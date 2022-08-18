Multiple dead as two planes smash into each other in California 

<!–

At least three people were killed in a collision between two planes over Watsonville, California on Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that a single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided as the pilots attempted to land at Watsonville Municipal Airport around 3 p.m.

One of the planes crashed into an adjacent field, while the other slammed into a hangar.

The single-engine plane had one person on board and the other had two people on board, city officials said, confirming multiple fatalities.

City officials confirmed that the crash happened just before 3 p.m. and that several people were killed

The investigation into the crash is being led by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, who are assisted by the Watsonville Police Department and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are expected to provide a briefing on the incident at 6pm PST.

This is a story in development.