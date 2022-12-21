M&T Bank combats food insecurity in the Capital Region

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — M&T Bank has awarded $45,000 in grants to several local organizations working to address food insecurity in the Capital Region. M&T’s charitable investments went to local food banks and food access programs in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties.

Charles Pinckney, regional president of M&T Bank, said: “Nobody should be worried about where their next meal will come from. It’s heartbreaking when our neighbors don’t have enough to eat, and we’re determined to help – especially during the holidays,” “At M&T, we’re driven by our goal to make a difference in people’s lives – and little community needs are more important to address than eradicating hunger. While food insecurity is an ongoing challenge, we are grateful to be able to support amazing nonprofits that work hard to feed the needy in our community.”

According to Feeding America, hunger and food insecurity have risen during the pandemic, causing approximately 80,030 people to experience food insecurity. M&T has organizations such as the Albany County Children, Youth, and Family Department and their Adopt-a-family program. The program was able to provide 300 families in need with gifts, groceries and supplies during the holiday season. M&T will also work with the Albany Housing Authority and Jahkeen Hoke and his team Business forever provide meals to more than 300 families in need. Meals are prepared by Kizzy Williams van The cozy kitchen of Allie B.