MSI Prestige 15 laptop review: Dazzling 4K image quality, solid performance

Pixel overload. MSI’s Creator notebook combines outstanding image values with an efficient and powerful processor as well as a separate graphics chip with implemented ray tracing. The combination seems particularly suitable for image editing/processing at a higher level.
The MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 seems made for graphically demanding tasks. Its 4K display with AdobeRGB delivers detailed imagery with the most lifelike colors possible, so that high-quality digital photographs can be viewed, modified and optimized without the need for an external monitor. An Intel Alder Lake processor from the “P” series, an i7-1280P in this case, provides enough computing power for all tasks. Graphically intensive tasks are handled by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.
At the same time, MSI has made sure that the typical problems associated with an overly powerful configuration with a separate graphics chip do not occur. Power consumption has been limited, which results in long battery runtimes, minimal fan noise and limited heating. Quiet and concentrated work takes precedence over pure performance values.
In addition to the model under review, there are also other variants that only offer a Full HD display with a smaller color space. In this case, an external monitor would indeed be necessary for professional image editing. Furthermore, the weaker and even more economical Intel Core i5-1240P can be chosen in place of the i7-1280P.
Regarding content creation, media editing and more, competition is fierce. The Acer Swift X SFX16 with the Intel Arc A370M, the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the Schenker Vision 14 all deliver either lesser or greater performance values, but also aim to offer quick video and image editing.
Processor
Intel Core i7-1280P 14 x 1.3 – 4.8 GHz, 64 W PL2 / Short Burst, 50 W PL1 / Sustained, Alder Lake-P
Memory
32 GB
, DDR4 4.267 MHz quad channel
Display
15.60 inch 16:9, 3840 x 2160 pixel 282 PPI, Sharp LQ156D1JW42, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz
Mainboard
Intel Alder Lake-P PCH
Soundcard
Intel Alder Lake-P PCH – cAVS (Audio, Voice, Speech)
Connections
2 USB 3.1 Gen2, 2 USB 4.0 40 Gbps, 2 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: microSD, 1 Fingerprint Reader
Networking
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (a/b/g/h/n=Wi-Fi 4/ac=Wi-Fi 5/ax=Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.2
Size
height x width x depth (in mm): 20.1 x 357 x 234 (=0.79 x 14.06 x 9.21 in)
Battery
80 Wh Lithium-Polymer, 4-cell
Operating System
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro
Camera
Webcam: HD 720p
Primary Camera: 0.9 MPix
Additional features
Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, MSI Center, 24 Months Warranty
Weight
1.76 kg (= 62.08 oz / 3.88 pounds), Power Supply: 280 g (= 9.88 oz / 0.62 pounds)
Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications.
With a deep dark gray, almost black, and the barely recognizable “MSI” logo on the back, the chassis can be described as sober and discreet. The metal display lid and keyboard frame look high-quality, but are very sensitive to fingerprints. That the display frame and base plate are made of plastic is clearly noticeable.
At least this does not affect stability. Display teetering is only minimal and one-handed opening poses no issue, at least up to 180 degrees. Nothing can be twisted here either. The bottom remains flat at all times, and the screen can only be bent minimally.
Looking at the built-in components, there are no surprises in terms of weight and size. 1.8 kg is appropriate for the display and the hardware and correspond to the values of rival laptops. The same also applies to the dimensions, which, considering the display and its 5 mm-wide screen edges, are quite compact overall. The case could have been a bit slimmer.
The number and speed of the ports are impressive. In particular, two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left offer variable use and high transfer rates. The battery is also recharged via this port, but because there are two ports next to each other, one is always free. Fortunately, the two normal USB-A ports reach 10 Gbit/s, which should be sufficient for an external SSD in many cases.
A few other essential connections include the card slot, HDMI and headset. However, the selection is a little scarce overall. A LAN port or the typical Kensington lock are missing. There is also no real argument against a full SD card slot, for which there would have been plenty of room.
The values measured values with the AV PRO microSD 128 GB V60 reference card are average. This means that the speed of transferring photos and videos is acceptable overall, meaning that large amounts of data can be moved onto the Prestige 15 in just a few minutes.
At least when receiving data, the Intel AX211 WLAN module achieves above-average values. When sending, the values are a little too low, although just under 1,000 Mbit/s is still impressive. The measurement of the maximum transmission speed was prone to errors in our tests, but we can confidently assume that this functions well enough in practice in view of the good reception rates.
|Networking
|iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 62U04EA
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14IAH7 82TK006CGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|Average Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
(883 – 1857, n=57)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(920 – 1771, n=12, last 2 years)
|
|HP Envy 16 h0112nr
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|Dell Latitude 9330
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 62U04EA
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14IAH7 82TK006CGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(944 – 1822, n=12, last 2 years)
|
|Average Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
(891 – 1851, n=57)
|
|HP Envy 16 h0112nr
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|Dell Latitude 9330
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
|
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1066 (811-1150)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz: Ø1627 (1573-1689)
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1627 (1471-1656)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz: Ø1702 (1629-1721)
The webcam of the MSI Prestige 15 is not very impressive: merely HD quality, which does not work well during video calls, is actually too little for a multimedia notebook. On the other hand, recognition in low light is convincing. Even the glow of the display is sufficient so that the laptop can be used for video telephony at any time.
The two microphones do not compensate for the weak video quality. Voices sound tinny, and what is said can only be understood when speaking directly in front of the laptop.
At least facial recognition with infrared works reliably. Overall, the webcam is usable, but the resolution and the microphones meet the minimum requirements only.
