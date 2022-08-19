Multi-millionaire beauty entrepreneur Zoe Foster Blake wears a $4,745 outfit to lunch in Sydney

<!–

After working in magazines for years, Zoë Foster-Blake has a flair for fashion.

And the multi-millionaire beauty entrepreneur put a very stylish foot forward as she enjoyed lunch with her best friend Lisa Wipli at the popular eatery Margaret in Sydney’s Double Bay on Thursday.

The 42-year-old looked incredibly chic in a $495 Alemais floral dress, paired with a $4250 Loewe Puzzle leather crossbody bag and leather boots.

Ladies having lunch! Multi-millionaire beauty entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake donned a $4,745 outfit as she enjoyed a meal in Sydney’s Double Bay on Thursday with her equally stylish best friend Lisa Wipfli.

She added designer sunglasses to her look and let her auburn locks come out in bouncy waves.

Zoë was her own best commercial, accentuating her flawless face with a light application of makeup.

Meanwhile, Lisa, who is radio-married to Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, looked stylish in a silk blouse and sand colored trousers.

She paired her look with a Gucci handbag and strappy sandals.

The two women were excited to catch up over lunch and took several selfies on the sidewalk outside.

Zoë is one of Australia’s most successful female entrepreneurs, enjoying an $89 million payday last year after selling her majority stake in her Go-To skincare company.

Go-To has seen huge sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, helping to secure Zoë’s place on the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List.

Last August, ASX-listed beauty giant BWX Group acquired a majority (50.1 percent) stake in Go-To for $89 million, in a deal that valued the company at $177 million.

Zoë would have made about $30 million from the deal, bringing her net worth to an estimated $36 million.

Zoë is married to comedian Hamish Blake and the couple share two children – son Sonny, seven, and daughter Rudy, four.