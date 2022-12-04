MSI Prestige 15 laptop review: Dazzling 4K image quality, solid performance

Pixel overload. MSI’s Creator notebook combines outstanding image values with an efficient and powerful processor as well as a separate graphics chip with implemented ray tracing. The combination seems particularly suitable for image editing/processing at a higher level.

The MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 seems made for graphically demanding tasks. Its 4K display with AdobeRGB delivers detailed imagery with the most lifelike colors possible, so that high-quality digital photographs can be viewed, modified and optimized without the need for an external monitor. An Intel Alder Lake processor from the “P” series, an i7-1280P in this case, provides enough computing power for all tasks. Graphically intensive tasks are handled by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. At the same time, MSI has made sure that the typical problems associated with an overly powerful configuration with a separate graphics chip do not occur. Power consumption has been limited, which results in long battery runtimes, minimal fan noise and limited heating. Quiet and concentrated work takes precedence over pure performance values. In addition to the model under review, there are also other variants that only offer a Full HD display with a smaller color space. In this case, an external monitor would indeed be necessary for professional image editing. Furthermore, the weaker and even more economical Intel Core i5-1240P can be chosen in place of the i7-1280P. Regarding content creation, media editing and more, competition is fierce. The Acer Swift X SFX16 with the Intel Arc A370M, the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the Schenker Vision 14 all deliver either lesser or greater performance values, but also aim to offer quick video and image editing.

Processor Intel Core i7-1280P 14 x 1.3 – 4.8 GHz, 64 W PL2 / Short Burst, 50 W PL1 / Sustained, Alder Lake-P Memory 32 GB , DDR4 4.267 MHz quad channel Display 15.60 inch 16:9, 3840 x 2160 pixel 282 PPI, Sharp LQ156D1JW42, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz Mainboard Intel Alder Lake-P PCH Soundcard Intel Alder Lake-P PCH – cAVS (Audio, Voice, Speech) Connections 2 USB 3.1 Gen2, 2 USB 4.0 40 Gbps, 2 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: microSD, 1 Fingerprint Reader Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (a/b/g/h/n=Wi-Fi 4/ac=Wi-Fi 5/ax=Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.2 Size height x width x depth (in mm): 20.1 x 357 x 234 (=0.79 x 14.06 x 9.21 in) Battery 80 Wh Lithium-Polymer, 4-cell Operating System Microsoft Windows 11 Pro Camera Webcam: HD 720p

Primary Camera: 0.9 MPix Additional features Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, MSI Center, 24 Months Warranty Weight 1.76 kg (= 62.08 oz / 3.88 pounds), Power Supply: 280 g (= 9.88 oz / 0.62 pounds) Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications.

With a deep dark gray, almost black, and the barely recognizable “MSI” logo on the back, the chassis can be described as sober and discreet. The metal display lid and keyboard frame look high-quality, but are very sensitive to fingerprints. That the display frame and base plate are made of plastic is clearly noticeable. At least this does not affect stability. Display teetering is only minimal and one-handed opening poses no issue, at least up to 180 degrees. Nothing can be twisted here either. The bottom remains flat at all times, and the screen can only be bent minimally.

Looking at the built-in components, there are no surprises in terms of weight and size. 1.8 kg is appropriate for the display and the hardware and correspond to the values of rival laptops. The same also applies to the dimensions, which, considering the display and its 5 mm-wide screen edges, are quite compact overall. The case could have been a bit slimmer.

The number and speed of the ports are impressive. In particular, two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left offer variable use and high transfer rates. The battery is also recharged via this port, but because there are two ports next to each other, one is always free. Fortunately, the two normal USB-A ports reach 10 Gbit/s, which should be sufficient for an external SSD in many cases. A few other essential connections include the card slot, HDMI and headset. However, the selection is a little scarce overall. A LAN port or the typical Kensington lock are missing. There is also no real argument against a full SD card slot, for which there would have been plenty of room.

The values measured values with the AV PRO microSD 128 GB V60 reference card are average. This means that the speed of transferring photos and videos is acceptable overall, meaning that large amounts of data can be moved onto the Prestige 15 in just a few minutes.

At least when receiving data, the Intel AX211 WLAN module achieves above-average values. When sending, the values are a little too low, although just under 1,000 Mbit/s is still impressive. The measurement of the maximum transmission speed was prone to errors in our tests, but we can confidently assume that this functions well enough in practice in view of the good reception rates.

Networking iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1702 (1629min, 1633.06P1 – 1721max) MBit/s ∼100% +5% HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 62U04EA

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1646 (1567min, 1579.18P1 – 1666max) MBit/s ∼97% +1% Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14IAH7 82TK006CGE

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1628 (1564min – 1677max) MBit/s ∼96% 0% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1627 (1471min – 1656max) MBit/s ∼96% Average Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

(883 – 1857, n=57)







1506 MBit/s ∼88% -7% Average of class Multimedia

(920 – 1771, n=12, last 2 years)







1499 MBit/s ∼88% -8% HP Envy 16 h0112nr

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1264 (1021min – 1320max) MBit/s ∼74% -22% Dell Latitude 9330

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1189 (1065min – 1263max) MBit/s ∼70% -27% iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1627 (1573min, 1580.25P1 – 1689max) MBit/s ∼100% +53% HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 62U04EA

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1622 (1552min, 1563.02P1 – 1659max) MBit/s ∼100% +52% Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14IAH7 82TK006CGE

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1534 (1271min – 1631max) MBit/s ∼94% +44% Average of class Multimedia

(944 – 1822, n=12, last 2 years)







1391 MBit/s ∼85% +30% Average Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

(891 – 1851, n=57)







1381 MBit/s ∼85% +30% HP Envy 16 h0112nr

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1351 (1012min – 1487max) MBit/s ∼83% +27% Dell Latitude 9330

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1184 (886min – 1342max) MBit/s ∼73% +11% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211







1066 (811min – 1150max) MBit/s ∼66%

0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 500 550 600 650 700 750 800 850 900 950 1000 1050 1100 1150 1200 1250 1300 1350 1400 1450 1500 1550 1600 1650 1700 Tooltip MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1066 (811-1150) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz: Ø1627 (1573-1689) MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1627 (1471-1656) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz: Ø1702 (1629-1721)

Infrared and simple camera in combination The webcam of the MSI Prestige 15 is not very impressive: merely HD quality, which does not work well during video calls, is actually too little for a multimedia notebook. On the other hand, recognition in low light is convincing. Even the glow of the display is sufficient so that the laptop can be used for video telephony at any time. The two microphones do not compensate for the weak video quality. Voices sound tinny, and what is said can only be understood when speaking directly in front of the laptop. At least facial recognition with infrared works reliably. Overall, the webcam is usable, but the resolution and the microphones meet the minimum requirements only.

5 ∆E 11 ∆E 13.4 ∆E 8.6 ∆E 10.6 ∆E 10.2 ∆E 10.8 ∆E 12.3 ∆E 12.9 ∆E 9.5 ∆E 9.4 ∆E 7.5 ∆E 7.3 ∆E 9.7 ∆E 15.1 ∆E 6.8 ∆E 13.7 ∆E 14.4 ∆E 1.8 ∆E 9.5 ∆E 10.8 ∆E 9.6 ∆E 3.6 ∆E 7.3 ∆E ColorChecker MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093: 9.61 ∆E min: 1.76 – max: 15.07 ∆E

Although there is no Kensington lock for securing the device at the desk or workplace, at least the login can be made secure via facial recognition and the fingerprint sensor. Somewhat unusual is the position of the sensor in the touchpad, but its generous design ensures that this does not leave a negative impression during use. Left-handed users may view this differently, however. The build and operation scored very well in our functional tests. The technology appears to be significantly more robust than many keyboard-inbuilt fingerprint sensors. Facial recognition on the Prestige 15 also ran free of error. Regardless of lighting conditions, the infrared camera recognized the user correctly.

The seal has to be broken. The MSI laptop was easy to open. Only seven Phillips screws have to be loosened in order to detach the baseplate with little effort. Unfortunately, the middle screw is covered with a seal. After contacting MSI, we were assured that breaking the seal does not void the warranty. Nevertheless, this may have a deterrent effect on some users. Otherwise, a look inside reveals a well thought-out internal design. Only the battery is screwed in. The WLAN module can also be swapped if necessary. Moreover, expanding the storage space is designed to be completely straightforward, which makes the seal even less comprehensible. In addition to the already installed SSD, an additional SSD can be inserted into a second M.2 slot in the standard 2280 format. This makes perfect sense for video editing. Only the RAM is permanently soldered. At most, this could prove problematic in the notebook variant with 16 GB at some point in the future. The 32 GB configuration, on the other hand, should be completely sufficient in the long run.

Battery, SSD and WLAN module are replaceable. A second M.2 interface is free.

The clearly recognizable lettering and, above all, the familiar size and standardized spacing save any getting used to. Typing on the keyboard of the MSI Prestige 15 is fast and precise. It is neither particularly loud nor very quiet. Key resistance is well dosed and should also be well suited for long periods of work. However, a little more than just 1 mm travel would have been desirable, especially with intensive use. The backlighting also leaves no room for criticism. Three different brightness levels are available, and no irregularities were observed. In addition, the illuminated frame of every single key ensures excellent orientation in dark environments. The touchpad also leaves a positive impression overall. Inputs with one or more fingers are implemented precisely. The glass surface feels very good, and the covered keys in the lower area also function smoothly. We couldn’t see any real advantage in the particularly wide design at first glance, especially since the fingerprint sensor is also installed here. The length of only 65 mm, on the other hand, seems a bit tight. Here, one quickly glides beyond the touchpad.

The display values clearly indicate that MSI is very serious about positioning itself as a creator laptop. At a diagonal of 15.6 inches, the 4K resolution ensures an extremely high pixel density. Individual pixels are not discernible, even at close range. Alternatively, a Full HD display can be used, which unfortunately performs a little worse in terms of color reproduction. The contrast is impressive and is supported by a very low black value, among other things. Brightness is slightly above average at an average of 420 cd/m², which does not decrease in battery mode. We observed minimal screen bleeding at the bottom edge. However, this only occurs during full screen brightness, a completely black picture and long exposure times. This also should not be visible to the naked eye. Response times are acceptable for a multimedia laptop. Flickering was not detected at various brightness levels. However, 4K resolution on an area that is hardly larger than a DIN A4 sheet does not seem really practical. Windows recommends a magnification of 250%, which seems realistic. Even 200% makes reading on the screen difficult. A full-size display makes working on the Prestige 15 almost impossible. Moreover, very few are likely be able to tell the difference whether the displayed image is in FullHD or 4K because the details are simply too small. In any case, the display is made for photo editing. But your own eyes may have trouble recognizing this level of detail. Connecting an adequate monitor in combination with a built-in Full HD screen seems more practical.

