Multi-vehicle crash leaves two men pinned in burning vehicle, injures four more

Firefighters pulled four people from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle accident that left two men trapped in a burning lorry in southwest Sydney on Thursday afternoon.

A cement mixer collided with a car, a ute and the lorry on Widemere Road in Wetherill Park at about 12:00 noon, causing the mixer to roll onto its side.

Firefighters try to free the two men trapped by the truck’s crumpled dashboard. Credit:9News

Two of the three passengers in the truck’s cab were pinned in place by the dashboard after it collapsed from the force of the crash, Fire and Rescue NSW said, when the truck caught fire.

After extinguishing the blaze, specialist firefighters from seven fire stations erected a platform at the front of the cabin and used hydraulic tools to free the trapped men. The driver managed to get out of the cab much earlier.