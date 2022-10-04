Mukesh, Sarfaraz, Sen play starring roles as Rest of India win Irani Cup
Rest of India Beat 374 (Sarfaraz 138, Vihari 82, Sakariya 5-93) and 105 for 2 (Abhimanyu 63*, Unadkat 2-37) saurashtra 98 (Mukesh 4-23, Malik 3-25, Sen 3-41) and 380 (Unadkat 89, Mankad 72, Jackson 71, Sen 5-94, Saurabh 3-80) by eight wickets
The star of the day, and Saurashtra’s second innings, was Senator. He threw a quick and full throw to catch Parth Bhut lbw and leave Saurashtra nine. Unadkat, who played a captain’s knock of 89 to prolong the fight, became Sen’s latest victim when he cut a short and quick delivery to take it behind the stumps to Bharat.
“We were in a difficult situation” [in the first innings] on a wicket that helped the bowlers, Sarfaraz hit beautifully,” said Vihari. “The 220-run partnership helped us get the momentum and we took the game away from them. I wanted to make it to 100 because I worked hard. I hit for a long time, but at the end of the day the contribution helped the team and I’m happy.”