418

cd/m² 446

cd/m² 421

cd/m² 403

cd/m² 441

cd/m² 378

cd/m² 421

cd/m² 398

cd/m² 414

cd/m² Distribution of brightness Sharp LQ156D1JW42 X-Rite i1Pro 2 Maximum: 446 cd/m² (Nits) Average: 415.6 cd/m² Minimum: 22.2 cd/m²

Brightness Distribution: 85 %

Center on Battery: 441 cd/m²

Contrast: 2845:1 (Black: 0.155 cd/m²)

ΔE Color 1.51 | 0.59-29.43 Ø5.2

ΔE Greyscale 2.49 | 0.57-98 Ø5.5

94.02% AdobeRGB 1998 (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)

96.95% sRGB (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)

80.48% Display P3 (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)

Gamma: 2.17

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Sharp LQ156D1JW42, IPS, 3840×2160, 15.60 Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

B160QAN02.M, IPS-LED, 2560×1600, 16.00 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

MNE007ZA1-1, IPS, 2880×1800, 14.00 Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Samsung ATNA60YV02-0, OLED, 3840×2400, 16.00 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

LEN156FHD, IPS, 1920×1080, 15.60 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung 156XG01, OLED, 3456×2160, 15.60 Display -7% -9% 10% -49% 5% Display P3 Coverage 80.48 76.4 -5% 74.1 -8% 99.9 24% 39.4 -51% 97.8 22% sRGB Coverage 96.95 100 3% 97.4 0% 100 3% 58 -40% 99.9 3% AdobeRGB 1998 Coverage 94.02 76.6 -19% 75.3 -20% 98.05 4% 40.7 -57% 86 -9% Response Times 39% 41% 95% 44% 95% Response Time Grey 50% / Grey 80% * 51 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(23, 28) 33 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(15, 18) 35% 31.5 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(14, 17.5) 38% 1 98% 20.8 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(11.2, 9.6) 59% 1.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1.1, 0.8) 96% Response Time Black / White * 26 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(11, 15) 15 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(5, 10) 42% 14.5 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(4.7, 9.8) 44% 2 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1, 1) 92% 18.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(10, 8.4) 29% 1.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1.1, 0.8) 93% PWM Frequency 247 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(50) 59.52 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(100) Screen -30% -46% 57% -138% -56% Brightness middle 441 411 -7% 421 -5% 383 -13% 287.8 -35% 381.4 -14% Brightness 416 378 -9% 416 0% 390 -6% 268 -36% 384 -8% Brightness Distribution 85 83 -2% 89 5% 96 13% 86 1% 95 12% Black Level * 0.155 0.29 -87% 0.28 -81% 0.027 83% 0.3 -94% Contrast 2845 1417 -50% 1504 -47% 14185 399% 959 -66% Colorchecker dE 2000 * 1.51 2.18 -44% 3.2 -112% 2.29 -52% 6.3 -317% 4.34 -187% Colorchecker dE 2000 max. * 3.56 4.84 -36% 5.5 -54% 3.47 3% 21.32 -499% 9.24 -160% Greyscale dE 2000 * 2.49 2.68 -8% 4.4 -77% 1.84 26% 4 -61% 2 20% Gamma 2.17 101% 2.43 91% 2.22 99% 2.32 95% 2.21 100% 2.13 103% CCT 6292 103% 6717 97% 6384 102% 6308 103% 6762 96% 6210 105% Colorchecker dE 2000 calibrated * 1.48 2 2.53 Total Average (Program / Settings) 1% /

-14% -5% /

-24% 54% /

52% -48% /

-90% 15% /

-12% * … smaller is better

MSI promises 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB color space on the Prestige 15. Rather, it bluntly states that this should typically be the case. The measured 94% is a little off-target, but is still suitable for displaying and editing photos at a high level. The display is much worse at covering the DCI-P3 color space, which is often used for video content and has larger green and yellow ranges. This is not surprising, since the focus is on image editing.

The specified factory calibration is slightly off the mark in our review sample with a maximum DeltaE of 2. To be fair, color deviations are only perceptible from a value of 3, so the average value remains well below that. Accordingly, the screen of the Prestige 15 will display almost lifelike colors without any further adjustments.

Display Response Times ℹ Display response times show how fast the screen is able to change from one color to the next. Slow response times can lead to afterimages and can cause moving objects to appear blurry (ghosting). Gamers of fast-paced 3D titles should pay special attention to fast response times. ↔ Response Time Black to White 26 ms … rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined ↗ 11 ms rise ↘ 15 ms fall The screen shows relatively slow response rates in our tests and may be too slow for gamers.

In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.4 (minimum) to 240 (maximum) ms. » 53 % of all devices are better.

This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (22.7 ms). ↔ Response Time 50% Grey to 80% Grey 51 ms … rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined ↗ 23 ms rise ↘ 28 ms fall The screen shows slow response rates in our tests and will be unsatisfactory for gamers.

In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.25 (minimum) to 636 (maximum) ms. » 84 % of all devices are better.

This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (35.9 ms).

Screen Flickering / PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation) ℹ To dim the screen, some notebooks will simply cycle the backlight on and off in rapid succession – a method called Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) . This cycling frequency should ideally be undetectable to the human eye. If said frequency is too low, users with sensitive eyes may experience strain or headaches or even notice the flickering altogether. Screen flickering / PWM not detected In comparison: 53 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 19601 (minimum: 5 – maximum: 3846000) Hz was measured.

Texts are legible outdoors and even in direct sunlight. On the other hand, you should look for a shady spot for colorful screen content, otherwise color reproduction will suffer. Overall, the brightness allows the Prestige 15 to be used outdoors, even if only just.

As usual, IPS panels should ensure almost perfect viewing angle stability, but this is not the case with the Prestige 15. Colors and brightness remain unchanged only up to about 30 degrees. Beyond that, a brownish discoloration can be seen, especially on black surfaces. We suspect an interference effect due to the high pixel density, as can be seen in double slit experiments. Another point that speaks in favor of the models with Full HD screens.

The combination of a very efficient, yet powerful Intel Core i7-1280P and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics processor ensures minimal waiting times during system and program starts. With 14 cores and 20 threads, the MSI Prestige 15 doesn’t let itself get fazed by multiple programs running simultaneously. Of course, 32 GB of RAM also helps. Like the large desktop variant, the mobile RTX 3050 Ti is primarily suitable for image and video editing. Complex tasks such as video rendering and photo optimization are correspondingly fast. However, games reveal the GPU’s limits. A smooth gaming experience is only realistic at a limited resolution and restricted details. If the shortest processing times aren’t so important for media editing, nothing speaks against the Prestige 15 A12UC-099 with the Intel Core i5-1240P and 16 GB RAM. At most, the limitations only really come to fore in multitasking.

HWiNFO

“Smart Auto” was set in the MSI Center Pro for all tests. This mode is intended to ensure that the most desirable settings for the processor are selected according to the running programs and the environment. The extended mode with dynamic fan noise, which is supposed to be lower in quiet environments than in loud ones, still seems to be in the experimental stage. Apart from error messages, there were no noticeable changes. On the other hand, those who want to select the performance mode themselves have the following options:

High Performance Balanced Quiet Super Battery PL1 50 watts 35 watts 20 watts 12 watts PL2 64 watts 40 watts 35 watts 15 watts

The Intel Core i7-1280P has 6 performance and 8 efficiency cores, amounting to a total of 20 threads (only the P-cores support 2 threads). The configuration is thus strongly reminiscent of the Intel Core i7-12700H, which is, however, designed for a continuous load of 45 watts and not just 28 watts like the i7-1280P. At the beginning of our endurance tests with Cinebench R15, they are at least on par because of the comparable configuration. However, the Prestige 15 has to restrict the power very quickly, which leads to significant performance reduction. Nevertheless, the CPU remains above an Intel Core i7-11370H and at the level of the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, even with the handbrake on. The i7-1280P can thus utilize its strengths exactly in the way that MSI intended. An extremely high amount of performance is available in the first few seconds, which is required when running programs or installations. Image processing also rarely takes more than 30 seconds, even in large files. The i7-1280P can therefore keep up with the much bigger i7-12700H in all typical scenarios. Only more demanding programs such as video editing software and games experience drops in performance. But these are less dramatic than the power consumption suggests: While the i7-12700H delivers around 40% better rates, it consumes almost twice as much power. The processor installed here is still on the level of not quite up-to-date CPUs that are found in gaming notebooks. Because of its significantly lower power consumption, the ventilation remains quiet and the case heats up less. More benchmarks for different processors can be found in our CPU benchmark list.

0 120 240 360 480 600 720 840 960 1080 1200 1320 1440 1560 1680 1800 1920 2040 2160 2280 Tooltip

CPU Performance Rating Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

83.8 pt ∼84% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

81.7 pt ∼82% Average Intel Core i7-1280P



74.2 pt ∼74% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 -1!

