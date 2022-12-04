Sunday, December 4, 2022
Tech

MSI Prestige 15 laptop review: Dazzling 4K image quality, solid performance

Jacky
Pixel overload. MSI’s Creator notebook combines outstanding image values with an efficient and powerful processor as well as a separate graphics chip with implemented ray tracing. The combination seems particularly suitable for image editing/processing at a higher level.

The MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 seems made for graphically demanding tasks. Its 4K display with AdobeRGB delivers detailed imagery with the most lifelike colors possible, so that high-quality digital photographs can be viewed, modified and optimized without the need for an external monitor. An Intel Alder Lake processor from the “P” series, an i7-1280P in this case, provides enough computing power for all tasks. Graphically intensive tasks are handled by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

At the same time, MSI has made sure that the typical problems associated with an overly powerful configuration with a separate graphics chip do not occur. Power consumption has been limited, which results in long battery runtimes, minimal fan noise and limited heating. Quiet and concentrated work takes precedence over pure performance values. 

In addition to the model under review, there are also other variants that only offer a Full HD display with a smaller color space. In this case, an external monitor would indeed be necessary for professional image editing. Furthermore, the weaker and even more economical Intel Core i5-1240P can be chosen in place of the i7-1280P.

Regarding content creation, media editing and more, competition is fierce. The Acer Swift X SFX16 with the Intel Arc A370M, the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or the Schenker Vision 14 all deliver either lesser or greater performance values, but also aim to offer quick video and image editing. 

Processor

Intel Core i7-1280P 14 x 1.3 – 4.8 GHz, 64 W PL2 / Short Burst, 50 W PL1 / Sustained, Alder Lake-P

Memory

32 GB 

, DDR4 4.267 MHz quad channel

Display

15.60 inch 16:9, 3840 x 2160 pixel 282 PPI, Sharp LQ156D1JW42, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz

Mainboard

Intel Alder Lake-P PCH

Soundcard

Intel Alder Lake-P PCH – cAVS (Audio, Voice, Speech)

Connections

2 USB 3.1 Gen2, 2 USB 4.0 40 Gbps, 2 Thunderbolt, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: microSD, 1 Fingerprint Reader

Networking

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (a/b/g/h/n=Wi-Fi 4/ac=Wi-Fi 5/ax=Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.2

Size

height x width x depth (in mm): 20.1 x 357 x 234 (=0.79 x 14.06 x 9.21 in)

Battery

80 Wh Lithium-Polymer, 4-cell

Operating System

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Camera

Webcam: HD 720p
Primary Camera: 0.9 MPix

Additional features

Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, MSI Center, 24 Months Warranty

Weight

1.76 kg (= 62.08 oz / 3.88 pounds), Power Supply: 280 g (= 9.88 oz / 0.62 pounds)

Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications.

With a deep dark gray, almost black, and the barely recognizable “MSI” logo on the back, the chassis can be described as sober and discreet. The metal display lid and keyboard frame look high-quality, but are very sensitive to fingerprints. That the display frame and base plate are made of plastic is clearly noticeable. 

At least this does not affect stability. Display teetering is only minimal and one-handed opening poses no issue, at least up to 180 degrees. Nothing can be twisted here either. The bottom remains flat at all times, and the screen can only be bent minimally.

Looking at the built-in components, there are no surprises in terms of weight and size. 1.8 kg is appropriate for the display and the hardware and correspond to the values of rival laptops. The same also applies to the dimensions, which, considering the display and its 5 mm-wide screen edges, are quite compact overall. The case could have been a bit slimmer.

The number and speed of the ports are impressive. In particular, two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the left offer variable use and high transfer rates. The battery is also recharged via this port, but because there are two ports next to each other, one is always free. Fortunately, the two normal USB-A ports reach 10 Gbit/s, which should be sufficient for an external SSD in many cases.

A few other essential connections include the card slot, HDMI and headset. However, the selection is a little scarce overall. A LAN port or the typical Kensington lock are missing. There is also no real argument against a full SD card slot, for which there would have been plenty of room.