Although there is no Kensington lock for securing the device at the desk or workplace, at least the login can be made secure via facial recognition and the fingerprint sensor.
Somewhat unusual is the position of the sensor in the touchpad, but its generous design ensures that this does not leave a negative impression during use. Left-handed users may view this differently, however. The build and operation scored very well in our functional tests. The technology appears to be significantly more robust than many keyboard-inbuilt fingerprint sensors.
Facial recognition on the Prestige 15 also ran free of error. Regardless of lighting conditions, the infrared camera recognized the user correctly.
The MSI laptop was easy to open. Only seven Phillips screws have to be loosened in order to detach the baseplate with little effort. Unfortunately, the middle screw is covered with a seal. After contacting MSI, we were assured that breaking the seal does not void the warranty. Nevertheless, this may have a deterrent effect on some users.
Otherwise, a look inside reveals a well thought-out internal design. Only the battery is screwed in. The WLAN module can also be swapped if necessary.
Moreover, expanding the storage space is designed to be completely straightforward, which makes the seal even less comprehensible. In addition to the already installed SSD, an additional SSD can be inserted into a second M.2 slot in the standard 2280 format. This makes perfect sense for video editing.
Only the RAM is permanently soldered. At most, this could prove problematic in the notebook variant with 16 GB at some point in the future. The 32 GB configuration, on the other hand, should be completely sufficient in the long run.
The clearly recognizable lettering and, above all, the familiar size and standardized spacing save any getting used to. Typing on the keyboard of the MSI Prestige 15 is fast and precise. It is neither particularly loud nor very quiet.
Key resistance is well dosed and should also be well suited for long periods of work. However, a little more than just 1 mm travel would have been desirable, especially with intensive use.
The backlighting also leaves no room for criticism. Three different brightness levels are available, and no irregularities were observed. In addition, the illuminated frame of every single key ensures excellent orientation in dark environments.
The touchpad also leaves a positive impression overall. Inputs with one or more fingers are implemented precisely. The glass surface feels very good, and the covered keys in the lower area also function smoothly.
We couldn’t see any real advantage in the particularly wide design at first glance, especially since the fingerprint sensor is also installed here. The length of only 65 mm, on the other hand, seems a bit tight. Here, one quickly glides beyond the touchpad.
The display values clearly indicate that MSI is very serious about positioning itself as a creator laptop. At a diagonal of 15.6 inches, the 4K resolution ensures an extremely high pixel density. Individual pixels are not discernible, even at close range. Alternatively, a Full HD display can be used, which unfortunately performs a little worse in terms of color reproduction.
The contrast is impressive and is supported by a very low black value, among other things. Brightness is slightly above average at an average of 420 cd/m², which does not decrease in battery mode.
We observed minimal screen bleeding at the bottom edge. However, this only occurs during full screen brightness, a completely black picture and long exposure times. This also should not be visible to the naked eye. Response times are acceptable for a multimedia laptop. Flickering was not detected at various brightness levels.
However, 4K resolution on an area that is hardly larger than a DIN A4 sheet does not seem really practical. Windows recommends a magnification of 250%, which seems realistic. Even 200% makes reading on the screen difficult. A full-size display makes working on the Prestige 15 almost impossible. Moreover, very few are likely be able to tell the difference whether the displayed image is in FullHD or 4K because the details are simply too small.
In any case, the display is made for photo editing. But your own eyes may have trouble recognizing this level of detail. Connecting an adequate monitor in combination with a built-in Full HD screen seems more practical.
|418
cd/m²
|446
cd/m²
|421
cd/m²
|403
cd/m²
|441
cd/m²
|378
cd/m²
|421
cd/m²
|398
cd/m²
|414
cd/m²
Distribution of brightness
Sharp LQ156D1JW42
X-Rite i1Pro 2
Maximum: 446 cd/m² (Nits) Average: 415.6 cd/m² Minimum: 22.2 cd/m²
Brightness Distribution: 85 %
Center on Battery: 441 cd/m²
Contrast: 2845:1 (Black: 0.155 cd/m²)
ΔE Color 1.51 | 0.59-29.43 Ø5.2
ΔE Greyscale 2.49 | 0.57-98 Ø5.5
94.02% AdobeRGB 1998 (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)
96.95% sRGB (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)
80.48% Display P3 (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)
Gamma: 2.17
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Sharp LQ156D1JW42, IPS, 3840×2160, 15.60
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
B160QAN02.M, IPS-LED, 2560×1600, 16.00
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
MNE007ZA1-1, IPS, 2880×1800, 14.00
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Samsung ATNA60YV02-0, OLED, 3840×2400, 16.00
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
LEN156FHD, IPS, 1920×1080, 15.60
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung 156XG01, OLED, 3456×2160, 15.60
|Display
|
-7%
|
-9%
|
10%
|
-49%
|
5%
|Display P3 Coverage
|
80.48
|
76.4
-5%
|
74.1
-8%
|
99.9
24%
|
39.4
-51%
|
97.8
22%
|sRGB Coverage
|
96.95
|
100
3%
|
97.4
0%
|
100
3%
|
58
-40%
|
99.9
3%
|AdobeRGB 1998 Coverage
|
94.02
|
76.6
-19%
|
75.3
-20%
|
98.05
4%
|
40.7
-57%
|
86
-9%
|Response Times
|
39%
|
41%
|
95%
|
44%
|
95%
|Response Time Grey 50% / Grey 80% *
|
51 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(23, 28)
|
33 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(15, 18)
35%
|