Intel Core i7-1280P

73.9 pt ∼74% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

73.2 pt ∼73% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

62.1 pt ∼62% Average of class Multimedia



58.6 pt ∼59% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

47.3 pt ∼47% Cinebench R23 / Multi Core Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

14917 Points ∼100% +24% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H





14130 (12303.9min – 14129.8max) Points ∼95% +18% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

12003 Points ∼80% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(8632 – 14803, n=7)







11942 Points ∼80% -1% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

11571 Points ∼78% -4% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H







10226 (10089.9min – 10226.3max) Points ∼69% -15% Average of class Multimedia

(3121 – 18444, n=108, last 2 years)







9131 Points ∼61% -24% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

4624 Points ∼31% -61% Cinebench R23 / Single Core Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

1773 Points ∼100% +10% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

1764 Points ∼99% +10% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

1678 Points ∼95% +4% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(1609 – 1787, n=6)







1664 Points ∼94% +3% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

1609 Points ∼91% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

1529 Points ∼86% -5% Average of class Multimedia

(819 – 1940, n=104, last 2 years)







1463 Points ∼83% -9% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

1458 Points ∼82% -9% Cinebench R20 / CPU (Multi Core) Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

5762 Points ∼100% +25% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

5479 Points ∼95% +19% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(3283 – 5415, n=7)







4664 Points ∼81% +1% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

4614 Points ∼80% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

4465 Points ∼77% -3% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

3965 Points ∼69% -14% Average of class Multimedia

(961 – 7040, n=107, last 2 years)







3413 Points ∼59% -26% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

1795 Points ∼31% -61% Cinebench R20 / CPU (Single Core) Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

701 Points ∼100% +4% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

680 Points ∼97% +1% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

675 Points ∼96% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

675 Points ∼96% 0% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(622 – 701, n=7)







646 Points ∼92% -4% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

593 Points ∼85% -12% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

564 Points ∼80% -16% Average of class Multimedia

(316 – 739, n=107, last 2 years)







557 Points ∼79% -17% Cinebench R15 / CPU Multi 64Bit MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P







2325 (1487.04min – 2325.04max) Points ∼100% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H







2170 (1913.33min – 2170.14max) Points ∼93% -7% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H







2166 (1948.94min – 2166.26max) Points ∼93% -7% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(1905 – 2332, n=6)







2142 Points ∼92% -8% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P





1981 (1546.19min – 1980.59max) Points ∼85% -15% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H







1626 (1594.77min – 1626.41max) Points ∼70% -30% Average of class Multimedia

(385 – 2894, n=123, last 2 years)







1540 Points ∼66% -34% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H





1057 (673.13min – 1056.89max) Points ∼45% -55% Cinebench R15 / CPU Single 64Bit Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

263 Points ∼100% +30% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

251 Points ∼95% +24% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

247 Points ∼94% +22% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(203 – 258, n=6)







234 Points ∼89% +15% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

231 Points ∼88% +14% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

229 Points ∼87% +13% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

162.9 Points ∼62% -20% Average of class Multimedia

(119 – 279, n=105, last 2 years)







216 Points ∼82% +6% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

203 Points ∼77% Blender / v2.79 BMW27 CPU Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

432 Seconds * ∼100% -46% Average of class Multimedia

(183.3 – 1188, n=104, last 2 years)







409 Seconds * ∼95% -39% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

306 Seconds * ∼71% -4% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

301 Seconds * ∼70% -2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

295 Seconds * ∼68% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(259 – 309, n=6)







281 Seconds * ∼65% +5% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

262 Seconds * ∼61% +11% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

226 Seconds * ∼52% +23% 7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

61455 MIPS ∼100% +19% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

51730 MIPS ∼84% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

50517 MIPS ∼82% -2% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(45292 – 53710, n=6)







50012 MIPS ∼81% -3% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

43173 MIPS ∼70% -17% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

39886 MIPS ∼65% -23% Average of class Multimedia

(11122 – 72912, n=103, last 2 years)







38666 MIPS ∼63% -25% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

27677 MIPS ∼45% -46% 7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4 -mmt1 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

5833 MIPS ∼100% +5% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

5759 MIPS ∼99% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

5540 MIPS ∼95% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

5466 MIPS ∼94% -1% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(4995 – 5721, n=6)







5424 MIPS ∼93% -2% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

5307 MIPS ∼91% -4% Average of class Multimedia

(2898 – 6186, n=103, last 2 years)







5170 MIPS ∼89% -7% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

5123 MIPS ∼88% -8% Geekbench 5.4 / Multi-Core Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

11827 Points ∼100% 0% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

11811 Points ∼100% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

10976 Points ∼93% -7% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(9623 – 11811, n=6)







10758 Points ∼91% -9% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

10570 Points ∼89% -11% Average of class Multimedia

(2427 – 14376, n=105, last 2 years)







7578 Points ∼64% -36% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

6403 Points ∼54% -46% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

3828 Points ∼32% -68% Geekbench 5.4 / Single-Core Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

1786 Points ∼100% +14% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

1778 Points ∼100% +13% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

1770 Points ∼99% +13% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(1571 – 1802, n=6)







1690 Points ∼95% +8% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

1571 Points ∼88% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

1519 Points ∼85% -3% Average of class Multimedia

(843 – 1887, n=105, last 2 years)







1496 Points ∼84% -5% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

1446 Points ∼81% -8% HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 / 4k Preset Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

15.1 fps ∼100% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

13.8 fps ∼91% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

13.1 fps ∼87% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(9.62 – 14.5, n=4)







12.4 fps ∼82% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

11.5 fps ∼76% Average of class Multimedia

(1.39 – 21, n=104, last 2 years)







10.5 fps ∼70% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

5.9 fps ∼39% LibreOffice / 20 Documents To PDF MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

61.6 s * ∼100% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

41 s * ∼67% +33% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

58.4 s * ∼95% +5% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

54.2 s * ∼88% +12% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

52.6 s * ∼85% +15% Average of class Multimedia

(34.8 – 89.1, n=102, last 2 years)







51.8 s * ∼84% +16% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(41 – 61.6, n=7)







50.8 s * ∼82% +18% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

42.8 s * ∼69% +31% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

41.4 s * ∼67% +33% R Benchmark 2.5 / Overall mean Average of class Multimedia

(0.4155 – 1.002, n=104, last 2 years)







0.57 sec * ∼100% -27% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H

0.559 sec * ∼98% -24% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

0.532 sec * ∼93% -18% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(0.4505 – 0.512, n=6)







0.4776 sec * ∼84% -6% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P

0.467 sec * ∼82% -4% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

0.4587 sec * ∼80% -2% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H

0.4566 sec * ∼80% -1% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P

0.4505 sec * ∼79% * … smaller is better

Cinebench R15 CPU Multi 64Bit 2325 Points Cinebench R15 OpenGL 64Bit 146.8 fps Cinebench R15 Ref. Match 64Bit 99.6 % Cinebench R15 CPU Single 64Bit 203 Points Help

Performance Rating Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

87.3 pt ∼87% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

87 pt ∼87% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

84.2 pt ∼84% Average Intel Core i7-1280P



81.7 pt ∼82% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

75.2 pt ∼75% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

73.1 pt ∼73% Average of class Multimedia



70.3 pt ∼70% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

44.5 pt ∼45% AIDA64 / FP32 Ray-Trace Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

12366 KRay/s ∼100% +14% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

12156 KRay/s ∼98% +12% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

10843 KRay/s ∼88% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(7466 – 13068, n=5)







10662 KRay/s ∼86% -2% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

9345 KRay/s ∼76% -14% Average of class Multimedia

(2677 – 16202, n=84, last 2 years)







9248 KRay/s ∼75% -15% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

7575 KRay/s ∼61% -30% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

5974 KRay/s ∼48% -45% AIDA64 / FPU Julia Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

75025 Points ∼100% +36% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

61721 Points ∼82% +12% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

55006 Points ∼73% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(38904 – 66081, n=5)







54784 Points ∼73% 0% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

49203 Points ∼66% -11% Average of class Multimedia

(12762 – 99306, n=84, last 2 years)







47655 Points ∼64% -13% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

34205 Points ∼46% -38% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

25442 Points ∼34% -54% AIDA64 / CPU SHA3 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

2850 MB/s ∼100% +9% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

2625 MB/s ∼92% +1% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

2610 MB/s ∼92% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

2606 MB/s ∼91% 0% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(1826 – 2992, n=5)







2549 MB/s ∼89% -2% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

2359 MB/s ∼83% -10% Average of class Multimedia

(841 – 4254, n=84, last 2 years)







2347 MB/s ∼82% -10% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

1719 MB/s ∼60% -34% AIDA64 / CPU Queen Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

99666 Points ∼100% +24% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(80180 – 100358, n=5)







94227 Points ∼95% +18% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

91588 Points ∼92% +14% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

82127 Points ∼82% +2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

80180 Points ∼80% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

78765 Points ∼79% -2% Average of class Multimedia

(31314 – 107161, n=84, last 2 years)







75295 Points ∼76% -6% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

42086 Points ∼42% -48% AIDA64 / FPU SinJulia Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

9184 Points ∼100% +20% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

8622 Points ∼94% +13% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

8278 Points ∼90% +9% Average of class Multimedia

(3099 – 13146, n=84, last 2 years)







7659 Points ∼83% 0% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

7623 Points ∼83% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(5880 – 8571, n=5)







7461 Points ∼81% -2% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

6522 Points ∼71% -14% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

4227 Points ∼46% -45% AIDA64 / FPU Mandel Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

41153 Points ∼100% +52% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

30137 Points ∼73% +11% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

27057 Points ∼66% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(18907 – 32766, n=5)







26535 Points ∼64% -2% Average of class Multimedia

(7417 – 54727, n=84, last 2 years)







25903 Points ∼63% -4% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

24476 Points ∼59% -10% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

20549 Points ∼50% -24% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

15535 Points ∼38% -43% AIDA64 / CPU AES Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

100609 MB/s ∼100% +1% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

99367 MB/s ∼99% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

82666 MB/s ∼82% -17% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

69002 MB/s ∼69% -31% Average of class Multimedia

(16367 – 147249, n=84, last 2 years)







65685 MB/s ∼65% -34% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(40691 – 99367, n=5)







62630 MB/s ∼62% -37% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

60901 MB/s ∼61% -39% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

48462 MB/s ∼48% -51% AIDA64 / CPU ZLib Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

962 MB/s ∼100% +31% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

829 MB/s ∼86% +12% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(540 – 880, n=5)







752 MB/s ∼78% +2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

737 MB/s ∼77% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

684 MB/s ∼71% -7% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

634 MB/s ∼66% -14% Average of class Multimedia

(228 – 1193, n=91, last 2 years)







582 MB/s ∼60% -21% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

302 MB/s ∼31% -59% AIDA64 / FP64 Ray-Trace Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

6587 KRay/s ∼100% +15% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

6545 KRay/s ∼99% +14% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(4006 – 7184, n=5)







5785 KRay/s ∼88% +1% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

5728 KRay/s ∼87% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

5120 KRay/s ∼78% -11% Average of class Multimedia

(1501 – 8765, n=85, last 2 years)







5030 KRay/s ∼76% -12% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

4378 KRay/s ∼66% -24% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

3200 KRay/s ∼49% -44% AIDA64 / CPU PhotoWorxx Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(41009 – 48416, n=5)







44680 MPixel/s ∼100% +2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

43719 MPixel/s ∼98% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

43359 MPixel/s ∼97% -1% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

33204 MPixel/s ∼74% -24% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

29949 MPixel/s ∼67% -31% Average of class Multimedia

(8034 – 52207, n=85, last 2 years)







26004 MPixel/s ∼58% -41% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

16218 MPixel/s ∼36% -63% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

15892 MPixel/s ∼36% -64%

Our good, albeit subjective, impression is reflected in the PCMark scores. The standardized and relatively realistic test places the MSI Prestige 15 high in the rankings. The processor and graphics card, which are very powerful for short periods of time, never have any difficulties. One reason for this is also the frugality under sustained load. The system doesn’t heat up as much here. Maximum performance is therefore always available when needed, such as when a program has to be started, which is then only for brief moments. The high computing power can always be felt when browsing, installing and starting games.