The values measured values with the AV PRO microSD 128 GB V60 reference card are average. This means that the speed of transferring photos and videos is acceptable overall, meaning that large amounts of data can be moved onto the Prestige 15 in just a few minutes.

At least when receiving data, the Intel AX211 WLAN module achieves above-average values. When sending, the values are a little too low, although just under 1,000 Mbit/s is still impressive. The measurement of the maximum transmission speed was prone to errors in our tests, but we can confidently assume that this functions well enough in practice in view of the good reception rates.

Networking
iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1702 (1629min, 1633.06P1 – 1721max) MBit/s ∼100% +5%
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 62U04EA
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1646 (1567min, 1579.18P1 – 1666max) MBit/s ∼97% +1%
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14IAH7 82TK006CGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1628 (1564min – 1677max) MBit/s ∼96% 0%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1627 (1471min – 1656max) MBit/s ∼96%

Average Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
  (883 – 1857, n=57)





1506 MBit/s ∼88% -7%
Average of class Multimedia
  (920 – 1771, n=12, last 2 years)





1499 MBit/s ∼88% -8%
HP Envy 16 h0112nr
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1264 (1021min – 1320max) MBit/s ∼74% -22%
Dell Latitude 9330
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1189 (1065min – 1263max) MBit/s ∼70% -27%
iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1627 (1573min, 1580.25P1 – 1689max) MBit/s ∼100% +53%
HP ZBook Studio 16 G9 62U04EA
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1622 (1552min, 1563.02P1 – 1659max) MBit/s ∼100% +52%
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X 14IAH7 82TK006CGE
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1534 (1271min – 1631max) MBit/s ∼94% +44%
Average of class Multimedia
  (944 – 1822, n=12, last 2 years)





1391 MBit/s ∼85% +30%
Average Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211
  (891 – 1851, n=57)





1381 MBit/s ∼85% +30%
HP Envy 16 h0112nr
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1351 (1012min – 1487max) MBit/s ∼83% +27%
Dell Latitude 9330
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1184 (886min – 1342max) MBit/s ∼73% +11%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211





1066 (811min – 1150max) MBit/s ∼66%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1066 (811-1150)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 transmit AXE11000 6GHz: Ø1627 (1573-1689)

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz; iperf 3.1.3: Ø1627 (1471-1656)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme G5-21DE003RGE Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211; iperf3 receive AXE11000 6GHz: Ø1702 (1629-1721)

Infrared and simple camera in combination
Infrared and simple camera in combination

The webcam of the MSI Prestige 15 is not very impressive: merely HD quality, which does not work well during video calls, is actually too little for a multimedia notebook. On the other hand, recognition in low light is convincing. Even the glow of the display is sufficient so that the laptop can be used for video telephony at any time.

The two microphones do not compensate for the weak video quality. Voices sound tinny, and what is said can only be understood when speaking directly in front of the laptop.

At least facial recognition with infrared works reliably. Overall, the webcam is usable, but the resolution and the microphones meet the minimum requirements only.

ColorChecker

5 ∆E

11 ∆E

13.4 ∆E

8.6 ∆E

10.6 ∆E

10.2 ∆E

10.8 ∆E

12.3 ∆E

12.9 ∆E

9.5 ∆E

9.4 ∆E

7.5 ∆E

7.3 ∆E

9.7 ∆E

15.1 ∆E

6.8 ∆E

13.7 ∆E

14.4 ∆E

1.8 ∆E

9.5 ∆E

10.8 ∆E

9.6 ∆E

3.6 ∆E

7.3 ∆E

ColorChecker MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093: 9.61 ∆E min: 1.76 – max: 15.07 ∆E

Although there is no Kensington lock for securing the device at the desk or workplace, at least the login can be made secure via facial recognition and the fingerprint sensor.

Somewhat unusual is the position of the sensor in the touchpad, but its generous design ensures that this does not leave a negative impression during use. Left-handed users may view this differently, however. The build and operation scored very well in our functional tests. The technology appears to be significantly more robust than many keyboard-inbuilt fingerprint sensors.

Facial recognition on the Prestige 15 also ran free of error. Regardless of lighting conditions, the infrared camera recognized the user correctly.

