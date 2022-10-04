Multi-organ chip detects dangerous nanoparticles

Calculation grid for thermal simulation with a magnified view of the NanoCube exposure device. The aerosol sections are yellow, the other sections are components or air sections. Credit: Fraunhofer SCA



What happens if we inhale nanoparticles emitted by, for example, a laser printer? Could these nanoparticles damage the respiratory tract or maybe even other organs? To answer these questions, Fraunhofer researchers are developing the “NanoCube” illumination device.

The integrated multi-organ chip of the Nanocube, set up in the laboratory of the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin) and through its spin-off organization “TissUse” detects the interaction between nanoparticles and lung cells, the absorption of nanoparticles into the bloodstream and possible effects on the liver.

Having a laser printer right next to your workstation is certainly very practical. That said, there is a risk that these machines, like 3D printers, could emit aerosols during operation that include nanoparticles, particles that are between one and a hundred nanometers in size. In comparison, one hair is about 60,000 to 80,000 nanometers thick.

Nanoparticles are also produced by passing road vehicles, for example through tire wear. However, little is known about how these particles affect the human body when inhaled into the lungs. Until now, the only way to investigate this has been through animal testing. In addition, large sample quantities of the respective aerosol would have to be collected at great expense.

Directly measurable biological impact

Researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine ITEM and the Fraunhofer Institute for Algorithms and Scientific Computing SCAI collaborate with TU Berlin and its spin-off organization TissUse GmbH on the “NanoINHAL” project to study the impact of nanoparticles on the human body to investigate .

“We are able to directly and easily analyze the biological impact of the aerosols using in vitro methods – and without animal testing,” said Dr. Tanja Hansen, Group Manager at Fraunhofer ITEM.

The combination of two existing technologies has made this possible: the multi-organ chip Humimic Chip3 from TU Berlin and its spin-off organization TissUse, and the PRIT ExpoCube, developed by Fraunhofer ITEM. The Humimic Chip3 is a chip the size of a standard laboratory slide of 76 x 26 mm. Tissue cultures that have been miniaturized 100,000 fold can be placed on it, with nutrient solutions supplied to the tissue cultures by micropumps. In this way, for example, tissue samples from the lung and liver and their interaction with nanoparticles can be artificially imitated.

Four of these multi-organ chips fit in the PRIT ExpoCube. This is an exposure device used to study airborne substances such as aerosols in vitro. Using a sophisticated system of micropumps, heating electronics, aerosol lines and sensors, the ExpoCube can expose the cell samples on the multi-organ chip to various aerosols or even nanoparticles at the air-liquid interface – such as in the human lung – in a controllable and reproducible manner. .

The nanoparticles flow through a microduct, from which several branches lead down to conduct the air and nanoparticles to the four multi-organ chips. “When lung cells are exposed to the air-liquid interface, many parameters play a role, such as temperature, the flow of the culture medium in the chip and the aerosol flow. This makes this kind of experiment very complicated.” Hansen explains.

A snapshot of the simulation shows the temperature distribution in the NanoCube with the multi-organ chips inside. The analysis of the temperature distribution helps to improve the design of the NanoCube. Credit: Fraunhofer SCA



The system is currently being further optimized. At the end of the project, the combination of NanoCube and multi-organ chip will enable detailed studies of aerosols in vitro. Only then will it be possible to investigate the direct impact of the potentially harmful nanoparticles on the respiratory tract and at the same time possible effects on other organs, such as the liver.

Simulations help optimize development

But how can aerosols, especially nanoparticles, be sent to lung cells in such a way that a certain amount is deposited on the cell surface? This is where Fraunhofer SCAI’s expertise comes in: the researchers studied this point and similar aspects in a simulation. They had to overcome special challenges: for example, the physical and numerical models needed for a detailed simulation of nanoparticles are considerably more complex than for particles with larger diameters. This, in turn, significantly increases the computation time.

But the time and effort is worth it, as the computationally intensive simulation helps to optimize the real-life test system. Let’s take an example: As mentioned above, the aerosol must flow through a line from which several branches extend downwards to target the nanoparticles onto the multi-organ chips, with conditions at the sampling points being as identical as possible.

However, the inertial forces of the nanoparticles are low, so the particles are less likely to move from the diverted flow path to the cell surface. Gravity alone is not enough in this case. The researchers solve the problem by using the phenomenon of thermophoresis.

“This refers to a force in a liquid with a temperature gradient that causes the particles to migrate to the cooler side,” explains Dr. Carsten Brodbeck, project manager at Fraunhofer SCAI. “By flowing the aerosol heated through the conduit while the cells are grown naturally at body temperature, the nanoparticles move towards the cells, which the simulation clearly shows.”

The researchers also used simulations to investigate how to achieve the largest possible temperature gradient without damaging the cells and how the associated device should be constructed. They also examined how different flow rates and feedline geometries would affect the uptake.

The temperature distribution in the exposure device is optimized by selecting different materials, adjusting the geometry and adjusting the cooling and heating design. “Using simulations, we can quickly and easily change the boundary conditions and understand the effects of these changes. We can also see things that would remain hidden in experiments,” explains Brodbeck.

The fundamental technological problems have been solved. The first prototype of the NanoCube illumination device, including a multi-organ chip, is now expected to be ready in the autumn, after which the first experiments with the system will be carried out.

For now, the Fraunhofer researchers are using reference particles instead of printer aerosols, such as nanoparticles of zinc oxide or what is known as ‘carbon black’, the black pigment in printing ink. In future practical applications, the measuring system must be set up wherever the nanoparticles are produced, for example next to a laser printer.

Innovative testing system for toxic effects

The NanoINHAL project will create an innovative test system that can be used to investigate the toxic effects of airborne nanoparticles on cells in the airways and lungs, as well as downstream organs such as the liver.

The combination of two organ systems in a microphysiological system also makes it possible to study the absorption and distribution of nanoparticles in the organism. In the future, the test system will provide data on the long-term effects of inhaled nanoparticles and their biokinetics. This will play an important role in assessing the potential health risk of such particles.

Magnetic nanoparticles can release anticancer microRNA on command

Provided by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