31.5 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(14, 17.5)
38%
|
1
98%
|
20.8 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(11.2, 9.6)
59%
|
1.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1.1, 0.8)
96%
|Response Time Black / White *
|
26 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(11, 15)
|
15 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(5, 10)
42%
|
14.5 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(4.7, 9.8)
44%
|
2 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1, 1)
92%
|
18.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(10, 8.4)
29%
|
1.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1.1, 0.8)
93%
|PWM Frequency
|
247 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(50)
|
59.52 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(100)
|Screen
|
-30%
|
-46%
|
57%
|
-138%
|
-56%
|Brightness middle
|
441
|
411
-7%
|
421
-5%
|
383
-13%
|
287.8
-35%
|
381.4
-14%
|Brightness
|
416
|
378
-9%
|
416
0%
|
390
-6%
|
268
-36%
|
384
-8%
|Brightness Distribution
|
85
|
83
-2%
|
89
5%
|
96
13%
|
86
1%
|
95
12%
|Black Level *
|
0.155
|
0.29
-87%
|
0.28
-81%
|
0.027
83%
|
0.3
-94%
|Contrast
|
2845
|
1417
-50%
|
1504
-47%
|
14185
399%
|
959
-66%
|Colorchecker dE 2000 *
|
1.51
|
2.18
-44%
|
3.2
-112%
|
2.29
-52%
|
6.3
-317%
|
4.34
-187%
|Colorchecker dE 2000 max. *
|
3.56
|
4.84
-36%
|
5.5
-54%
|
3.47
3%
|
21.32
-499%
|
9.24
-160%
|Greyscale dE 2000 *
|
2.49
|
2.68
-8%
|
4.4
-77%
|
1.84
26%
|
4
-61%
|
2
20%
|Gamma
|
2.17 101%
|
2.43 91%
|
2.22 99%
|
2.32 95%
|
2.21 100%
|
2.13 103%
|CCT
|
6292 103%
|
6717 97%
|
6384 102%
|
6308 103%
|
6762 96%
|
6210 105%
|Colorchecker dE 2000 calibrated *
|
1.48
|
2
|
2.53
|Total Average (Program / Settings)
|
1% /
|
-5% /
|
54% /
|
-48% /
|
15% /
* … smaller is better
MSI promises 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB color space on the Prestige 15. Rather, it bluntly states that this should typically be the case. The measured 94% is a little off-target, but is still suitable for displaying and editing photos at a high level.
The display is much worse at covering the DCI-P3 color space, which is often used for video content and has larger green and yellow ranges. This is not surprising, since the focus is on image editing.
The specified factory calibration is slightly off the mark in our review sample with a maximum DeltaE of 2. To be fair, color deviations are only perceptible from a value of 3, so the average value remains well below that.
Accordingly, the screen of the Prestige 15 will display almost lifelike colors without any further adjustments.
Display Response Times
ℹ
Display response times show how fast the screen is able to change from one color to the next. Slow response times can lead to afterimages and can cause moving objects to appear blurry (ghosting). Gamers of fast-paced 3D titles should pay special attention to fast response times.
|↔ Response Time Black to White
|26 ms … rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined
|↗ 11 ms rise
|↘ 15 ms fall
|The screen shows relatively slow response rates in our tests and may be too slow for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.4 (minimum) to 240 (maximum) ms. » 53 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (22.7 ms).
|↔ Response Time 50% Grey to 80% Grey
|51 ms … rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined
|↗ 23 ms rise
|↘ 28 ms fall
|The screen shows slow response rates in our tests and will be unsatisfactory for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.25 (minimum) to 636 (maximum) ms. » 84 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (35.9 ms).
Screen Flickering / PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation)
ℹ
To dim the screen, some notebooks will simply cycle the backlight on and off in rapid succession – a method called Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) . This cycling frequency should ideally be undetectable to the human eye. If said frequency is too low, users with sensitive eyes may experience strain or headaches or even notice the flickering altogether.
|Screen flickering / PWM not detected
|
In comparison: 53 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 19601 (minimum: 5 – maximum: 3846000) Hz was measured.
Texts are legible outdoors and even in direct sunlight. On the other hand, you should look for a shady spot for colorful screen content, otherwise color reproduction will suffer.
Overall, the brightness allows the Prestige 15 to be used outdoors, even if only just.
As usual, IPS panels should ensure almost perfect viewing angle stability, but this is not the case with the Prestige 15. Colors and brightness remain unchanged only up to about 30 degrees. Beyond that, a brownish discoloration can be seen, especially on black surfaces.
We suspect an interference effect due to the high pixel density, as can be seen in double slit experiments. Another point that speaks in favor of the models with Full HD screens.
The combination of a very efficient, yet powerful Intel Core i7-1280P and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics processor ensures minimal waiting times during system and program starts. With 14 cores and 20 threads, the MSI Prestige 15 doesn’t let itself get fazed by multiple programs running simultaneously. Of course, 32 GB of RAM also helps.
Like the large desktop variant, the mobile RTX 3050 Ti is primarily suitable for image and video editing. Complex tasks such as video rendering and photo optimization are correspondingly fast. However, games reveal the GPU’s limits. A smooth gaming experience is only realistic at a limited resolution and restricted details.
If the shortest processing times aren’t so important for media editing, nothing speaks against the Prestige 15 A12UC-099 with the Intel Core i5-1240P and 16 GB RAM. At most, the limitations only really come to fore in multitasking.
“Smart Auto” was set in the MSI Center Pro for all tests. This mode is intended to ensure that the most desirable settings for the processor are selected according to the running programs and the environment.
