Mukesh, Sarfaraz, Sen play starring roles as Rest of India win Irani Cup

Rest of India Beat 374 (Sarfaraz 138, Vihari 82, Sakariya 5-93) and 105 for 2 (Abhimanyu 63*, Unadkat 2-37) saurashtra 98 (Mukesh 4-23, Malik 3-25, Sen 3-41) and 380 (Unadkat 89, Mankad 72, Jackson 71, Sen 5-94, Saurabh 3-80) by eight wickets

Kuldeep Sen took the last two Saurashtra wickets in a hurry on the fourth morning, using his pace and the offered steep bounce to good effect. He finished 5 for 94 for the innings and a match distance of 8 for 135 as Rest of India won by eight wickets to lift the Irani Cup for the 29th time.

Saurashtra gave a much better account of their batting skills in their second innings, after being thrown out for 98 in the first inning, but they could only give Rest of India a 105-run goal with almost two days left. The runs were eliminated in just over a session and a half, with Abhimanyu Easwaran going unbeaten at 63, while adding 81 runs for the third wicket with KS Bharat, who scored 27.

“We collapsed under the circumstances. It was not a typical Rajkot wicket,” Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat said after the match. “We had to be in the game in that session and we couldn’t. It was an extraordinary performance from someone who could have pulled out of that situation. It didn’t happen, but we fought to the end.”

The star of the day, and Saurashtra’s second innings, was Senator. He threw a quick and full throw to catch Parth Bhut lbw and leave Saurashtra nine. Unadkat, who played a captain’s knock of 89 to prolong the fight, became Sen’s latest victim when he cut a short and quick delivery to take it behind the stumps to Bharat.

Sen’s colleague Mukesh Kumar was named Player of the Match for his spell on the first morning, when he ran through the Saurashtra top three and later added Sheldon Jackson’s wicket to his tally. “There was some help at the beginning and we tried to get them out as quickly as possible,” Mukesh said after the game.

Abhimanyu had some smooth runs in the chase, but the innings of the game were Sarfaraz Khan’s 138 off 178 balls in the Rest of India’s first innings. Sarfaraz counter-attacked after coming in 18 for 3 and taking his team to a match-winning total teamed up with Hanuma Vihari, who scored 82.