Multiple dead across multiple sites in Laurel, Nebraka in an explosion

Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple fatalities after an early morning explosion in Laurel, Nebraska.

Officials in hazmat suits walk to the crime scene early Thursday morning.

There are thought to be multiple scenes in Cedar County, with law enforcement concentrated around 3rd and Elm Streets.

The perimeter reportedly extends beyond the street, with witnesses reporting seeing and hearing an explosion at 3 a.m.

Laurel City Hall officials told DailyMail.com they had been advised by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to introduce a “recommended” lockdown status.

Witnesses in Wakefield allege that a school there has been shut down, and that other businesses and buildings in Laurel should also close ranks.

This is a story in development.