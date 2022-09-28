Mudgee solar farm: NSW wine town divided over renewable energy project at Burrundulla

One of Australia’s prettiest and best-loved wine towns is being torn apart by plans for a giant solar farm, with one woman saying it has even affected her marriage.

Mudgee, in central NSW, is famous for its food, wine and stunning scenery and has just been named Australia’s best tourist town for the second year running.

But a plan by the local Cox family to install 25,000 solar panels – at the Burrundulla Solar Farm – has pitted them against many in the community from the mayor to businesses and ordinary residents.

If the proposal goes ahead, there will be a massive sea of ​​glass panels and a three-metre-high, 1.5-kilometre-long mound of earth next to the road leading into the city.

“You won’t be able to see the mountains in the background, just this big mound of dirt with weeds all over it,” said Des Kennedy, mayor of the city of 12,500 A Current Affair.

Anita Rusden (pictured) said the fight against the solar farm next door has been hard on her marriage

Business Mudgee president Ali Broinowski said: ‘No one is against solar, it’s just about the location. This is not a place for a solar farm.’

Craig and Anita Rusden moved to Mudgee because they wanted to live the country life. They didn’t expect to have a giant solar farm proposed next to their property.

“It’s been hard on our marriage, it’s been hard on our kids,” Rusden said.

Sir. Rusden added that “Nobody wants to look out and see a paddock full of solar panels.”

One of the best-known locals is Ken Sutcliffe, the former host of Wide World of Sports, and he strongly opposes the proposal.

“Don’t put this on the front door of one of the most beautiful and historic cities in Australia,” he said.

Mayor Kennedy said there are already several solar companies in the area, but none of them are that close to the city.

“We probably have more solar plants either in the construction phase or the DA (development application) phase than any other area in the state,” he said.

‘Here we have to dig up 40, 50 hectares of beautiful land out there and put bloody solar panels all over it for the sake of a few bob that just don’t stack up.’

The Burrundulla Solar Farm proposal comes from the Cox family, whose ancestors have been in the area for two centuries.

“You won’t be able to tell if it’s a lake or a solar farm, it’s that simple,” said Chris Cox, defending the plan.

The family’s proposal to the Midwest Regional Council said there are ‘approx. 29 dwellings located within a radius of 1 kilometer from the site from which the site can be seen’.

Sir. Cox didn’t disagree with people who said it would be an eyesore, saying there are ‘eyesores everywhere (one more is) not going to make any difference’.

The Cox family hope to build a 25,000-panel solar farm on the outskirts of Mudgee in NSW. The picture shows solar panels on a solar farm

Mudgee (pictured), in central NSW, has just been named Australia’s best tourist town for the second year running

He said the proposed site, next to his family vineyard, would make good use of poor land.

“It’s really poor soil … and underlain by clay,” he said.

But neighbors take it with a grain of salt, saying adjacent fields support rich grazing land and vineyards.

The solar farm has already been knocked back three times by the council, but the Coxes plan to bring it back a fourth time.

Mudgee is famous for its food, wine and stunning scenery. The picture shows a vineyard in Mudgee

Mr. Sutcliffe said it’s time the Coxes came up with another idea.

‘Get tipped guys, get tipped. Go and earn a quid somewhere else, he said.

But Mr Cox is undeterred. “They have to look after their interests, we have to look after ours,” he said.