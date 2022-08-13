Multi-millionaire Joey Essex, 32, says he’s rich enough to retire

<!–

Multimillionaire Joey Essex is rich enough to retire at age 32 – after piling up enough cash to stay afloat.

But despite having millions in the bank, the Essex-born star has insisted he’s not ready to give up his job just yet.

When asked if he was able to retire, he told the like thisn: “I think I could, but I feel like it depends on how much you enjoy your job.

“I really enjoy my job, so it’s never really about the money, it’s always about keeping myself busy and just being happy.

“I’m only 32 – the best is yet to come.”

Joey’s fortune comes after he starred in The Only Way is Essex from 2011 to 2013 and used the associated fame to become a strong reality TV star.

He finished fourth in the 2013 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and won the second season of The Jump a year later.

Known for his sometimes dope reactions, Joey also fronted a series called Educating Joey Essex – in which he learned about a variety of topics.

After being a regular on Celebs Go Dating for the past few years, Joey has also appeared in Celebrity Ex on the Beach, Celebrity MasterChef and appeared in the 2022 series of Australia’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Here away.

Stolen: Joey was robbed of designer accessories worth more than £8,000, including a £1,900 gray Maison Goyard bag, after his Essex home was looted by thieves earlier this year

Joey’s ventures go beyond television appearances with investments in a variety of products – including his signature ‘Fusey’ brand of aftershaves and hair care products.

The revelation of his wealth comes despite being robbed of designer accessories in January at a cost of over £8,000.

Joey was shocked and horrified after discovering that his £3million Essex home had been looted by thieves, saying he was desperate to be reunited with his belongings.

Thieves stole, among other things, a black Fendi backpack worth around £4,500, which he could see sporting in an instant, shared on Instagram.

Joey has also lost a mustard Louis Vuitton weekend bag worth £2,500, and a £1,900 gray Maison Goyard cross-body bag.

A source close to Joey told MailOnline in January that the star is still looking for other items stolen.

They said: ‘Some of the items are very distinctive and Joey hopes they will help identify those responsible.’