PCMark 10 / Score Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

7075 Points ∼100% +11% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

6623 Points ∼94% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

6379 Points ∼90% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(5984 – 6379, n=2)







6182 Points ∼87% -3% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

6099 Points ∼86% -4% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

5969 Points ∼84% -6% Average of class Multimedia

(3580 – 8083, n=90, last 2 years)







5694 Points ∼80% -11% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

5619 Points ∼79% -12% PCMark 10 / Essentials Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

10970 Points ∼100% +7% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

10551 Points ∼96% +3% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

10440 Points ∼95% +2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

10227 Points ∼93% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(9687 – 10227, n=2)







9957 Points ∼91% -3% Average of class Multimedia

(7715 – 12144, n=90, last 2 years)







9715 Points ∼89% -5% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

9614 Points ∼88% -6% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

8720 Points ∼79% -15% PCMark 10 / Productivity Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

9555 Points ∼100% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

9165 Points ∼96% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

8683 Points ∼91% -5% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

8530 Points ∼89% -7% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

8516 Points ∼89% -7% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(7521 – 9165, n=2)







8343 Points ∼87% -9% Average of class Multimedia

(5462 – 11186, n=90, last 2 years)







7965 Points ∼83% -13% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

7168 Points ∼75% -22% PCMark 10 / Digital Content Creation Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

9169 Points ∼100% +22% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

8855 Points ∼97% +18% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(7518 – 7980, n=2)







7749 Points ∼85% +3% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

7634 Points ∼83% +2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

7518 Points ∼82% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

7376 Points ∼80% -2% Average of class Multimedia

(2679 – 11777, n=90, last 2 years)







6600 Points ∼72% -12% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

6486 Points ∼71% -14% CrossMark / Overall Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

1872 Points ∼100% +12% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

1728 Points ∼92% +3% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

1671 Points ∼89% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(1652 – 1671, n=2)







1662 Points ∼89% -1% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

1654 Points ∼88% -1% Average of class Multimedia

(970 – 2138, n=41, last 2 years)







1591 Points ∼85% -5% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1399 Points ∼75% -16% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

1233 Points ∼66% -26% CrossMark / Productivity Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

1792 Points ∼100% +11% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

1675 Points ∼93% +4% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

1625 Points ∼91% 0% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

1618 Points ∼90% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(1583 – 1618, n=2)







1601 Points ∼89% -1% Average of class Multimedia

(921 – 2038, n=41, last 2 years)







1537 Points ∼86% -5% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1460 Points ∼81% -10% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

1340 Points ∼75% -17% CrossMark / Creativity Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

1993 Points ∼100% +14% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

1814 Points ∼91% +4% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(1752 – 1761, n=2)







1757 Points ∼88% 0% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

1752 Points ∼88% Average of class Multimedia

(933 – 2865, n=41, last 2 years)







1747 Points ∼88% 0% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

1727 Points ∼87% -1% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1330 Points ∼67% -24% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

1181 Points ∼59% -33% CrossMark / Responsiveness Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

1768 Points ∼100% +11% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

1637 Points ∼93% +3% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

1594 Points ∼90% Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(1550 – 1594, n=2)







1572 Points ∼89% -1% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

1531 Points ∼87% -4% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1431 Points ∼81% -10% Average of class Multimedia

(1012 – 2234, n=41, last 2 years)







1418 Points ∼80% -11% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

1094 Points ∼62% -31%

PCMark 10 Score 6379 points Help

AIDA64 / Memory Copy Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(64695 – 73486, n=5)







69386 MB/s ∼100% +6% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

66612 MB/s ∼96% +2% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

65444 MB/s ∼94% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

57944 MB/s ∼84% -11% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

47829 MB/s ∼69% -27% Average of class Multimedia

(20513 – 80511, n=85, last 2 years)







44502 MB/s ∼64% -32% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

33184 MB/s ∼48% -49% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

28335 MB/s ∼41% -57% AIDA64 / Memory Read Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(63221 – 73719, n=5)







67781 MB/s ∼100% +6% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

66938 MB/s ∼99% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

64177 MB/s ∼95% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

60019 MB/s ∼89% -6% Average of class Multimedia

(22183 – 79442, n=84, last 2 years)







47789 MB/s ∼71% -26% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

37476 MB/s ∼55% -42% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

37216 MB/s ∼55% -42% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

34300 MB/s ∼51% -47% AIDA64 / Memory Write MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

66666 MB/s ∼100% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(58868 – 68247, n=5)







64345 MB/s ∼97% -3% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

59294 MB/s ∼89% -11% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

58107 MB/s ∼87% -13% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

47179 MB/s ∼71% -29% Average of class Multimedia

(21133 – 91272, n=84, last 2 years)







46899 MB/s ∼70% -30% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

41498 MB/s ∼62% -38% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

31788 MB/s ∼48% -52% AIDA64 / Memory Latency Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M

111.5 ns * ∼100% -13% Average Intel Core i7-1280P

(93.1 – 153.3, n=5)







110.5 ns * ∼99% -12% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

99.1 ns * ∼89% -0% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

99 ns * ∼89% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

92.7 ns * ∼83% +6% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

91.7 ns * ∼82% +7% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

81.7 ns * ∼73% +17% Average of class Multimedia

(76.2 – 133.9, n=90, last 2 years)







81 ns * ∼73% +18% * … smaller is better

The Prestige 15 is not suitable for real-time audio and video editing. It has the highest latency in the field of competitors. The kernel mode driver framework is mainly responsible for this. An adjustment of the driver configuration, updates and more may remedy the problem.

DPC Latencies / LatencyMon – interrupt to process latency (max), Web, Youtube, Prime95 MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

1405 μs * ∼100% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H

912.2 μs * ∼65% +35% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

868.4 μs * ∼62% +38% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB

848.7 μs * ∼60% +40% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

818.7 μs * ∼58% +42% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

398.4 μs * ∼28% +72% * … smaller is better

The Micron SSD achieves more than 6,000 MB/s in sequential reading. This rate also remains stable over longer periods of time, which speaks for the adequate cooling of the hardware. This means that the PCIe 4.0 interface can be used well with the M.2 SSD. However, the other rates are not quite on par with the best hard drives. But this does not have any negative effects for a fast, albeit not outstanding creator notebook. On the other hand, the size of 1 TB is fitting. Raw data, whether videos or images, take up a lot of space. So the second SSD slot makes sense, which is easily accessible regardless of the seal. One slot is still free for a second SSD.

Sequential Read:

2201MB/s Sequential Write:

3299MB/s Access Time Read:

0.089ms Access Time Write:

0.02ms

Drive Performance Rating – Percent Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

89.9 pt ∼90% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

89.8 pt ∼90% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH



70.4 pt ∼70% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



66.8 pt ∼67% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

66.3 pt ∼66% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

52.3 pt ∼52% Average of class Multimedia



48 pt ∼48% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

32.4 pt ∼32% DiskSpd seq read Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB







4206 (4179.41min – 4206.02max) MB/s ∼100% +222% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW







3878 (3830.24min – 3878.26max) MB/s ∼92% +197% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti









3575 (3540.25min – 3575.41max) MB/s ∼85% +174% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(1306 – 4343, n=14)







3335 MB/s ∼79% +155% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





3005 (2991.17min – 3004.66max) MB/s ∼71% +130% Average of class Multimedia

(756 – 4480, n=94, last 2 years)







2202 MB/s ∼52% +69% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH







1306 (807.19min – 1306.2max) MB/s ∼31% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





1253 (715.59min – 1252.63max) MB/s ∼30% -4% seq write Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB





5015 (3544.4min – 5014.54max) MB/s ∼100% +108% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





4000 (3970.36min – 3999.69max) MB/s ∼80% +66% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(2416 – 4954, n=14)







3770 MB/s ∼75% +56% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti









3663 (3530.42min – 3663.11max) MB/s ∼73% +52% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





2416 (2265.34min – 2415.5max) MB/s ∼48% Average of class Multimedia

(240 – 5015, n=94, last 2 years)







2233 MB/s ∼45% -8% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





1875 (1783.83min – 1874.64max) MB/s ∼37% -22% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





896 (785.59min – 895.58max) MB/s ∼18% -63% seq q8 t1 read Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB





6940 (6614.84min – 6939.9max) MB/s ∼100% +10% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW







6876 (6162.32min – 6876.44max) MB/s ∼99% +9% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti







6722 (6163.74min – 6721.56max) MB/s ∼97% +7% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(6207 – 6734, n=14)







6560 MB/s ∼95% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH







6311 (5386.33min – 6311.17max) MB/s ∼91% Average of class Multimedia

(970 – 7028, n=93, last 2 years)







3746 MB/s ∼54% -41% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY







3121 (2906.71min – 3121.19max) MB/s ∼45% -51% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

2789 MB/s ∼40% -56% seq q8 t1 write Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB







5031 (4963.54min – 5031.07max) MB/s ∼100% +8% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW







4970 (4966.69min – 4970.17max) MB/s ∼99% +7% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(4543 – 4991, n=14)







4834 MB/s ∼96% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH







4647 (4139.99min – 4647.29max) MB/s ∼92% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti







4342 (4271.69min – 4341.94max) MB/s ∼86% -7% Average of class Multimedia

(241 – 5089, n=94, last 2 years)







2793 MB/s ∼56% -40% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY







1887 (1836.05min – 1887.23max) MB/s ∼38% -59% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





1142 (975.95min – 1141.5max) MB/s ∼23% -75% 4k q1 t1 read Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





149.1 (58.33min – 149.07max) MB/s ∼100% +280% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





88.6 (88.22min – 88.59max) MB/s ∼59% +126% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB







88 (81.83min – 88.03max) MB/s ∼59% +124% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti









80.3 (77.48min – 80.31max) MB/s ∼54% +105% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





66.5 (64.99min – 66.45max) MB/s ∼45% +70% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(39.2 – 74.1, n=14)







58.7 MB/s ∼39% +50% Average of class Multimedia

(18.6 – 149.1, n=94, last 2 years)







54.8 MB/s ∼37% +40% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





39.2 (35.22min – 39.18max) MB/s ∼26% 4k q1 t1 write Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB





305 (301.96min – 304.87max) MB/s ∼100% +14% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





