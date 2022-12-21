MTA security guard helping fix MetroCard machine shoots man, 39, in chest after he threatened him

<!–

A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after he threatened a pair of New York City carriers and threatened to grab the guard’s gun, and was shot in the chest.

Michael Kemper, the NYPD’s acting chief of transit, said the violent scene in Brooklyn’s affluent Park Slope neighborhood was “an unusual occurrence.” Transit crime has increased by 28 percentyear after year, but normally there is no staff to open fire.

Kemper said the trouble began when the two uniformed employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) were waiting on a platform around 9 p.m. Tuesday to board a subway train.

One of the two was tasked with repairing MetroCard machines; the other was one of 274 armed guards protecting their colleagues.

Police were seen Tuesday night outside the Union Street station in Park Slope, Brooklyn

An MTA employee opened fire around 9 p.m. and shot a 39-year-old man in the chest after threatening them

The injured man was taken to hospital in critical condition: the two MTA employees were unharmed

Offices are seen at the entrance to the subway station shortly after the shooting

While they were waiting for the train, a man approached them and got into an altercation with them. He was furious,” Kemper said.

He said that, as the subway pulled into Union Street station, the pair took off in an attempt to get away from their aggressor.

However, the unnamed man followed the pair up the stairs to the mezzanine level of the station and continued to harass them.

Kemper said the guard “tried to calm the man down,” but the aggressor kept advancing and threatened to grab his gun.

The guard, a 21-year veteran of the MTA, then pulled out his firearm and shot the man once in the chest.

Michael Kemper, acting chief of the transit police, is seen briefing the media on Tuesday evening

New York City Transit president Richard Davey said the shooting was “tragic.”

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the injured man was known to them and had several prior arrests. It is believed he was unarmed.

City transport chairman Richard Davey said it was ‘a tragic event’, noting that his employee ‘didn’t want their day to end this way’.

The investigation continues.