The extended mode with dynamic fan noise, which is supposed to be lower in quiet environments than in loud ones, still seems to be in the experimental stage. Apart from error messages, there were no noticeable changes.
On the other hand, those who want to select the performance mode themselves have the following options:
|High Performance
|Balanced
|Quiet
|Super Battery
|PL1
|50 watts
|35 watts
|20 watts
|12 watts
|PL2
|64 watts
|40 watts
|35 watts
|15 watts
The Intel Core i7-1280P has 6 performance and 8 efficiency cores, amounting to a total of 20 threads (only the P-cores support 2 threads). The configuration is thus strongly reminiscent of the Intel Core i7-12700H, which is, however, designed for a continuous load of 45 watts and not just 28 watts like the i7-1280P.
At the beginning of our endurance tests with Cinebench R15, they are at least on par because of the comparable configuration. However, the Prestige 15 has to restrict the power very quickly, which leads to significant performance reduction. Nevertheless, the CPU remains above an Intel Core i7-11370H and at the level of the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, even with the handbrake on.
The i7-1280P can thus utilize its strengths exactly in the way that MSI intended. An extremely high amount of performance is available in the first few seconds, which is required when running programs or installations. Image processing also rarely takes more than 30 seconds, even in large files.
The i7-1280P can therefore keep up with the much bigger i7-12700H in all typical scenarios. Only more demanding programs such as video editing software and games experience drops in performance. But these are less dramatic than the power consumption suggests: While the i7-12700H delivers around 40% better rates, it consumes almost twice as much power.
The processor installed here is still on the level of not quite up-to-date CPUs that are found in gaming notebooks. Because of its significantly lower power consumption, the ventilation remains quiet and the case heats up less.
More benchmarks for different processors can be found in our CPU benchmark list.
|CPU Performance Rating
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 -1!
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Cinebench R23 / Multi Core
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(8632 – 14803, n=7)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(3121 – 18444, n=108, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Cinebench R23 / Single Core
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(1609 – 1787, n=6)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(819 – 1940, n=104, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Cinebench R20 / CPU (Multi Core)
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(3283 – 5415, n=7)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(961 – 7040, n=107, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Cinebench R20 / CPU (Single Core)
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(622 – 701, n=7)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(316 – 739, n=107, last 2 years)
|
|Cinebench R15 / CPU Multi 64Bit
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(1905 – 2332, n=6)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(385 – 2894, n=123, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Cinebench R15 / CPU Single 64Bit
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(203 – 258, n=6)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(119 – 279, n=105, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Blender / v2.79 BMW27 CPU
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(183.3 – 1188, n=104, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(259 – 309, n=6)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(45292 – 53710, n=6)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(11122 – 72912, n=103, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4 -mmt1
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(4995 – 5721, n=6)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(2898 – 6186, n=103, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Geekbench 5.4 / Multi-Core
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(9623 – 11811, n=6)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(2427 – 14376, n=105, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Geekbench 5.4 / Single-Core
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(1571 – 1802, n=6)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(843 – 1887, n=105, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 / 4k Preset
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(9.62 – 14.5, n=4)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(1.39 – 21, n=104, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|LibreOffice / 20 Documents To PDF
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(34.8 – 89.1, n=102, last 2 years)
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(41 – 61.6, n=7)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|R Benchmark 2.5 / Overall mean
|Average of class Multimedia
(0.4155 – 1.002, n=104, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(0.4505 – 0.512, n=6)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P
|
* … smaller is better
Cinebench R15 CPU Multi 64Bit
2325 Points
Cinebench R15 OpenGL 64Bit
146.8 fps
Cinebench R15 Ref. Match 64Bit
99.6 %
Cinebench R15 CPU Single 64Bit
203 Points
Help
|Performance Rating
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Average of class Multimedia
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / FP32 Ray-Trace
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(7466 – 13068, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(2677 – 16202, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / FPU Julia
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(38904 – 66081, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(12762 – 99306, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / CPU SHA3
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(1826 – 2992, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(841 – 4254, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / CPU Queen
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(80180 – 100358, n=5)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(31314 – 107161, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / FPU SinJulia
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(3099 – 13146, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(5880 – 8571, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / FPU Mandel
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(18907 – 32766, n=5)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(7417 – 54727, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / CPU AES
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(16367 – 147249, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(40691 – 99367, n=5)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|AIDA64 / CPU ZLib
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(540 – 880, n=5)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(228 – 1193, n=91, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / FP64 Ray-Trace
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(4006 – 7184, n=5)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(1501 – 8765, n=85, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / CPU PhotoWorxx
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(41009 – 48416, n=5)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(8034 – 52207, n=85, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
Our good, albeit subjective, impression is reflected in the PCMark scores. The standardized and relatively realistic test places the MSI Prestige 15 high in the rankings. The processor and graphics card, which are very powerful for short periods of time, never have any difficulties.
One reason for this is also the frugality under sustained load. The system doesn’t heat up as much here. Maximum performance is therefore always available when needed, such as when a program has to be started, which is then only for brief moments.