267 (195.29min – 266.72max) MB/s ∼88% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





224 (221.2min – 223.61max) MB/s ∼73% -16% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti









220 (215.28min – 220.05max) MB/s ∼72% -18% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY







214 (210.68min – 214.29max) MB/s ∼70% -20% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(125.8 – 273, n=14)







192.2 MB/s ∼63% -28% Average of class Multimedia

(74.3 – 373, n=94, last 2 years)







166.3 MB/s ∼55% -38% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





128 (76.7min – 127.97max) MB/s ∼42% -52% 4k q32 t16 read Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW







3484 (3457.82min – 3484.34max) MB/s ∼100% +130% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB





2605 (1553.88min – 2604.5max) MB/s ∼75% +72% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(636 – 2863, n=14)







1930 MB/s ∼55% +28% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





1647 (1643.01min – 1646.6max) MB/s ∼47% +9% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH







1513 (1391.55min – 1513.44max) MB/s ∼43% Average of class Multimedia

(271 – 4178, n=94, last 2 years)







1275 MB/s ∼37% -16% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti









958 (945.51min – 958.45max) MB/s ∼27% -37% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





781 (620.74min – 780.68max) MB/s ∼22% -48% 4k q32 t16 write Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB







2780 (2533.37min – 2780.4max) MB/s ∼100% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





2662 (2503.04min – 2661.76max) MB/s ∼96% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW







2554 (2537.7min – 2554.39max) MB/s ∼92% -4% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(328 – 2786, n=14)







1636 MB/s ∼59% -39% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY







1552 (1272.2min – 1552.14max) MB/s ∼56% -42% Average of class Multimedia

(163 – 3612, n=94, last 2 years)







1128 MB/s ∼41% -58% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti







609 (517.93min – 608.62max) MB/s ∼22% -77% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)







403 (395.79min – 403.04max) MB/s ∼14% -85% AS SSD Score Total Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

8363 Points ∼100% +30% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

7636 Points ∼91% +19% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

6412 Points ∼77% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(3998 – 7400, n=13)







6012 Points ∼72% -6% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



5359 Points ∼64% -16% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

4335 Points ∼52% -32% Average of class Multimedia

(1284 – 9380, n=90, last 2 years)







4219 Points ∼50% -34% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

2010 Points ∼24% -69% Score Read Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

3136 Points ∼100% +29% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

3090 Points ∼99% +28% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

2423 Points ∼77% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(1123 – 2855, n=13)







2108 Points ∼67% -13% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



2036 Points ∼65% -16% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1756 Points ∼56% -28% Average of class Multimedia

(515 – 3634, n=90, last 2 years)







1536 Points ∼49% -37% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

756 Points ∼24% -69% Score Write Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

3765 Points ∼100% +39% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

2968 Points ∼79% +10% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(2373 – 3258, n=13)







2877 Points ∼76% +6% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

2702 Points ∼72% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



2415 Points ∼64% -11% Average of class Multimedia

(283 – 3991, n=90, last 2 years)







1940 Points ∼52% -28% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1725 Points ∼46% -36% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

882 Points ∼23% -67% Seq Read Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

5639 MB/s ∼100% +156% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



5351.32 MB/s ∼95% +143% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

5315 MB/s ∼94% +141% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(2201 – 5348, n=13)







4388 MB/s ∼78% +99% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

2995.72 MB/s ∼53% +36% Average of class Multimedia

(1142 – 5639, n=90, last 2 years)







2957 MB/s ∼52% +34% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

2201 MB/s ∼39% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

1192 MB/s ∼21% -46% Seq Write Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

4171 MB/s ∼100% +26% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

3766 MB/s ∼90% +14% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

3299 MB/s ∼79% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(1876 – 4539, n=13)







3236 MB/s ∼78% -2% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



2395.03 MB/s ∼57% -27% Average of class Multimedia

(199.8 – 4218, n=90, last 2 years)







1914 MB/s ∼46% -42% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1864.19 MB/s ∼45% -43% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

388.34 MB/s ∼9% -88% 4K Read Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

80.26 MB/s ∼100% +98% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



76.28 MB/s ∼95% +88% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

76.1 MB/s ∼95% +87% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

69.69 MB/s ∼87% +72% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

65.17 MB/s ∼81% +61% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(40.6 – 67.7, n=13)







59.7 MB/s ∼74% +47% Average of class Multimedia

(27.3 – 109.4, n=90, last 2 years)







54.7 MB/s ∼68% +35% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

40.6 MB/s ∼51% 4K Write Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



271.4 MB/s ∼100% +35% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

210.2 MB/s ∼77% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

201.3 MB/s ∼74% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

192.61 MB/s ∼71% -4% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

181.87 MB/s ∼67% -10% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(136 – 218, n=13)







178.7 MB/s ∼66% -11% Average of class Multimedia

(79.6 – 322, n=90, last 2 years)







162.5 MB/s ∼60% -19% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

129.66 MB/s ∼48% -36% 4K-64 Read Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

2496 MB/s ∼100% +15% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

2478.53 MB/s ∼99% +15% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

2162 MB/s ∼87% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(603 – 2264, n=13)







1610 MB/s ∼65% -26% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



1424.67 MB/s ∼57% -34% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1390.95 MB/s ∼56% -36% Average of class Multimedia

(290 – 2966, n=90, last 2 years)







1186 MB/s ∼48% -45% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

566.94 MB/s ∼23% -74% 4K-64 Write Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

3195.52 MB/s ∼100% +47% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(1959 – 2807, n=13)







2375 MB/s ∼74% +9% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

2340 MB/s ∼73% +8% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

2171 MB/s ∼68% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



1904 MB/s ∼60% -12% Average of class Multimedia

(152.6 – 3342, n=90, last 2 years)







1586 MB/s ∼50% -27% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

1356.89 MB/s ∼42% -37% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

713.13 MB/s ∼22% -67% Access Time Read Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

0.168 ms * ∼100% -89% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

0.089 ms * ∼53% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



0.086 ms * ∼51% +3% Average of class Multimedia

(0.02 – 0.168, n=89, last 2 years)







0.06358 ms * ∼38% +29% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

0.056 ms * ∼33% +37% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(0.027 – 0.089, n=12)







0.04325 ms * ∼26% +51% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

0.031 ms * ∼18% +65% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

0.022 ms * ∼13% +75% Access Time Write Average of class Multimedia

(0.012 – 0.577, n=90, last 2 years)







0.07928 ms * ∼100% -296% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY

0.064 ms * ∼81% -220% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)

0.044 ms * ∼55% -120% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti



0.043 ms * ∼54% -115% Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

(0.02 – 0.092, n=13)







0.03769 ms * ∼48% -88% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW

0.022 ms * ∼28% -10% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH

0.02 ms * ∼25% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

WDC PC SN810 1TB

0.018 ms * ∼23% +10% * … smaller is better

0 350 700 1050 1400 1750 2100 2450 2800 3150 3500 3850 4200 4550 4900 5250 5600 5950 6300 6650 Tooltip

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is not the most solid recommendation for gaming, even when free of limitations. Here it is limited to a maximum of 40 watts in the MSI Prestige 15, which further reduces performance in continuous operation. In theory at least, operation of up to 80 watts is possible. This is of course not necessary here. Like the processor, the graphics chip is only intended to provide powerful performance bursts to accelerate program processes. This succeeds very convincingly in comparison to a GeForce MX450. On the other hand, the Intel Arc A370M, which is actually somewhat weaker on average in our measurements, is able to outperform the throttled RTX 3050 Ti. This limited power consumption ensures that there is no drop in performance even under sustained load. Even in battery mode, graphics performance remains at approximately the same level. This decision seems only logical, as multimedia notebooks shouldn’t take longer for image editing just because there isn’t a power outlet nearby. However, the fact that the best performance rates are achieved in battery mode could be due to the MSI Center Pro software not being configured correctly. The system then receives more power than with the power adapter connected. More GPU benchmarks can be found here. “Smart Auto” does not seem to limit the processor in battery mode (red). GPU & CPU get 15 watts more than in mains operation (green).

3DMark Performance Rating – Percent Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

100 pt ∼100% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU



90.9 pt ∼91% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti -1!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

89.5 pt ∼90% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

80.9 pt ∼81% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

70.3 pt ∼70% Average of class Multimedia



64.9 pt ∼65% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P

61.4 pt ∼61% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

51.4 pt ∼51% 3DMark 11 – 1280×720 Performance GPU Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

18557 Points ∼100% +133% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(7952 – 20905, n=24)







17626 Points ∼95% +122% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

16904 Points ∼91% +113% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

15293 Points ∼82% +92% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

13213 Points ∼71% +66% Average of class Multimedia

(1365 – 33856, n=94, last 2 years)







12938 Points ∼70% +63% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P

12338 Points ∼66% +55% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

7952 Points ∼43% 3DMark 1280×720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

83568 Points ∼100% +177% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

65801 Points ∼79% +118% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(30158 – 102432, n=21)







65700 Points ∼79% +118% Average of class Multimedia

(6498 – 150699, n=78, last 2 years)







45475 Points ∼54% +51% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P

39098 Points ∼47% +30% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

33426 Points ∼40% +11% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

30158 Points ∼36% 1920×1080 Fire Strike Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

14157 Points ∼100% +79% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(7917 – 15611, n=24)







13052 Points ∼92% +65% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

12349 Points ∼87% +56% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

12154 Points ∼86% +54% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

10991 Points ∼78% +39% Average of class Multimedia

(920 – 26718, n=96, last 2 years)







9569 Points ∼68% +21% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P

8307 Points ∼59% +5% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

7917 Points ∼56% 2560×1440 Time Spy Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

5295 Points ∼100% +41% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(3744 – 6122, n=25)







5188 Points ∼98% +39% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

4773 Points ∼90% +27% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

4641 Points ∼88% +24% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

4298 Points ∼81% +15% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P

3899 Points ∼74% +4% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

3744 Points ∼71% Average of class Multimedia

(301 – 10063, n=93, last 2 years)







3587 Points ∼68% -4%

3DMark 11 Performance 8322 points 3DMark Cloud Gate Standard Score 21679 points 3DMark Fire Strike Score 6670 points 3DMark Time Spy Score 4013 points Help

Blender v3.3 Classroom OPTIX/RTX MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

60 Seconds * ∼100% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

58 Seconds * ∼97% +3% Average of class Multimedia

(27 – 79, n=11, last 2 years)







54.2 Seconds * ∼90% +10% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

53 Seconds * ∼88% +12% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

53 Seconds * ∼88% +12% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(48 – 60, n=5)







53 Seconds * ∼88% +12% v3.3 Classroom CUDA Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

110 Seconds * ∼100% -6% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

104 Seconds * ∼95% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

97 Seconds * ∼88% +7% Average of class Multimedia

(45 – 131, n=12, last 2 years)







96.4 Seconds * ∼88% +7% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

91 Seconds * ∼83% +12% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(83 – 104, n=5)







90.8 Seconds * ∼83% +13% v3.3 Classroom CPU Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H

783 Seconds * ∼100% -60% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P

564 Seconds * ∼72% -15% Average of class Multimedia

(327 – 1374, n=20, last 2 years)







556 Seconds * ∼71% -13% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

532 Seconds * ∼68% -9% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P

490 Seconds * ∼63% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(385 – 557, n=5)







465 Seconds * ∼59% +5% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H

456 Seconds * ∼58% +7% * … smaller is better

The limitation of the graphics card to 35 watts or 40 watts in turbo mode and the general configuration of the system for quiet operations consistently depress the values measured in gaming. Even the Acer Swift X SFX16 with the nominally weaker Intel Arc A370M delivers better frame rates in some games. Again, the Prestige 15 can be credited with the fact that it is simply not designed for sustained CPU and GPU load and that its strengths lie elsewhere. Still, we feel that the system could also do with a “High Performance mode”. The hardware for it is there, but always runs in economy mode.

Performance Rating – Percent Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

90.8 pt ∼91% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

90 pt ∼90% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

83.3 pt ∼83% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

81.7 pt ∼82% Average of class Multimedia



69.4 pt ∼69% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

46.5 pt ∼47% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

43.3 pt ∼43% The Witcher 3 – 1920×1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





55.8 (52min) fps ∼100% +194% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





47 (40min, 40P1) fps ∼84% +147% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





44.2 (42min, 42P1) fps ∼79% +133% Average of class Multimedia

(5 – 98.2, n=98, last 2 years)







36.2 fps ∼65% +91% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





34.2 (29min) fps ∼61% +80% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





26.3 (24min, 25P1) fps ∼47% +38% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

19 fps ∼34% GTA V – 1920×1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





67.5 (9.08min, 43.5P1) fps ∼100% +143% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





60.3 (7.33min, 37P1) fps ∼89% +117% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





54.9 (13.8min, 32.3P1) fps ∼81% +97% Average of class Multimedia

(4.24 – 118.7, n=64, last 2 years)







50.9 fps ∼75% +83% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





49.9 (7.29min, 34.5P1) fps ∼74% +79% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





27.8 (3.89min, 13.7P1) fps ∼41% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





16.4 (1.81min, 10.2P1) fps ∼24% -41% Final Fantasy XV Benchmark – 1920×1080 High Quality Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

53.5 fps ∼100% +128% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

50.1 fps ∼94% +113% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

45.7 fps ∼85% +94% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

44.4 fps ∼83% +89% Average of class Multimedia

(4.79 – 93.7, n=77, last 2 years)







36.1 fps ∼67% +54% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

26.3 fps ∼49% +12% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

23.5 fps ∼44% Strange Brigade – 1920×1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





95.1 (59min, 71.2P1) fps ∼100% +173% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





86 (52.1min, 63.8P1) fps ∼90% +147% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





79.4 (39.1min, 60.6P1) fps ∼83% +128% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





78.9 (55.3min, 60P1) fps ∼83% +127% Average of class Multimedia

(7 – 162.6, n=73, last 2 years)







68.8 fps ∼72% +98% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





52.1 (41.7min, 43.4P1) fps ∼55% +50% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





34.8 (17.1min, 26.1P1) fps ∼37% Dota 2 Reborn – 1920×1080 ultra (3/3) best looking Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





109.1 (95.7min) fps ∼100% +62% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





104.5 (90.9min) fps ∼96% +55% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





100.3 (86.5min) fps ∼92% +49% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





95.2 (85.1min) fps ∼87% +41% Average of class Multimedia

(13.4 – 160, n=103, last 2 years)







86.7 fps ∼79% +29% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





67.3 (54.7min) fps ∼62% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





66.3 (43.4min) fps ∼61% -1% X-Plane 11.11 – 1920×1080 high (fps_test=3) Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

100.6 fps ∼100% +62% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

82.3 fps ∼82% +33% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

66.9 fps ∼67% +8% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

63.6 fps ∼63% +3% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

62 fps ∼62% Average of class Multimedia

(8.55 – 108, n=102, last 2 years)







57.1 fps ∼57% -8% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

24 fps ∼24% -61%

The Witcher 3 1920×1080 High Graphics & Postprocessing (Nvidia HairWorks Off) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





105.1 (96min) fps ∼100% +250% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

92 fps ∼88% +207% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(30 – 110, n=24)







88.2 fps ∼84% +194% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





62.4 (59min) fps ∼59% +108% Average of class Multimedia

(9 – 177, n=91, last 2 years)







62.3 fps ∼59% +108% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





61.3 (55min, 55.19P1) fps ∼58% +104% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





53 (13.5min, 14.8P0.1, 38.2P1) fps ∼50% +77% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

30 fps ∼29% 1920×1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





55.8 (52min) fps ∼100% +194% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





47 (40min, 40P1) fps ∼84% +147% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(19 – 58.5, n=28)







46.9 fps ∼84% +147% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





44.2 (42min, 42P1) fps ∼79% +133% Average of class Multimedia

(5 – 98.2, n=98, last 2 years)







36.2 fps ∼65% +91% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





34.2 (29min) fps ∼61% +80% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





26.3 (24min, 25P1) fps ∼47% +38% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

19 fps ∼34% Far Cry 5 1920×1080 Ultra Preset AA:T Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

75 fps ∼100% +150% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(30 – 89, n=14)







68.4 fps ∼91% +128% Average of class Multimedia

(11 – 124, n=45, last 2 years)







57.3 fps ∼76% +91% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

43 fps ∼57% +43% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





35 (28min) fps ∼47% +17% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





30 (23min) fps ∼40% 3840×2160 Ultra Preset AA:T Average of class Multimedia

(13 – 50, n=7, last 2 years)







29.1 fps ∼100% +124% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(13 – 26, n=3)







20 fps ∼69% +54% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





13 (10min) fps ∼45% GTA V 1920×1080 High/On (Advanced Graphics Off) AA:2xMSAA + FX AF:8x Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





121 (14.8min, 76.9P1) fps ∼100% +125% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(53.8 – 149, n=23)







116.4 fps ∼96% +116% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





103.5 (13.5min, 62.5P1) fps ∼86% +92% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





100.4 (11.3min, 66.7P1) fps ∼83% +87% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





90.3 (15min, 71.4P1) fps ∼75% +68% Average of class Multimedia

(9.2 – 179, n=68, last 2 years)







82.2 fps ∼68% +53% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





53.8 (12.9min, 25.6P1) fps ∼44% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





41.4 (1.879min, 28.6P1) fps ∼34% -23% 1920×1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





67.5 (9.08min, 43.5P1) fps ∼100% +143% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(27.8 – 75.6, n=24)







63.2 fps ∼94% +127% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





60.3 (7.33min, 37P1) fps ∼89% +117% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





54.9 (13.8min, 32.3P1) fps ∼81% +97% Average of class Multimedia

(4.24 – 118.7, n=64, last 2 years)







50.9 fps ∼75% +83% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





49.9 (7.29min, 34.5P1) fps ∼74% +79% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





27.8 (3.89min, 13.7P1) fps ∼41% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





16.4 (1.81min, 10.2P1) fps ∼24% -41% Dota 2 Reborn 1920×1080 high (2/3) Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(74.8 – 154, n=25)







119.8 fps ∼100% +60% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





116.1 (99.9min) fps ∼97% +55% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





114.4 (100.9min) fps ∼95% +53% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





103.7 (88.7min) fps ∼87% +39% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





100.6 (89.9min) fps ∼84% +34% Average of class Multimedia

(15.8 – 168.3, n=103, last 2 years)







92.7 fps ∼77% +24% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





74.8 (63.3min) fps ∼62% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





68.4 (43.7min) fps ∼57% -9% 1920×1080 ultra (3/3) best looking Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(67.3 – 145, n=25)







113 fps ∼100% +68% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





109.1 (95.7min) fps ∼97% +62% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





104.5 (90.9min) fps ∼92% +55% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





100.3 (86.5min) fps ∼89% +49% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





95.2 (85.1min) fps ∼84% +41% Average of class Multimedia

(13.4 – 160, n=103, last 2 years)







86.7 fps ∼77% +29% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





67.3 (54.7min) fps ∼60% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





66.3 (43.4min) fps ∼59% -1% 3840×2160 ultra (3/3) best looking Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





62.4 (58min) fps ∼100% +96% Average of class Multimedia

(12.1 – 119, n=28, last 2 years)







62.2 fps ∼100% +95% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(31.9 – 76.6, n=6)







55.9 fps ∼90% +75% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





47.1 (41min) fps ∼75% +48% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





39.5 (7.7min) fps ∼63% +24% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





31.9 (22.5min) fps ∼51% Final Fantasy XV Benchmark 1920×1080 High Quality Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

53.5 fps ∼100% +128% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(23.5 – 106, n=22)







51.2 fps ∼96% +118% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

50.1 fps ∼94% +113% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

45.7 fps ∼85% +94% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

44.4 fps ∼83% +89% Average of class Multimedia

(4.79 – 93.7, n=77, last 2 years)







36.1 fps ∼67% +54% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

26.3 fps ∼49% +12% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

23.5 fps ∼44% 2560×1440 High Quality Average of class Multimedia

(7.31 – 69.6, n=34, last 2 years)







40.4 fps ∼100% +120% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

37.9 fps ∼94% +106% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

19.3 fps ∼48% +5% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

36.2 fps ∼90% +97% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

34.1 fps ∼84% +85% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(18.4 – 53.1, n=10)







34.1 fps ∼84% +85% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

30.2 fps ∼75% +64% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

18.4 fps ∼46% 3840×2160 High Quality Average of class Multimedia

(2.8 – 41.8, n=17, last 2 years)







26.8 fps ∼100% +109% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(12.8 – 21.4, n=3)







16.9 fps ∼63% +32% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

12.8 fps ∼48% X-Plane 11.11 3840×2160 high (fps_test=3) Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

73.7 fps ∼100% +125% Average of class Multimedia

(9.43 – 92.3, n=27, last 2 years)







55.2 fps ∼75% +68% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(32.8 – 73.7, n=6)







