Mugshots of Victorian criminals found inside Derby police ledger

An album featuring a collection of grisly criminal mugshots from the Victorian era onwards is set to fetch thousands at auction after being rescued from a skip.

The Peaky Blinders-style images were discovered in a police book from 1890 to 1920.

The document mentions Alice Wheeldon, a woman convicted of plotting to kill then-British Prime Minister David Lloyd George more than a century ago.

In total there are 500 pages and each page has a grainy mug shot and details crimes ranging from theft, burglary, shoplifting and assault.

Minor offenses include petty theft such as stealing a comb, bad language or even being an “incorrigible scoundrel”.

The fascinating document of ‘serious importance’ was rescued from a skip by a former police officer who worked in Derby over 40 years ago.

His son is now selling the book via Hansons Auctioneers, where it is expected to fetch between £2,000-£3,000 on 19 October.

David Lloyd George was Prime Minister from 1916 to 1922

The ledger’s most notable pages concern the Wheeldon family – who were charged and convicted of conspiring to murder Lloyd George.

Alice Wheeldon, her daughter Winnie and son-in-law Alfred Mason are all believed to have been wrongfully convicted of the plot in March 1917.

Lloyd George was then just three months into a six-year term as Prime Minister that ended in 1922.

The seller, a 53-year-old engineer from Staffordshire who has lived in Derby for 47 years, said: ‘The book was rescued by my father, a constable at the time, when he worked for Derby Borough Police more than 40 years ago.

‘The station was clearing out some garages and storage rooms at an old police station on St Mary’s Gate in Derby. My dad saved it from being thrown in the bin.

“He thought it was too interesting to end up in the landfill. Unfortunately, my father is no longer with us, so I cannot ask him for more details.

‘He gave it to me 30 years ago. It has been in a closet ever since and rarely sees the light of day.

‘I looked into it in more detail 10 years ago and noticed the Wheeldon family.

‘In Derby, Alice Weeldon is now regarded as a hero for her anti-war and suffragette stance and wrongful convictions.

Above: Thomas Donald of Birmingham arrested for theft and burglary

William Watson of Derby who stole a bicycle and was also found guilty of ‘theft’ meaning theft. The ledger’s seller said it was saved by his policeman father, who stopped it from being dumped in a skip during a clearance more than 40 years ago

Martin Adams, from Nottingham, was arrested for a wide range of offences, including the theft of a comb. The ledger is being sold via Hansons Auctioneers, where it is expected to fetch between £2,000-£3,000 on 19 October.

‘She has been honored with a blue plaque and a star on the city’s Walk of Fame.

‘After decades in a closet, I have decided that it is time for someone else to have the opportunity to research this important historical record.

“In addition to the Wheeldon family, there are almost 500 other people with a story to tell.”

Alice, who died in 1919, was a supporter of women’s suffrage and an anti-war campaigner.

In the black and white mug shots of Wheeldons, she is described as 51 years old, pale with dark brown hair.

A memo dated 27 February 1917 reads: ‘Conspiracy to murder – 10 years’.

Underneath in red ink is written on a note dated 30 December 1917 ‘Afladt’. Added on 21 February 1919 is ‘Death’. Weakened by her ordeal, Alice lost her life to influenza during the infamous Spanish flu pandemic.

It is believed that she was the target of her political beliefs and as recently as 2019 efforts were made to have all convictions overturned because ‘the defendants’ right to a fair trial was sacrificed in the name of political interests’.

Some evidence may have been produced on behalf of a government seeking to discredit the anti-war movement.

It was known that Wheeldon sheltered young men fleeing conscription during the First World War.

In December 1916, ‘Alex Gordon’, an undercover agent, arrived at the Wheeldon home claiming to be a conscientious objector. Alice took him in.

He told her that labor camps for conscientious objectors were guarded by dogs. A parcel containing two vials of curare and two of strychnine was sent to her.

Annie Brown from Derby, who used the alias Black Diamond, was arrested and convicted of using obscene language and stealing

Alice Wheeldon was sentenced to ten years in prison in March 1917 for her alleged part in the plot to assassinate Lloyd George, but was released later that year due to ill health

Winnie Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for her alleged role in a plot to assassinate Lloyd George. She was released in 1919 after the war ended

Alfred George Mason, Winnifred’s husband, was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the murder plot

The pack was intercepted and it was claimed they were intended to kill guard dogs at a labor camp.

This claim formed the basis of the case against the family.

After being convicted, Alice went on hunger strike and was released early due to ill health later in 1917. Her daughter was also released in 1919 after the war ended.

Surviving relatives had campaigned to have the case reopened, but earlier this year an attempt to officially clear their names failed.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said in June that while their arguments had merit, the case was too old to justify the expense.

Hanson expert Jim Spencer added: ‘I thought this book sounded really interesting when the seller first contacted me.

“However, nothing prepared me for the first look inside when he took it to Hansons’ Staffordshire salesroom, Bishton Hall.

‘I was surprised by how many people were in the book and I was struck by the range of offences.

‘I’m sure many people will say it reminds them of TV’s Peaky Blinders and I guess some criminals look like a villain in a Laurel and Hardy film, but most seem pitifully trapped in their circumstances.

‘The overwhelming feeling for me is quite tragic, where petty theft is committed by desperate people living in poverty.

“There is a sense of societal division between the majority of criminals in cloth caps, stealing food and clothes, and the occasional gentleman wearing a bowler hat, charged with embezzlement.

“Many of the women have previously been convicted of prostitution, and many of the men have been charged with living off the income from prostitution. In some cases, a husband and wife have each been convicted of causing their children to beg.

‘A few of the men are dressed in military uniforms and many individuals are described as having naval tattoos. Identification marks are described and most have physical scars. I just get a sense of some very difficult lives in this book.*

‘Some beliefs seem shockingly petty, such as *’stealing a tin of pine apples’, ‘stealing a bag of soot’, ‘stealing growing apples’, and some are bizarrely vague, like ‘incorrigible rascals’.

‘This makes it all the more surprising to stumble upon a conviction for conspiracy to assassinate a prime minister.

‘Alice Wheeldon is a famous name and it is quite surreal to see the original ‘mug pictures’ of her and her family members.

‘For me this makes the book very important. I am grateful that the seller’s father saved this valuable primary resource for historians.

“Obviously it’s hard to predict what the monetary value raised will be for something like this, but it feels important enough for me to guide at £2,000-3,000.”