The high computing power can always be felt when browsing, installing and starting games.
|PCMark 10 / Score
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(5984 – 6379, n=2)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(3580 – 8083, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|PCMark 10 / Essentials
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(9687 – 10227, n=2)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(7715 – 12144, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|PCMark 10 / Productivity
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(7521 – 9165, n=2)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(5462 – 11186, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|PCMark 10 / Digital Content Creation
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(7518 – 7980, n=2)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(2679 – 11777, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|CrossMark / Overall
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(1652 – 1671, n=2)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(970 – 2138, n=41, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|CrossMark / Productivity
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(1583 – 1618, n=2)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(921 – 2038, n=41, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|CrossMark / Creativity
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(1752 – 1761, n=2)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(933 – 2865, n=41, last 2 years)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|CrossMark / Responsiveness
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(1550 – 1594, n=2)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(1012 – 2234, n=41, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|PCMark 10 Score
|6379 points
|
Help
|AIDA64 / Memory Copy
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(64695 – 73486, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(20513 – 80511, n=85, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / Memory Read
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(63221 – 73719, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(22183 – 79442, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / Memory Write
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(58868 – 68247, n=5)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(21133 – 91272, n=84, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|AIDA64 / Memory Latency
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M
|
|Average Intel Core i7-1280P
(93.1 – 153.3, n=5)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(76.2 – 133.9, n=90, last 2 years)
|
* … smaller is better
The Prestige 15 is not suitable for real-time audio and video editing. It has the highest latency in the field of competitors.
The kernel mode driver framework is mainly responsible for this. An adjustment of the driver configuration, updates and more may remedy the problem.
|DPC Latencies / LatencyMon – interrupt to process latency (max), Web, Youtube, Prime95
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
* … smaller is better
The Micron SSD achieves more than 6,000 MB/s in sequential reading. This rate also remains stable over longer periods of time, which speaks for the adequate cooling of the hardware.
This means that the PCIe 4.0 interface can be used well with the M.2 SSD. However, the other rates are not quite on par with the best hard drives. But this does not have any negative effects for a fast, albeit not outstanding creator notebook.
On the other hand, the size of 1 TB is fitting. Raw data, whether videos or images, take up a lot of space. So the second SSD slot makes sense, which is easily accessible regardless of the seal.
Sequential Read:
2201MB/s
Sequential Write:
3299MB/s
Access Time Read:
0.089ms
Access Time Write:
0.02ms
|Drive Performance Rating – Percent
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|DiskSpd
|seq read
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(1306 – 4343, n=14)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(756 – 4480, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|seq write
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(2416 – 4954, n=14)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(240 – 5015, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|seq q8 t1 read
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(6207 – 6734, n=14)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(970 – 7028, n=93, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|seq q8 t1 write
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(4543 – 4991, n=14)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(241 – 5089, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|4k q1 t1 read
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(39.2 – 74.1, n=14)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(18.6 – 149.1, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|4k q1 t1 write
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(125.8 – 273, n=14)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(74.3 – 373, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|4k q32 t16 read
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(636 – 2863, n=14)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(271 – 4178, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|4k q32 t16 write
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(328 – 2786, n=14)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(163 – 3612, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|AS SSD
|Score Total
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(3998 – 7400, n=13)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(1284 – 9380, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Score Read
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(1123 – 2855, n=13)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(515 – 3634, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Score Write
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(2373 – 3258, n=13)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(283 – 3991, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Seq Read
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(2201 – 5348, n=13)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(1142 – 5639, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Seq Write
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(1876 – 4539, n=13)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(199.8 – 4218, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|4K Read
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(40.6 – 67.7, n=13)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(27.3 – 109.4, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|4K Write
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(136 – 218, n=13)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(79.6 – 322, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|4K-64 Read
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(603 – 2264, n=13)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(290 – 2966, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|4K-64 Write
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(1959 – 2807, n=13)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(152.6 – 3342, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Access Time Read
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(0.02 – 0.168, n=89, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(0.027 – 0.089, n=12)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|Access Time Write
|Average of class Multimedia
(0.012 – 0.577, n=90, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
|
|Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
(0.02 – 0.092, n=13)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB
|
* … smaller is better
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is not the most solid recommendation for gaming, even when free of limitations. Here it is limited to a maximum of 40 watts in the MSI Prestige 15, which further reduces performance in continuous operation. In theory at least, operation of up to 80 watts is possible.
This is of course not necessary here. Like the processor, the graphics chip is only intended to provide powerful performance bursts to accelerate program processes. This succeeds very convincingly in comparison to a GeForce MX450. On the other hand, the Intel Arc A370M, which is actually somewhat weaker on average in our measurements, is able to outperform the throttled RTX 3050 Ti.
This limited power consumption ensures that there is no drop in performance even under sustained load. Even in battery mode, graphics performance remains at approximately the same level. This decision seems only logical, as multimedia notebooks shouldn’t take longer for image editing just because there isn’t a power outlet nearby.
However, the fact that the best performance rates are achieved in battery mode could be due to the MSI Center Pro software not being configured correctly. The system then receives more power than with the power adapter connected.
More GPU benchmarks can be found here.
|3DMark Performance Rating – Percent
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti -1!
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|3DMark 11 – 1280×720 Performance GPU
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(7952 – 20905, n=24)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(1365 – 33856, n=94, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|3DMark
|1280×720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(30158 – 102432, n=21)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(6498 – 150699, n=78, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|1920×1080 Fire Strike Graphics
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(7917 – 15611, n=24)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(920 – 26718, n=96, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|2560×1440 Time Spy Graphics
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(3744 – 6122, n=25)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(301 – 10063, n=93, last 2 years)
|
|3DMark 11 Performance
|8322 points
|3DMark Cloud Gate Standard Score
|21679 points
|3DMark Fire Strike Score
|6670 points
|3DMark Time Spy Score
|4013 points
|
Help
|Blender
|v3.3 Classroom OPTIX/RTX
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(27 – 79, n=11, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(48 – 60, n=5)
|
|v3.3 Classroom CUDA
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(45 – 131, n=12, last 2 years)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(83 – 104, n=5)
|
|v3.3 Classroom CPU
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(327 – 1374, n=20, last 2 years)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(385 – 557, n=5)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H
|
* … smaller is better
The limitation of the graphics card to 35 watts or 40 watts in turbo mode and the general configuration of the system for quiet operations consistently depress the values measured in gaming. Even the Acer Swift X SFX16 with the nominally weaker Intel Arc A370M delivers better frame rates in some games.