53.4 fps ∼72% +63% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

41.4 fps ∼56% +26% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

32.8 fps ∼45% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

22.2 fps ∼30% -32% 1920×1080 high (fps_test=3) Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

100.6 fps ∼100% +62% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

82.3 fps ∼82% +33% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(48.8 – 100.6, n=25)







76.3 fps ∼76% +23% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

66.9 fps ∼67% +8% Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU

63.6 fps ∼63% +3% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

62 fps ∼62% Average of class Multimedia

(8.55 – 108, n=102, last 2 years)







57.1 fps ∼57% -8% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M

24 fps ∼24% -61% Strange Brigade 1920×1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





95.1 (59min, 71.2P1) fps ∼100% +173% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(34.8 – 101.3, n=23)







87.2 fps ∼92% +151% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





86 (52.1min, 63.8P1) fps ∼90% +147% Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





79.4 (39.1min, 60.6P1) fps ∼83% +128% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





78.9 (55.3min, 60P1) fps ∼83% +127% Average of class Multimedia

(7 – 162.6, n=73, last 2 years)







68.8 fps ∼72% +98% Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M





52.1 (41.7min, 43.4P1) fps ∼55% +50% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





34.8 (17.1min, 26.1P1) fps ∼37% 3840×2160 ultra AA:ultra AF:16 Average of class Multimedia

(11 – 72, n=11, last 2 years)







47 fps ∼100% +149% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(18.9 – 35.8, n=3)







29.4 fps ∼63% +56% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





18.9 (6.8min, 8.18P1) fps ∼40% F1 22 1920×1080 Ultra High Preset AA:T AF:16x Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

(16 – 35, n=6)







28.1 fps ∼100% +76% Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU





28 (24min, 23P1) fps ∼100% +75% Average of class Multimedia

(13.9 – 58.1, n=9, last 2 years)







27 fps ∼96% +69% Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU





21.8 (18min, 17P1) fps ∼78% +36% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

16 fps ∼57% 3840×2160 Ultra High Preset AA:T AF:16x Average of class Multimedia

(4 – 10.6, n=2, last 2 years)







7.3 fps ∼100% +83% MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

4 fps ∼55% Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU









4 fps ∼55% 0%

0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 Tooltip

The fans are almost never completely still. They are always audible in the background during normal use, but by no means uncomfortable when they change speed or briefly rev up. Under load, the cooling is particularly efficient compared to many rivals. It gets a little louder, but remains discreet and noticeably quieter than in many similar notebooks.

Noise Level Idle 26 / 30.7 / 30.7 dB(A) Load 41.9 / 40.7 dB(A) 30 dB

silent 40 dB(A)

audible 50 dB(A)

loud min: , med: , max: Earthworks M23R, Arta (15 cm distance) environment noise: 26 dB(A)

dB(A) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Deep Bass Middle Bass High Bass Lower Range Mids Higher Mids Lower Highs Mid Highs Upper Highs Super Highs 20 28 25.4 24.9 24.9 26.5 31.7 25 30.8 31.9 33.1 31.9 34.6 33.2 31 32.8 34.1 32.7 32.6 36.4 35.5 40 29.4 26.6 28.9 24.3 29.5 28.9 50 27.9 32.1 30.4 32 28.7 29.8 63 24.6 24 24.8 22.5 21.8 30.3 80 16.3 15.5 17.1 19.5 17.5 20.9 100 17.3 18.6 18.9 20.5 17.2 21.2 125 19.2 19.9 19.3 19.7 18.1 31.5 160 21.7 21.2 19.5 21.1 21.2 24.6 200 18.3 19.3 18.4 18.8 18.1 19.2 250 23.4 19.9 16 15.1 16 23.4 315 18.2 17.6 14.2 15.5 14.7 18.8 400 20.1 19.8 12.7 16.5 13.5 20.4 500 20.2 19 12.5 16.3 13.4 20.6 630 21.5 21.2 12.3 15.7 13.5 21.4 800 23.3 23.6 11.6 16.3 13.2 23.5 1000 25.9 26 11.9 21.3 13.2 26.1 1250 28.5 29.1 12.1 20.6 13.4 28.9 1600 29.4 30.1 12.4 20.1 13.1 29.3 2000 32.4 33.1 12.7 23 13.5 32.1 2500 31 31.1 13 17.9 13.7 31.3 3150 32.2 31.5 13.4 16 14.1 32.5 4000 25.3 25.9 13.7 15.6 14 25.8 5000 26.4 27 14 15.5 14.2 27 6300 27 28.4 14.5 17 14.2 31.5 8000 26.3 31.4 16.2 17.9 15.1 34 10000 26.9 35.4 16.8 17.9 16.3 32.1 12500 22.8 32 14.1 15.3 14.2 26.3 16000 20.9 22.9 13.1 14 13.4 28.4 SPL 40.6 41.9 25.8 30.7 26.2 41.9 N 3.2 3.5 0.7 1.3 0.8 3.7 median 23.4 median 25.9 median 13.7 median 17 median 14.1 median 26.3 Delta 3.1 5.1 1.6 2.3 1.5 4.5 39 40.1 35.1 37.9 36.9 33.7 33.3 29 30 27.9 26.9 27.4 22.3 25.1 24.6 22.6 25.3 20.8 22.5 21.2 20.2 24.6 17.3 19 19.9 22.5 23.8 18.5 20.2 23.1 24.6 23.5 19.2 24.3 21.9 22.7 21.1 17.7 21.1 22.2 22.6 21.9 17 20.7 23.3 23.5 20.4 13.6 14.9 24.6 22.7 22.4 13.4 15.4 25.3 25.2 26.5 11.4 13.8 25.1 26.3 19.4 13 13.6 27.2 24.1 19.3 11.6 11.4 30.2 24.3 19 9.9 9.7 30.1 24.1 18.4 9 9.2 30.1 23.6 19.4 9.5 9.1 29.9 24.5 19 9.4 9.2 30.5 25.5 18.9 9.6 9.4 32 26.1 18.9 9.8 9.6 32.7 25.3 18.7 10.3 10.1 32.7 27.6 20.3 10.6 10.2 34.5 27.6 19.4 10.8 10.9 34.6 27.5 19.6 11.4 11 34.9 26.9 18.5 11.5 11.3 33.9 25.8 15.2 11.9 11.4 32.9 22.2 12.7 11.6 11.5 31.1 18.2 13 11.6 11.5 27.5 14.6 13 11.7 11.5 21.5 12.8 12 11.2 10.8 15.6 37.8 30.8 22.9 22.8 44.7 2.8 1.4 0.4 0.4 4.8 median 24.3 median 19 median 11.4 median 11.3 median 30.1 1.5 0.6 1.4 1.8 3.7 hearing range hide median Fan Noise MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H Noise 5% 3% -17% 8% 15% off / environment * 26 25 4% 24.4 6% 25.15 3% 23.3 10% 22.8 12% Idle Minimum * 26 25 4% 24.4 6% 30 -15% 23.8 8% 22.9 12% Idle Average * 30.7 25 19% 24.4 21% 30 2% 23.8 22% 22.9 25% Idle Maximum * 30.7 25 19% 27.8 9% 30 2% 27.2 11% 22.9 25% Load Average * 41.9 44.7 -7% 43.3 -3% 57.6 -37% 34.8 17% 30.9 26% Load Maximum * 40.7 45.6 -12% 48.8 -20% 62.9 -55% 49.4 -21% 44.7 -10% Witcher 3 ultra * 48.2 49.3 37.8 * … smaller is better

The Creator notebook is not only quiet, but also cool. The temperatures only rise to over 50 °C in extreme cases at the upper edge, which also accommodates the ventilation slots. On the other hand, if you use the laptop normally and not for stress tests, you are unlikely to feel anything more than a slight warming. The heat distribution is particularly successful. High temperatures are completely absent in the palm rest area, and the increased case temperature is only noticeable in the upper area of the keyboard.

42 °C

108 F 49 °C

120 F 42.5 °C

109 F 37.6 °C

100 F 46 °C

115 F 34.5 °C

94 F 29.5 °C

85 F 28.2 °C

83 F 29 °C

84 F Maximum: 49 °C=120 F

Average: 37.6 °C=100 F 44.8 °C

113 F 52.6 °C

127 F 37.3 °C

99 F 29.6 °C

85 F 42.8 °C

109 F 33.3 °C

92 F 28.7 °C

84 F 29.2 °C

85 F 28.9 °C

84 F Maximum: 52.6 °C=127 F

Average: 36.4 °C=98 F Power Supply (max.) 56 °C=133 F | Room Temperature 22.6 °C=73 F | FIRT 550-Pocket (±) The average temperature for the upper side under maximal load is 37.6 °C / 100 F, compared to the average of 31.2 °C / 88 F for the devices in the class Multimedia.

(-) The maximum temperature on the upper side is 49 °C / 120 F, compared to the average of 36.8 °C / 98 F, ranging from 21.1 to 71 °C for the class Multimedia.

(-) The bottom heats up to a maximum of 52.6 °C / 127 F, compared to the average of 39.1 °C / 102 F

(+) In idle usage, the average temperature for the upper side is 27.7 °C / 82 F, compared to the device average of 31.2 °C / 88 F.

(±) Playing The Witcher 3, the average temperature for the upper side is 34.9 °C / 95 F, compared to the device average of 31.2 °C / 88 F.

(+) The palmrests and touchpad are cooler than skin temperature with a maximum of 29.5 °C / 85.1 F and are therefore cool to the touch.

(±) The average temperature of the palmrest area of similar devices was 28.9 °C / 84 F (-0.6 °C / -1.1 F).

Even full load in Prime95 and Furmark does not lead to unhealthy temperatures. The CPU climbs a little over 60 °C, while the sensors for the GPU indicate just under 65 °C. The fan rotates at a consistently high speed. Maximum values are reached after 10 minutes at the latest, and the laptop stays on the same level. Here, the “Smart Auto” setting with its power consumption limit always ensures tolerable temperatures. Maximum performance is thus available immediately after such loads because the system does not have to cool down from 80 or 90 °C. Temperatures inside the Prestige 15 remain moderate.

