MTA security guard helping fix MetroCard machine shoots man, 39, in chest after he threatened him

MTA security guard helps fix MetroCard machine shoots man, 39, in the chest after threatening him during ‘heated argument’ on Brooklyn subway
- Two MTA employees – an armed guard and a specialist who repairs MetroCard machines – were approached by an aggressive man on Tuesday
- They were at work at the Union St. station in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn around 9 p.m.
- The man confronted the couple on the subway platform and when a train arrived, the MTA staff left the platform: the man followed them out of the station
- The 39-year-old, known to police, continued to advance and threatened to grab the armed guard’s gun and the armed guard shot him in the chest
- The man was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition
A 39-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after he threatened a pair of New York City carriers and threatened to grab the guard’s gun, and was shot in the chest.
Michael Kemper, the NYPD’s acting chief of transit, said the violent scene in Brooklyn’s affluent Park Slope neighborhood was “an unusual occurrence.” Transit crime has increased by 28 percentyear after year, but normally there is no staff to open fire.
Kemper said the trouble began when the two uniformed employees of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) were waiting on a platform around 9 p.m. Tuesday to board a subway train.
One of the two was tasked with repairing MetroCard machines; the other was one of 274 armed guards protecting their colleagues.
Police were seen Tuesday night outside the Union Street station in Park Slope, Brooklyn
An MTA employee opened fire around 9 p.m. and shot a 39-year-old man in the chest after threatening them
The injured man was taken to hospital in critical condition: the two MTA employees were unharmed
Offices are seen at the entrance to the subway station shortly after the shooting
While they were waiting for the train, a man approached them and got into an altercation with them. He was furious,” Kemper said.
He said that, as the subway pulled into Union Street station, the pair took off in an attempt to get away from their aggressor.
However, the unnamed man followed the pair up the stairs to the mezzanine level of the station and continued to harass them.
Kemper said the guard “tried to calm the man down,” but the aggressor kept advancing and threatened to grab his gun.
The guard, a 21-year veteran of the MTA, then pulled out his firearm and shot the man once in the chest.
Michael Kemper, acting chief of the transit police, is seen briefing the media on Tuesday evening
New York City Transit president Richard Davey said the shooting was “tragic.”
He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
Police said the injured man was known to them and had several prior arrests. It is believed he was unarmed.
City transport chairman Richard Davey said it was ‘a tragic event’, noting that his employee ‘didn’t want their day to end this way’.
The investigation continues.