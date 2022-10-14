Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders to win over Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muted punt from Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson mid-fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders halted a four-game losing streak and stuck to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night.

This one might not have been as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawn that famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels had launching zingers and creating a social media buzz. There were a lot of bad reads, tipped balls, knocked passes and sloppy play in general. But there was no shortage of drama either.

The Commanders (2-4) took advantage of two turnovers after taking the ball away just once in the first five games by winning for the first time since beating Jacksonville in the opener. Jonathan Allen intercepted Justin Fields deep in Washington territory in the first half. Benjamin St-Juste stopped Darnell Mooney just before the end zone in the last minute of the game, and the Bears (2-4) lost their third in a row.

Washington caught a huge break when it came down to fourth place at his 36. Jones struggled to follow the ball and then let it hit off his arms.

Holmes recovered it in a big pile at the 6 and Robinson scored two plays later to make it 12-7 with 7:21 to go.

Carson Wentz knocked over Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone on the 2-point conversion attempt, and Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field goal wide left with 1:48 left.

Chicago’s Justin Fields then broke a 39-yard run to the 5. But after two big scoring opportunities in the first half, the Bears let another slip.

Dante Pettis was unable to hold a third-down pass in the end zone with Darrick Forrest over him. A leaping Darnell Mooney was knocked out of reach by Benjamin St-Juste inches from the goal line when he pulled in a pass.

Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown after achieving career highs in completion percentage (71.4%) and passer rating (118.8) against Minnesota on Sunday. He also ran for 88 yards.

Pettis had four catches for 84 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown.

Dressed in orange jerseys and helmets, the Bears blew huge scoring opportunities on back-to-back possession in the first half.

They had the ball at the Washington 5 late in the first quarter when Fields threw a laser that hit the helmet of Efe Obada’s defensive tackle and shot it into the air. Jonathan Allen got away with the interception and only the second takeaway for Washington this season.

The Bears had another big chance early in the second when Khalil Herbert broke a tackle and crossed the field on a 64-yard run to the 6. But Fields knocked over a wide open Ryan Griffin in the end zone and Herbert was stopped in fourth place at the 1.

Joey Slye gave Washington a 3-0 lead when he kicked a field goal in the closing minute of the first half.

Injuries:

Commanders: TE Josh Bates (hamstring) was injured in the first half.

Bears: C Lucas Patrick (concussion protocol) was injured on a run early in the third quarter. … WR N’Keal Harry was a healthy scratch, possibly making his Bears debut in New England on October 24. Harry, a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, was acquired from New England in July and suffered an ankle injury in training camp that required surgery.

NEXT ONE

Commanders: Host Green Bay on October 23.

Bears: Visit New England on October 24.

