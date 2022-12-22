Multi-vehicle crash leaves two men pinned in burning vehicle, injures four more

Firefighters pulled four people from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle accident that left two men trapped in a burning lorry in southwest Sydney on Thursday afternoon.
A cement mixer collided with a car, a ute and the lorry on Widemere Road in Wetherill Park at about 12:00 noon, causing the mixer to roll onto its side.
Two of the three passengers in the truck’s cab were pinned in place by the dashboard after it collapsed from the force of the crash, Fire and Rescue NSW said, when the truck caught fire.
After extinguishing the blaze, specialist firefighters from seven fire stations erected a platform at the front of the cabin and used hydraulic tools to free the trapped men. The driver managed to get out of the cab much earlier.
“They were in pretty serious danger, especially when the truck caught fire and had obviously suffered some pretty serious injuries,” said a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman.
A fourth man was freed by firefighters after they cut off the ute’s roof and used a hydraulic tool to force the door frame apart, allowing the man to crawl out.
NSW Fire and Rescue said the woman in the red car, who reported suffering head injuries, and the man in the cement mixer were able to get out of their vehicles on their own.