Again, the Prestige 15 can be credited with the fact that it is simply not designed for sustained CPU and GPU load and that its strengths lie elsewhere. Still, we feel that the system could also do with a “High Performance mode”. The hardware for it is there, but always runs in economy mode.
|Performance Rating – Percent
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|The Witcher 3 – 1920×1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(5 – 98.2, n=98, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|GTA V – 1920×1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(4.24 – 118.7, n=64, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|Final Fantasy XV Benchmark – 1920×1080 High Quality
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(4.79 – 93.7, n=77, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Strange Brigade – 1920×1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(7 – 162.6, n=73, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dota 2 Reborn – 1920×1080 ultra (3/3) best looking
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(13.4 – 160, n=103, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|X-Plane 11.11 – 1920×1080 high (fps_test=3)
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(8.55 – 108, n=102, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|The Witcher 3
|1920×1080 High Graphics & Postprocessing (Nvidia HairWorks Off)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(30 – 110, n=24)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(9 – 177, n=91, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|1920×1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(19 – 58.5, n=28)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(5 – 98.2, n=98, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Far Cry 5
|1920×1080 Ultra Preset AA:T
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(30 – 89, n=14)
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(11 – 124, n=45, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|3840×2160 Ultra Preset AA:T
|Average of class Multimedia
(13 – 50, n=7, last 2 years)
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(13 – 26, n=3)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|GTA V
|1920×1080 High/On (Advanced Graphics Off) AA:2xMSAA + FX AF:8x
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(53.8 – 149, n=23)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(9.2 – 179, n=68, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|1920×1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(27.8 – 75.6, n=24)
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(4.24 – 118.7, n=64, last 2 years)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|Dota 2 Reborn
|1920×1080 high (2/3)
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(74.8 – 154, n=25)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(15.8 – 168.3, n=103, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|1920×1080 ultra (3/3) best looking
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(67.3 – 145, n=25)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(13.4 – 160, n=103, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|3840×2160 ultra (3/3) best looking
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(12.1 – 119, n=28, last 2 years)
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(31.9 – 76.6, n=6)
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Final Fantasy XV Benchmark
|1920×1080 High Quality
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(23.5 – 106, n=22)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(4.79 – 93.7, n=77, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|2560×1440 High Quality
|Average of class Multimedia
(7.31 – 69.6, n=34, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(18.4 – 53.1, n=10)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|3840×2160 High Quality
|Average of class Multimedia
(2.8 – 41.8, n=17, last 2 years)
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(12.8 – 21.4, n=3)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|X-Plane 11.11
|3840×2160 high (fps_test=3)
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(9.43 – 92.3, n=27, last 2 years)
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(32.8 – 73.7, n=6)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|1920×1080 high (fps_test=3)
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(48.8 – 100.6, n=25)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(8.55 – 108, n=102, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|Strange Brigade
|1920×1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(34.8 – 101.3, n=23)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(7 – 162.6, n=73, last 2 years)
|
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|3840×2160 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
|Average of class Multimedia
(11 – 72, n=11, last 2 years)
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(18.9 – 35.8, n=3)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|F1 22
|1920×1080 Ultra High Preset AA:T AF:16x
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
(16 – 35, n=6)
|
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average of class Multimedia
(13.9 – 58.1, n=9, last 2 years)
|
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|3840×2160 Ultra High Preset AA:T AF:16x
|Average of class Multimedia
(4 – 10.6, n=2, last 2 years)
|
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|
The fans are almost never completely still. They are always audible in the background during normal use, but by no means uncomfortable when they change speed or briefly rev up.
Under load, the cooling is particularly efficient compared to many rivals. It gets a little louder, but remains discreet and noticeably quieter than in many similar notebooks.
Noise Level
|Idle
|
26 / 30.7 / 30.7 dB(A)
|Load
|41.9 / 40.7 dB(A)
|
30 dB
40 dB(A)
50 dB(A)
|
min: , med: , max: Earthworks M23R, Arta (15 cm distance) environment noise: 26 dB(A)
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
|Noise
|
5%
|
3%
|
-17%
|
8%
|
15%
|off / environment *
|
26
|
25
4%
|
24.4
6%
|
25.15
3%
|
23.3
10%
|
22.8
12%
|Idle Minimum *
|
26
|
25
4%
|
24.4
6%
|
30
-15%
|
23.8
8%
|
22.9
12%
|Idle Average *
|
30.7
|
25
19%
|
24.4
21%
|
30
2%
|
23.8
22%
|
22.9
25%
|Idle Maximum *
|
30.7
|
25
19%
|
27.8
9%
|
30
2%
|
27.2
11%
|
22.9
25%
|Load Average *
|
41.9
|
44.7
-7%
|
43.3
-3%
|
57.6
-37%
|
34.8
17%
|
30.9
26%
|Load Maximum *
|
40.7
|
45.6
-12%
|
48.8
-20%
|
62.9
-55%
|
49.4
-21%
|
44.7
-10%
|Witcher 3 ultra *
|
48.2
|
49.3
|
37.8
* … smaller is better
The Creator notebook is not only quiet, but also cool. The temperatures only rise to over 50 °C in extreme cases at the upper edge, which also accommodates the ventilation slots. On the other hand, if you use the laptop normally and not for stress tests, you are unlikely to feel anything more than a slight warming.
