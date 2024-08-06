MTV VMAs 2024 nominations: Taylor Swift leads the way with 10 nominations and could make history, while Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow close behind

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift with Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rhymes Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, exclusively licensed to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
Taylor Swift with Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Chappell Roan – Island
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Teddy Swims – Warner Records
Tyla – Epic Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Isla
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa” – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy” – Source Music / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Sexyy Red and SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph with Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift with Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST POP
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
The best hip hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red and SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
GloRilla – “Yes, Glo!” –CMG/Interscope Records
Gunna – “Fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records / Gamma
Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Tyla – “Water” – Fax Records / Epic Records
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good, Good” – Mega / Gamma
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Gradas – “Small Moves” – Dirty Hit
Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
Coldplay – “I feel like I’m falling in love” – Atlantic Records
Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management
U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G – “My Ex Was Right” – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – “Lala” – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Doble P Records
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin