MSPs berated for voting AGAINST bid to make it harder for rapists to self-ID as women

Shouts of ‘shame on you’ were heard in the Scottish Parliament last night as MSPs voted to allow rapists and violent sex predators to self-identify as women in Nicolas Sturgeon’s gender reforms.

An attempt to block one of the most controversial parts of the bill by inserting a clause preventing those on the sex offender registry from obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) narrowly failed during the core vote last night failed.

It led to angry scenes in the public gallery, with protesters harassing MSPs with cries of ‘there is no democracy here’ after the result was announced before being evicted from the building.

Another major proposal that sought to block plans to lower the legal age for applying for a GRC from 18 to 16 also failed after most SNP and Green MSPs voted it down — though it sparked clashes between Nationalist MSPs.

There were angry scenes after a vote on Nicola Sturgeon’s gender reforms in the Scottish Parliament last night

The Gender Recognition Reform Act (Scotland) will remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria currently required to receive a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

There was also a demonstration outside Holyrood, attended by author JK Rowling’s husband Neil Murray, who called the result a ‘blemish’ on the Scottish Parliament.

She said, “I really wanted to be with you tonight, but family reasons made it impossible.

“But if you see a man in the crowd who looks a lot like my husband, it’s because he’s my husband. Since I couldn’t be there, Neil offered to take my place — I didn’t even ask him.

“We all know why women across Scotland are now standing up, often to their own detriment. We have come together to resist the biggest rollback of women’s rights in our lives.

Experts at home and abroad have warned the government and its allies that the risks to women from this ill-considered reform could be great, but the prime minister and her allies have refused to listen.

“I believe this legislation, which is clearly opposed by the public according to polls, will be seen as a stain on the Scottish Parliament and on the CVs of any MSP who votes for it.”

She added, “Whether or not this bill passes, the fight is not over and I am with you all the way. We are the women who will never squeak.’

A number of proposed amendments to the Gender Recognition Reform Act (Scotland) have been rejected by MSPs today

The vote on Tory MSP Russell Findlay’s amendment for a sex offender exemption also sparked the ‘shame on you all’ protest in the public gallery.

It led to the presiding officer suspending business when the public gallery was vacated.

Rachael Hamilton, spokesman for Scottish Conservative Equality, said: ‘These changes should have been uncontroversial. Yet the SNP has chosen to leave the door wide open for dangerous predators to self-identify as female and access same-sex spaces.

“Women, girls and the vast majority of the Scottish public will find this completely indefensible.”

The vote to exclude sex offenders sparked a major uprising, with eight SNP MSPs voting against the Scottish government: former Community Security Minister Ash Regan, ex-Energy Minister Fergus Ewing and backbenchers Jim Fairlie, Stephanie Callaghan, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, John Mason and Michelle Thomson.

The same eight SNP MSPs supported the amendment against lowering the age to 16, as did Annabelle Ewing.

Ministers were also accused of trying to ‘exclude’ and ‘silence’ their own backbenchers after issuing letters urging MSPs to withdraw amendments they claimed would make their legislation illegal if they were approved.

Speaking at yesterday’s debate, Mr Findlay said: ‘Anyone can just declare that they have changed gender and that will be taken for granted and facilitated by the state.

“My amendments are designed to prevent male criminals who have already lied and cheated from committing serious misconduct, and whose victims are almost always women and girls.”

Social Justice Minister Shona Robison insisted her proposed reforms were “proportionate, legal and compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)” – but the SNP minister declined to say why she thought other safeguards would be illegal to be.

The Scottish Government confirmed its intention to support a requirement for registered sex offenders to tell the police if they are applying for a GRC.

Protesters are seen at a candlelight vigil over what they believe is a loss of women’s rights in Scotland

The Chief Constable of Scotland Police would then be allowed to notify the Registrar General who could then carry out a risk assessment and possibly suspend or reject the application.

Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of the Scottish Labor Party, said: ‘Members of this Parliament are right to listen to the voices of women who are concerned about the abuse of the system by bad-faith actors out to harm.

“These amendments are a reasonable and proportionate means of providing just that reassurance.”

MSPs voted 87 to 37 against a Tory amendment to lower the age for applying for a GRC from 18 to 16.

In an impassioned speech at the marathon debate that continued late into the night in Holyrood yesterday, SNP MSP Ash Regan, who resigned her role as public security minister to vote against the legislation, said: ‘I don’t think children of the age 16 is an appropriate age for what I think many people would consider to be a very profound change.’

She read out a letter she had received from a mother who said her 15-year-old daughter, who is autistic and struggles with anxiety and depression, was self-diagnosed with gender dysphoria three years ago and now identifies as male.

In the letter, the mother said: “I believe she has been influenced by social media and current societal norms and the teenage years are a time of change and how she feels now may change over time as she gets older .

‘The school and the NHS have taken an affirmative approach despite my concerns as a parent and I disagree that the government should lower the self-identification age to 16, as social transition is the first step. along an often misguided path to medicalization and surgery.

“I was convinced and coerced that it was right to call my daughter by the new name and pronouns when in fact this was bad advice and has led us down a very difficult path as a family.

“I believe a watchful, watchful and holistic approach is best, looking at all factors in a young person’s life.”

Miss Regan said: ‘The age should, in my opinion, be 18 years old and no lower and in my opinion we should exercise extreme caution in this matter.’

But the comments sparked an angry response from one of her own colleagues.

SNP MSP Emma Roddick, Social Justice Minister Shona Robison, said: ‘I just wanted to acknowledge that the identity of a young man has just been challenged in the Scottish Parliament.

“And I wonder if she would agree that’s wrong, and support him in something that should never have happened?”

Former SNP energy minister Fergus Ewing also challenged Ms Robison when she said the bill’s principles had received support from a ‘large majority’ of MSPs.

He said: ‘Although there may be one opinion here, and indeed a majority here, all the evidence of the opinion of the people of Scotland, as recorded in poll after poll, irrefutably indicates that a very substantial majority of the people in Scotland – ranging from 68 per cent to 81 per cent – are opposed to lowering the age to 16.’

Concerns were also raised yesterday that MSPs were being encouraged to withdraw key amendments.

In a letter to Tory MSP Russell Findlay, SNP backbencher Michelle Thomson and Labour’s Jackie Baillie late Monday evening, Miss Robison said inserting some of their amendments into the bill would create a ‘serious risk of Parliament falling outside the legislative powers’ and claimed she should postpone the final Phase 3 debate, scheduled for today (Wednesday).

She also claimed that they could violate the European Convention on Human Rights.

Earlier yesterday, the Tories failed in an attempt to ensure more time was spent on research by delaying today’s Stage 3 vote.

Alexander Burnett, the leader of the Scottish Tory, claimed that a future Scottish parliament must reinstate and repeal the ‘hasty legislation passed during this regretful reign’ – and said MSPs should be ‘deeply ashamed’.

Meanwhile, Christmas at carols at Holyrood today (WEDS) have been canceled as politicians are likely still embroiled in gender reform debates.