The heat distribution is particularly successful. High temperatures are completely absent in the palm rest area, and the increased case temperature is only noticeable in the upper area of the keyboard.
|
|Maximum: 49 °C=120 F
Average: 37.6 °C=100 F
|
|Maximum: 52.6 °C=127 F
Average: 36.4 °C=98 F
Power Supply (max.) 56 °C=133 F | Room Temperature 22.6 °C=73 F | FIRT 550-Pocket
(±) The average temperature for the upper side under maximal load is 37.6 °C / 100 F, compared to the average of 31.2 °C / 88 F for the devices in the class Multimedia.
(-) The maximum temperature on the upper side is 49 °C / 120 F, compared to the average of 36.8 °C / 98 F, ranging from 21.1 to 71 °C for the class Multimedia.
(-) The bottom heats up to a maximum of 52.6 °C / 127 F, compared to the average of 39.1 °C / 102 F
(+) In idle usage, the average temperature for the upper side is 27.7 °C / 82 F, compared to the device average of 31.2 °C / 88 F.
(±) Playing The Witcher 3, the average temperature for the upper side is 34.9 °C / 95 F, compared to the device average of 31.2 °C / 88 F.
(+) The palmrests and touchpad are cooler than skin temperature with a maximum of 29.5 °C / 85.1 F and are therefore cool to the touch.
(±) The average temperature of the palmrest area of similar devices was 28.9 °C / 84 F (-0.6 °C / -1.1 F).
Even full load in Prime95 and Furmark does not lead to unhealthy temperatures. The CPU climbs a little over 60 °C, while the sensors for the GPU indicate just under 65 °C. The fan rotates at a consistently high speed. Maximum values are reached after 10 minutes at the latest, and the laptop stays on the same level.
Here, the “Smart Auto” setting with its power consumption limit always ensures tolerable temperatures. Maximum performance is thus available immediately after such loads because the system does not have to cool down from 80 or 90 °C.
A comparison with the Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 reveals an unfortunate shortcoming: The speakers of the Prestige 15 start to overmodulate at high volumes. For example, basses and the lower mids, in which electric guitars can be heard, are very weak.
Voices sound decent and detailed. Overall, this is sufficient for checking the sound of videos, for streaming movies, or for making video calls. However, as soon as music begins to play, the speakers’ weaknesses become clearly audible.
Frequency diagram (checkboxes can be checked and unchecked to compare devices)
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 audio analysis
(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (89.3 dB)
Bass 100 – 315 Hz
(-) | nearly no bass – on average 34.4% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (10.7% delta to prev. frequency)
Mids 400 – 2000 Hz
(±) | reduced mids – on average 10.8% lower than median
(±) | linearity of mids is average (11.1% delta to prev. frequency)
Highs 2 – 16 kHz
(±) | higher highs – on average 9% higher than median
(+) | highs are linear (3.7% delta to prev. frequency)
Overall 100 – 16.000 Hz
(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (28.9% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 95% of all tested devices in this class were better, 2% similar, 3% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 17%, worst was 41%
Compared to all devices tested
» 90% of all tested devices were better, 3% similar, 7% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 20%, worst was 65%
Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 M1 Pro audio analysis
(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (84.7 dB)
Bass 100 – 315 Hz
(+) | good bass – only 3.8% away from median
(+) | bass is linear (5.2% delta to prev. frequency)
Mids 400 – 2000 Hz
(+) | balanced mids – only 1.3% away from median
(+) | mids are linear (2.1% delta to prev. frequency)
Highs 2 – 16 kHz
(+) | balanced highs – only 1.9% away from median
(+) | highs are linear (2.7% delta to prev. frequency)
Overall 100 – 16.000 Hz
(+) | overall sound is linear (3.6% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 0% of all tested devices in this class were better, 0% similar, 99% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 17%, worst was 41%
Compared to all devices tested
» 0% of all tested devices were better, 0% similar, 100% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 20%, worst was 65%
The i7-1280P shows that it can function energy-efficiently. A minimum of 5 watts testify to its economical operation. However, it does not need to power an OLED display like the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X, but rather a 4K monitor.
The difference in maximum power consumption is particularly striking. The fact that MSI throttles the CPU and GPU considerably in order to achieve the quietest possible behavior results in around half of the usual maximum rates.
The power supply is a bit tight. Recharging is done with a standard 60 watts via one of the Thunderbolt ports. Under load, this is only just enough to supply the laptop with power. During intensive and lengthy computing operations, we observed that the battery was only charged at minimum speed or not at all. On the other hand, we did not notice a discharge despite a connected power adapter.
