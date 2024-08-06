Home Entertainment MTV VMAs 2024 nominations: Taylor Swift leads the way with 10 nominations and could make history, while Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow close behind
Entertainment

MTV VMAs 2024 nominations: Taylor Swift leads the way with 10 nominations and could make history, while Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow close behind

written by Merry 0 comments
MTV VMAs 2024 nominations: Taylor Swift leads the way with 10 nominations and could make history, while Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter follow close behind

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Lunch” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift with Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rhymes Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

THE SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, exclusively licensed to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island

Taylor Swift with Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – “In the Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Isla

April 2024: Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa” – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: Le Sserafim – “Easy” – Source Music / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Red and SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph with Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift with Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

BEST POP

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

The best hip hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red and SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy” – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla – “Yes, Glo!” –CMG/Interscope Records

Gunna – “Fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records / Gamma

Muni Long – “Made for Me” – Def Jam

SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla – “Water” – Fax Records / Epic Records

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good, Good” – Mega / Gamma

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Gradas – “Small Moves” – Dirty Hit

Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island

Coldplay – “I feel like I’m falling in love” – Atlantic Records

Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management

U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny – “Monaco” – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G – “My Ex Was Right” – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – “Lala” – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo” – Doble P Records

Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Laila Rouass looks chic in a £1,254 maxi dress dress as she...

Bella Hadid hailed as the ‘queen’ of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as...

Bella Hadid hailed the ‘queen’ of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 after...

Adriana Lima shocks fans at 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with taut...

Ashley Graham reveals crazy Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show beauty prep routine

Rachel Bilson weighs in on ex Adam Brody’s sudden emergence as a...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com