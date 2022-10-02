Mukesh Kumar learns about selection through Indian team WhatsApp group

Then he realized that he had been selected for the ODI series against South Africa, which starts in Lucknow on October 6.

“I got very emotional. It was all blurry,” Mukesh told PTI from Rajkot, where he plays for Rest of India in the Irani Cup. “I could only remember the face of my late father Kashi Nath Singh. My father, until I played Ranji Trophy for Bengal, didn’t think I was good enough to do well professionally. Unko shaq tha ki main qaabil hoon bhi ya nahi. (He doubted whether I could or could not.)”

Mukesh, 28, lost his father to a stroke last year before the final of the Ranji Trophy. He would train in the morning and then spend time next to his father’s hospital bed. “Today my mother had tears in her eyes,” Mukesh said after the news of his selection. “She was so emotional. Everyone at home started crying.”

Mukesh, from Gopalganj district in Bihar, had appeared three times for the exam to join the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) because his father wanted him to get a government job, and he is now in service of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

He is Bengal’s most consistent new-ball bowler and his five-wicket-haul for India A in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A and a four-for on the first day of the ongoing Irani Cup game accelerated his selection in the Indian squad.

“Aapke hatehon ki kalakari bhagwan ki den hai, lekin agar unke diye huye aashirwad par mehnat nahi karoge to kuchh nahi hoga. (You can have God’s gift, but if you don’t work hard, nothing will happen),” he said. “Life is all about learning and it never stops. My aim would be to make sure that until I play cricket I would never stop learning. [VVS] Mr. Laxman told me, “Mukesh, however far you throw for Bengal and however you set up batters, just replicate that consistently.” I just followed his instructions.”

Mukesh has taken 113 wickets in 31 first-class matches, including the ongoing Irani Cup match, and has 17 wickets in 18 List A games with a 5.17 thrift percentage. He is one of those rare cricketers in recent times who made it to India’s limited overs squad without playing in the IPL.