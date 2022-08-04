Multiple dead across multiple sites in Laurel, Nebraka in an explosion
BREAKING: Multiple deaths in multiple locations in Laurel, Nebraska: Explosion shook a residence at 3 a.m. and officials in dangerous suits react
- Multiple fatalities have been confirmed by the Nebraska State Patrol after an explosion
- Witnesses in Laurel, Nebraska, report seeing and hearing an explosion around 3 a.m
- Laurel City Hall officials said they have been advised by the Sheriff’s Office to introduce lockdown status
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple fatalities after an early morning explosion in Laurel, Nebraska.
Officials in hazmat suits walk to the crime scene early Thursday morning.
There are thought to be multiple scenes in Cedar County, with law enforcement concentrated around 3rd and Elm Streets.
The perimeter reportedly extends beyond the street, with witnesses reporting seeing and hearing an explosion at 3 a.m.
Laurel City Hall officials told DailyMail.com they had been advised by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to introduce a “recommended” lockdown status.
Witnesses in Wakefield allege that a school there has been shut down, and that other businesses and buildings in Laurel should also close ranks.
This is a story in development.
The Nebraska State Patrol has confirmed multiple deaths in the incident