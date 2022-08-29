WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 WINNERS: Moon Persons are given out to music’s biggest stars

Entertainment
By Merry

Related Posts

Hasbulla Magomedov steps out in Bondi…

Merry

Inside Kate Ritchie’s troubled…

Merry

MTV VMAs 2022: Worst dressed stars…

Merry

Dear Latin

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Pregunto” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Ghetto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of the Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

HER – “For Everyone” – RCA Records

Norman ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-pop

BTS – “Still To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – WINNER

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charlie XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour with Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Elongated Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – Starcrossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – drive home 2 hours – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records – WINNER

Best cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Norman ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

best art direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Norman ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Edit

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Peter Crouch admits he nearly suffered…

Merry

Inside Hasbulla’s very expensive…

Merry

CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews the…

Merry
1 of 3,656

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More