyard begin to lose hope as the search continues.

Mark Chastain, 32, his brother Billy, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, left their homes in Okmulgee at 8pm on Sunday and have not been seen since.

The group was reported missing on Monday and a witness claimed to have seen them walking down a street at 2 a.m. Tuesday, but police have not confirmed the sighting.

Billy Chastain’s girlfriend, Megan Gordan, told… News 6 that the families are beginning to see their hopes fade after the search group toured a wildlife sanctuary near Okmulgee on Thursday.

She said, ‘It’s getting hopeless, I still have hope, but it’s getting hopeless. That’s why I put together this quest. Because I want to find him. I want to find them all. I want them, right now I want to find them, whether they are dead or alive.’

Police in Okmulgee said they searched the reserve the day before and found nothing.

Jessica Chastain (pictured), wife of Billy’s older brother Mark, said: ‘We have so many mixed feelings, we have no answers, no closing, nothing’

Billy Chastain’s girlfriend, Megan Gordan (pictured), admits the families are beginning to see hopes fade after the search group looked for Billy, his older brother Mark and their two friends at a wildlife sanctuary near Okmulgee on Thursday.

The group was reported missing on Monday and a witness claimed to have seen them walking down a street at 2 a.m. Tuesday, but police have not confirmed the sighting. Pictured: Mike Sparks (left) and Alex Stevens (right)

Mark Chastain (left), 32, and his brother Billy (right), 30, are among four missing cyclists in Oklahoma

Jessica Chastain, the wife of Billy’s older brother Mark, said, “We have so many mixed feelings, we have no answers, no closing, nothing.”

Authorities have started searching GPS data from the men’s mobile devices, but like all the other tips they’ve been given, it came to nothing.

Chastain noted that police efforts haven’t stopped the family from trying for themselves: ‘Just that they don’t know anything, they haven’t found anything from all the searches they’ve done… Just because they’re searching, not’ It means not that we can’t.’

Gordon and Chastain’s search will continue in the coming days as police begin to request house searches to search the men’s social media.

‘We are heartbroken, we are sad, we are ordinary, the unknown is what touches us. For example, we need some sort of closure,” Chastain said.

Police Chief Mark Prentice says he is stunned by the case and has never seen the simultaneous disappearance of four people in his career.

Prentice told News on 6: ‘I can’t understand the actual coincidence because it’s so unusual.’

Mark Chastain, 32, his brother Billy, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, left their homes in Okmulgee at 8pm on Sunday and have not been seen since.

He added that he is increasingly concerned but has not yet found any evidence of foul play.

It is believed the men visited a junkyard west of Okmulgee before stopping at a Murphy’s gas station and then visiting the salvage yard near Schulter where Mark’s phone broke or was switched off.

Prentice said: “Right now the evidence tells me I have four missing adults, I have no evidence that violence is involved at this time, we always consider that a possibility in any missing persons case and we close those down.” possibility does not matter. but no persons of importance.’

Mark’s wife Jessica Chastain said: Fox News: ‘I don’t know anything, and I feel lost. My heart is broken. I am sad. I have so many mixed feelings and thoughts.

“As far as I know, nothing has been found. Nothing was found. There is no sign of malicious intent.’

Due to the difficult terrain, agents use drones to aid in their search.

They said yesterday: ‘Additional locations have been identified as potential sources for more video and will be contacted tomorrow.

“Search warrants have been issued for phone records, and warrants for Facebook accounts are coming.

“It is important to remember that without an actual appearance of the missing men on video along the path that we have been able to establish via telephone records, we cannot definitively say that the missing men followed that path.

“Previously, only one of their phones did that. We will continue to investigate and follow any evidence we discover.

“Additional updates will be sent as they become available.”