MTV VMAs 2022: Worst dressed stars including Chloe Fineman miss the mark

Chloe Fineman, Tate McRae and Ava Max certainly made a style statement at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night – but for all the wrong reasons.

While attending one of the most talked about pop culture nights of the years, these performers failed to impress with some outlandish looks, with enigmatic cutouts, odd fabric choices and a gooey amount of meat.

Despite most celebrities opting for sassy dresses that were barely there, Fineman, 34, looked like she appeared in a long quilted dress that resembled a metallic silver sleeping bag with a voluminous skirt and dramatic train.

She paired the odd dress with silver nails, holographic sandals and her blonde hair in a tousled bun as if she chose to hit the snooze button a few times before finally going to the ceremony.

Almost immediately, her strange look began to evoke comparisons to Lizzie McGuire’s igloo dress from Disney Channel Original Movie’s 2003 film Lizzie McGuire Movie, starring Hilary Duff, on Twitter.