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH, IPS, 3840×2160, 15.60
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
i7-1260P, A370M, WDC PC SN810 1TB, IPS-LED, 2560×1600, 16.00
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW, IPS, 2880×1800, 14.00
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H), OLED, 3840×2400, 16.00
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
R5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY, IPS, 1920×1080, 15.60
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, , OLED, 3456×2160, 15.60
|Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
|Average of class Multimedia
|Power Consumption
|
-16%
|
-46%
|
-55%
|
-76%
|
-44%
|
-61%
|
-31%
|Idle Minimum *
|
5.4
|
3.7
31%
|
7.5
-39%
|
8.9
-65%
|
7.7
-43%
|
5.5
-2%
|
8.31 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(2.6 – 23, n=23)
-54%
|
6.62 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(2.6 – 34.6, n=95, last 2 years)
-23%
|Idle Average *
|
11.8
|
7.6
36%
|
10.4
12%
|
10.2
14%
|
9.1
23%
|
7.2
39%
|
12.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(6.5 – 25, n=23)
-5%
|
11.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(5 – 43, n=95, last 2 years)
6%
|Idle Maximum *
|
12.7
|
11.1
13%
|
11.4
10%
|
12
6%
|
15.6
-23%
|
16
-26%
|
17.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(7.9 – 30, n=23)
-35%
|
14.3 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(7 – 44.9, n=95, last 2 years)
-13%
|Load Average *
|
45.9
|
70
-53%
|
83.3
-81%
|
94
-105%
|
90.7
-98%
|
91.8
-100%
|
90 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(45.9 – 129, n=23)
-96%
|
71.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(24.8 – 145, n=95, last 2 years)
-57%
|Witcher 3 ultra *
|
45.7
|
68.8
-51%
|
92.7
-103%
|
93.1
-104%
|
122.9
-169%
|
74.6
-63%
|Load Maximum *
|
63
|
108
-71%
|
110.3
-75%
|
112
-78%
|
155.2
-146%
|
134.7
-114%
|
137 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(63 – 195, n=23)
-117%
|
106.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(38 – 236, n=95, last 2 years)
-68%
* … smaller is better
With an impressive 80 Wh, good runtimes are almost guaranteed. If the brightness is reduced, the MSI Prestige 15 achieves almost 9 hours in our web surfing test. The variant with a Full HD display should thus be able to crack the 10-hour mark relatively easily.
The figures are not quite as impressive in full brightness or during the playback of a Full HD video in a continuous loop. Nevertheless, at 7 hours, the laptop should suffice for most operations.
Under full load, the lack of throttling pushes the battery life down to the expected low value. A consumption of 60 watts and an 80 Wh battery result in 80 minutes. After all, full performance is available even without an external power supply.
Battery Runtime
|WiFi Websurfing
|8h 51min
|WiFi Websurfing max. Brightness
|6h 21min
|Big Buck Bunny H.264 1080p
|7h 03min
|Load (maximum brightness)
|1h 23min
|MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 80 Wh
|Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
i7-1260P, A370M, 56 Wh
|Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 99.8 Wh
|Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 96 Wh
|Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
R5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 45 Wh
|Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 86 Wh
|Average of class Multimedia
|Battery Runtime
|
9%
|
40%
|
41%
|
-31%
|
65%
|
21%
|H.264
|
423
|
624
48%
|
666
57%
|
598 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(269 – 1067, n=46, last 2 years)
41%
|WiFi v1.3
|
531
|
543
2%
|
607
14%
|
520
-2%
|
389
-27%
|
528
-1%
|
532 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(225 – 1016, n=95, last 2 years)
0%
|Load
|
83
|
65
-22%
|
124
49%
|
152
83%
|
55
-34%
|
192
131%
|
101.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(40 – 265, n=81, last 2 years)
22%
Pros
+ strong CPU
+ adequate graphics performance
+ smart hardware tuning
+ very good image values
+ fast connections
+ quiet ventilation
+ second SSD possible
Cons
– weak speakers
– weak webcam
– soldered RAM
– 4K overstrains GPU and eyes
The MSI Prestige 15 appears to consistently implement the guiding principle of throttling the solid and efficient hardware to such an extent that content creation succeeds perfectly. Performance-hungry tasks, on the other hand, are slowed down a little by the reduced power consumption.
Conversely, this means that the case remains relatively cool and the dual fan subdued. The battery life also benefits somewhat. So the losses aren’t really dramatic because full performance is still available for short bursts.
This also sets the Prestige apart from a laptop with an iGPU despite the relatively low graphics performance. Although performance is weak in games, it is still sufficient and well-tuned for image and video editing software and is clearly above what integrated graphics chips can do.
Quiet, mobile and powerful – the perfect choice for creative people.
In addition, there is the optimally tuned display. 4K and the AdobeRGB color space prove to be worthy of such a professional display. On 15.6 inches, however, the many pixels cannot fully maximize their potential. Instead they consume more power and occupy more computing capacity than a FullHD display, which would be even brighter with the same light output.
The Prestige 15 convinces in other aspects, perhaps not with top performance, but with a good range of hardware features. These include two Thunderbolt ports and two reasonably fast USB-A ports. The keyboard and touchpad make a solid impression and we liked them even without the fancy highlights.
If the focus is on image and video editing, the Prestige offers an almost perfect mix that is designed to function pleasantly. Only the display is perhaps a bit too much of a good thing.
In terms of alternatives, the Dell XPS 15 9520 has fewer weaknesses in certain areas, ranging from the webcam, the keyboard and to the speakers. The Schenker Vision 14 2022 impresses with high performance from similar components. However, both models cost more and do not quite reach the efficiency of the Prestige 15.
Regional variations of the Prestige 15 A12UD are still being rolled out internationally. In the US, for example, only the Prestige 15 A12UD-010 model (with an Intel Core i7-1260P instead of an i7-1280P) appears to be on sale for US$1,899.00 (currently out of stock at all applicable retailers).

Users are advised to check directly via MSI (where applicable) and type Prestige 15 A12UD in the search bar.
Users are advised to check directly via MSI (where applicable) and type Prestige 15 A12UD in the search bar.
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
–
11/30/2022 v7
Mario Petzold
Connectivity
63 / 80 → 78%
Games Performance
71 / 90 → 78%
Application Performance
94 / 90 → 100%
Multimedia – Weighted Average
