Muhammad Ali’s famous Rumble In The Jungle WBC heavyweight belt sells for £5.15m

Muhammad Ali’s WBC heavyweight title belt from his famous Rumble In The Jungle fight has sold for £5.15 million.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments, when Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in African Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

The gold-tone metal belt, with green leather strap, fetched 13 times the estimated £400,000 at auction in Dallas, Texas.

The prestigious belt was put up for sale by American businessman Troy Kinunen, who collected 1,600 items related to the boxer during his lifetime, according to The sun.

The winner of the belt contest was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, as he confirmed the news in a tweet.

Irsay has revealed that he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay tweeted.

BREAKING–Muhammad Ali’s

1974 ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ championship belt when he used his rope-a-dope and defeated George Foreman – just added to @IrsayCollection Just in time for the August 2 show at Chicago’s Navy Pier (and September 9 at Indy). Proud to be the steward! pic.twitter.com/REJOGV1Cwq — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 24, 2022

The belt will be on display at Chicago’s Navy Pier on August 2 and in Indianapolis on September 9.

A Heritage Auctions spokesperson said: “Here we present the key symbol of that glorious achievement, the WBC Heavyweight Championship belt earned for Muhammad Ali’s victory over George Foreman in the legendary ‘Rumble in the Jungle’.

Ali pulled the thunder of the Foreman storm, then unleashed his own lightning, causing Goliath to fall before the Earl and finally seven years after his title was unjustly stripped, completing his long journey back to the sport’s mountaintop.

“The historical significance of the piece, arguably the most important boxing prize ever made available at public auction, is simply immeasurable.”

The red robe Ali wore before Joe Frazier’s ‘fight of the century’ raised £290,000

In the same auction, the red robe Ali wore before the ‘fight of the century’ with Joe Frazier fetched £290,000.

The legendary American boxer walked to the ring wearing the dress prior to the 1971 fight in Madison Square Garden, New York.

The garment is crimson in color with a white trim and also has the name of the heavyweight great on the back.