A comparison with the Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 reveals an unfortunate shortcoming: The speakers of the Prestige 15 start to overmodulate at high volumes. For example, basses and the lower mids, in which electric guitars can be heard, are very weak. Voices sound decent and detailed. Overall, this is sufficient for checking the sound of videos, for streaming movies, or for making video calls. However, as soon as music begins to play, the speakers’ weaknesses become clearly audible.

dB(A) 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Deep Bass Middle Bass High Bass Lower Range Mids Higher Mids Lower Highs Mid Highs Upper Highs Super Highs 20 22.2 26.5 22.2 25 28.9 34.6 28.9 31 34.2 36.4 34.2 40 27.9 29.5 27.9 50 27.2 28.7 27.2 63 22.9 21.8 22.9 80 17 17.5 17 100 17.7 17.2 17.7 125 21.7 18.1 21.7 160 33.8 21.2 33.8 200 36.9 18.1 36.9 250 48.1 16 48.1 315 52.6 14.7 52.6 400 51.9 13.5 51.9 500 45.1 13.4 45.1 630 47.6 13.5 47.6 800 59.5 13.2 59.5 1000 69.7 13.2 69.7 1250 74.3 13.4 74.3 1600 69.5 13.1 69.5 2000 77.1 13.5 77.1 2500 73.6 13.7 73.6 3150 73.7 14.1 73.7 4000 75.1 14 75.1 5000 79.1 14.2 79.1 6300 80.1 14.2 80.1 8000 83.6 15.1 83.6 10000 84.6 16.3 84.6 12500 73.1 14.2 73.1 16000 61.1 13.4 61.1 SPL 89.3 26.2 89.3 N 68.9 0.8 68.9 median 69.5 median 14.1 median 69.5 Delta 14.3 1.5 14.3 26.3 25.8 21.4 22.1 26 24.9 25.1 27.6 22.5 32.5 23.4 48.7 26 55.8 18.8 60.9 22.1 67.2 26 70 19.3 72.3 17.6 74.2 17.7 74.3 19.5 75.3 15 71.7 11.8 71.3 11.2 74 10.5 74.2 10 72.7 10.1 72 10.6 72 10.9 75 11.3 74.8 11.6 71.7 12 69.7 12 69.6 12.3 71.1 12.6 69.6 12 70.1 11.2 69.8 24.7 84.7 0.6 66.6 median 12 median 71.7 3.1 1.4 hearing range hide median Pink Noise MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 M1 Pro Frequency diagram (checkboxes can be checked and unchecked to compare devices) MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 audio analysis (+) | speakers can play relatively loud (89.3 dB)

Bass 100 – 315 Hz

(-) | nearly no bass – on average 34.4% lower than median

(±) | linearity of bass is average (10.7% delta to prev. frequency)

Mids 400 – 2000 Hz

(±) | reduced mids – on average 10.8% lower than median

(±) | linearity of mids is average (11.1% delta to prev. frequency)

Highs 2 – 16 kHz

(±) | higher highs – on average 9% higher than median

(+) | highs are linear (3.7% delta to prev. frequency)

Overall 100 – 16.000 Hz

(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (28.9% difference to median)

Compared to same class

» 95% of all tested devices in this class were better, 2% similar, 3% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 17%, worst was 41%

Compared to all devices tested

» 90% of all tested devices were better, 3% similar, 7% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 20%, worst was 65% Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 M1 Pro audio analysis (+) | speakers can play relatively loud (84.7 dB)

Bass 100 – 315 Hz

(+) | good bass – only 3.8% away from median

(+) | bass is linear (5.2% delta to prev. frequency)

Mids 400 – 2000 Hz

(+) | balanced mids – only 1.3% away from median

(+) | mids are linear (2.1% delta to prev. frequency)

Highs 2 – 16 kHz

(+) | balanced highs – only 1.9% away from median

(+) | highs are linear (2.7% delta to prev. frequency)

Overall 100 – 16.000 Hz

(+) | overall sound is linear (3.6% difference to median)

Compared to same class

» 0% of all tested devices in this class were better, 0% similar, 99% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 17%, worst was 41%

Compared to all devices tested

» 0% of all tested devices were better, 0% similar, 100% worse

» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 20%, worst was 65%

The i7-1280P shows that it can function energy-efficiently. A minimum of 5 watts testify to its economical operation. However, it does not need to power an OLED display like the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X, but rather a 4K monitor. The difference in maximum power consumption is particularly striking. The fact that MSI throttles the CPU and GPU considerably in order to achieve the quietest possible behavior results in around half of the usual maximum rates. The power supply is a bit tight. Recharging is done with a standard 60 watts via one of the Thunderbolt ports. Under load, this is only just enough to supply the laptop with power. During intensive and lengthy computing operations, we observed that the battery was only charged at minimum speed or not at all. On the other hand, we did not notice a discharge despite a connected power adapter.

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH, IPS, 3840×2160, 15.60 Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

i7-1260P, A370M, WDC PC SN810 1TB, IPS-LED, 2560×1600, 16.00 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW, IPS, 2880×1800, 14.00 Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H), OLED, 3840×2400, 16.00 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

R5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY, IPS, 1920×1080, 15.60 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, , OLED, 3456×2160, 15.60 Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

Average of class Multimedia

Power Consumption -16% -46% -55% -76% -44% -61% -31% Idle Minimum * 5.4 3.7 31% 7.5 -39% 8.9 -65% 7.7 -43% 5.5 -2% 8.31 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(2.6 – 23, n=23) -54% 6.62 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(2.6 – 34.6, n=95, last 2 years) -23% Idle Average * 11.8 7.6 36% 10.4 12% 10.2 14% 9.1 23% 7.2 39% 12.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(6.5 – 25, n=23) -5% 11.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(5 – 43, n=95, last 2 years) 6% Idle Maximum * 12.7 11.1 13% 11.4 10% 12 6% 15.6 -23% 16 -26% 17.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(7.9 – 30, n=23) -35% 14.3 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(7 – 44.9, n=95, last 2 years) -13% Load Average * 45.9 70 -53% 83.3 -81% 94 -105% 90.7 -98% 91.8 -100% 90 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(45.9 – 129, n=23) -96% 71.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(24.8 – 145, n=95, last 2 years) -57% Witcher 3 ultra * 45.7 68.8 -51% 92.7 -103% 93.1 -104% 122.9 -169% 74.6 -63% Load Maximum * 63 108 -71% 110.3 -75% 112 -78% 155.2 -146% 134.7 -114% 137 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(63 – 195, n=23) -117% 106.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(38 – 236, n=95, last 2 years) -68% * … smaller is better

0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 Tooltip

0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 Tooltip

The battery recharges for well over 2 h. With an impressive 80 Wh, good runtimes are almost guaranteed. If the brightness is reduced, the MSI Prestige 15 achieves almost 9 hours in our web surfing test. The variant with a Full HD display should thus be able to crack the 10-hour mark relatively easily. The figures are not quite as impressive in full brightness or during the playback of a Full HD video in a continuous loop. Nevertheless, at 7 hours, the laptop should suffice for most operations. Under full load, the lack of throttling pushes the battery life down to the expected low value. A consumption of 60 watts and an 80 Wh battery result in 80 minutes. After all, full performance is available even without an external power supply.

Battery Runtime WiFi Websurfing 8h 51min WiFi Websurfing max. Brightness 6h 21min Big Buck Bunny H.264 1080p 7h 03min Load (maximum brightness) 1h 23min

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 80 Wh Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX

i7-1260P, A370M, 56 Wh Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti

i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 99.8 Wh Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X

i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 96 Wh Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7

R5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 45 Wh Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti

i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 86 Wh Average of class Multimedia

Battery Runtime 9% 40% 41% -31% 65% 21% H.264 423 624 48% 666 57% 598 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(269 – 1067, n=46, last 2 years) 41% WiFi v1.3 531 543 2% 607 14% 520 -2% 389 -27% 528 -1% 532 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(225 – 1016, n=95, last 2 years) 0% Load 83 65 -22% 124 49% 152 83% 55 -34% 192 131% 101.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(40 – 265, n=81, last 2 years) 22%

Pros + strong CPU

+ adequate graphics performance

+ smart hardware tuning

+ very good image values

+ fast connections

+ quiet ventilation

+ second SSD possible Cons – weak speakers

– weak webcam

– soldered RAM

– 4K overstrains GPU and eyes

The MSI Prestige 15 appears to consistently implement the guiding principle of throttling the solid and efficient hardware to such an extent that content creation succeeds perfectly. Performance-hungry tasks, on the other hand, are slowed down a little by the reduced power consumption. Conversely, this means that the case remains relatively cool and the dual fan subdued. The battery life also benefits somewhat. So the losses aren’t really dramatic because full performance is still available for short bursts. This also sets the Prestige apart from a laptop with an iGPU despite the relatively low graphics performance. Although performance is weak in games, it is still sufficient and well-tuned for image and video editing software and is clearly above what integrated graphics chips can do. Quiet, mobile and powerful – the perfect choice for creative people. In addition, there is the optimally tuned display. 4K and the AdobeRGB color space prove to be worthy of such a professional display. On 15.6 inches, however, the many pixels cannot fully maximize their potential. Instead they consume more power and occupy more computing capacity than a FullHD display, which would be even brighter with the same light output. The Prestige 15 convinces in other aspects, perhaps not with top performance, but with a good range of hardware features. These include two Thunderbolt ports and two reasonably fast USB-A ports. The keyboard and touchpad make a solid impression and we liked them even without the fancy highlights. If the focus is on image and video editing, the Prestige offers an almost perfect mix that is designed to function pleasantly. Only the display is perhaps a bit too much of a good thing. In terms of alternatives, the Dell XPS 15 9520 has fewer weaknesses in certain areas, ranging from the webcam, the keyboard and to the speakers. The Schenker Vision 14 2022 impresses with high performance from similar components. However, both models cost more and do not quite reach the efficiency of the Prestige 15.

Regional variations of the Prestige 15 A12UD are still being rolled out internationally. In the US, for example, only the Prestige 15 A12UD-010 model (with an Intel Core i7-1260P instead of an i7-1280P) appears to be on sale for US$1,899.00 (currently out of stock at all applicable retailers). Users are advised to check directly via MSI (where applicable) and type Prestige 15 A12UD in the search bar.

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

–

11/30/2022 v7



Mario Petzold Connectivity 63 / 80 → 78% Games Performance 71 / 90 → 78% Application Performance 94 / 90 → 100% Multimedia – Weighted Average

I've been using computers since 1989 and an Intel 8086. I also remember the Internet before college and university networks were supplanted by corporate and social media. The fascination for the technical leaps and social effects never let me go. In particular, I am most interested in the classic PC – and hardly less so in the laptop, in which the components have to come to terms with little space and power. So it seems only logical that I have been writing technical guides and product presentations since 2015. My physics studies provide the necessary basic knowledge and understanding of contexts.