The seal has to be broken.
The seal has to be broken.

The MSI laptop was easy to open. Only seven Phillips screws have to be loosened in order to detach the baseplate with little effort. Unfortunately, the middle screw is covered with a seal. After contacting MSI, we were assured that breaking the seal does not void the warranty. Nevertheless, this may have a deterrent effect on some users.

Otherwise, a look inside reveals a well thought-out internal design. Only the battery is screwed in. The WLAN module can also be swapped if necessary.

Moreover, expanding the storage space is designed to be completely straightforward, which makes the seal even less comprehensible. In addition to the already installed SSD, an additional SSD can be inserted into a second M.2 slot in the standard 2280 format. This makes perfect sense for video editing.

Only the RAM is permanently soldered. At most, this could prove problematic in the notebook variant with 16 GB at some point in the future. The 32 GB configuration, on the other hand, should be completely sufficient in the long run.

Battery, SSD and WLAN module are replaceable. A second M.2 interface is free.
Battery, SSD and WLAN module are replaceable. A second M.2 interface is free.

The clearly recognizable lettering and, above all, the familiar size and standardized spacing save any getting used to. Typing on the keyboard of the MSI Prestige 15 is fast and precise. It is neither particularly loud nor very quiet.

Key resistance is well dosed and should also be well suited for long periods of work. However, a little more than just 1 mm travel would have been desirable, especially with intensive use.

The backlighting also leaves no room for criticism. Three different brightness levels are available, and no irregularities were observed. In addition, the illuminated frame of every single key ensures excellent orientation in dark environments.

The touchpad also leaves a positive impression overall. Inputs with one or more fingers are implemented precisely. The glass surface feels very good, and the covered keys in the lower area also function smoothly.

We couldn’t see any real advantage in the particularly wide design at first glance, especially since the fingerprint sensor is also installed here. The length of only 65 mm, on the other hand, seems a bit tight. Here, one quickly glides beyond the touchpad.

The display values clearly indicate that MSI is very serious about positioning itself as a creator laptop. At a diagonal of 15.6 inches, the 4K resolution ensures an extremely high pixel density. Individual pixels are not discernible, even at close range. Alternatively, a Full HD display can be used, which unfortunately performs a little worse in terms of color reproduction.

The contrast is impressive and is supported by a very low black value, among other things. Brightness is slightly above average at an average of 420 cd/m², which does not decrease in battery mode.

We observed minimal screen bleeding at the bottom edge. However, this only occurs during full screen brightness, a completely black picture and long exposure times. This also should not be visible to the naked eye. Response times are acceptable for a multimedia laptop. Flickering was not detected at various brightness levels.

However, 4K resolution on an area that is hardly larger than a DIN A4 sheet does not seem really practical. Windows recommends a magnification of 250%, which seems realistic. Even 200% makes reading on the screen difficult. A full-size display makes working on the Prestige 15 almost impossible. Moreover, very few are likely be able to tell the difference whether the displayed image is in FullHD or 4K because the details are simply too small.

In any case, the display is made for photo editing. But your own eyes may have trouble recognizing this level of detail. Connecting an adequate monitor in combination with a built-in Full HD screen seems more practical.

418
cd/m²		 446
cd/m²		 421
cd/m²
403
cd/m²		 441
cd/m²		 378
cd/m²
421
cd/m²		 398
cd/m²		 414
cd/m²

Distribution of brightness

Sharp LQ156D1JW42

X-Rite i1Pro 2

Maximum: 446 cd/m² (Nits) Average: 415.6 cd/m² Minimum: 22.2 cd/m²
Brightness Distribution: 85 %
Center on Battery: 441 cd/m²
Contrast: 2845:1 (Black: 0.155 cd/m²)
ΔE Color 1.51 | 0.59-29.43 Ø5.2
ΔE Greyscale 2.49 | 0.57-98 Ø5.5
94.02% AdobeRGB 1998 (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)
96.95% sRGB (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)
80.48% Display P3 (Argyll 2.2.0 3D)
Gamma: 2.17

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Sharp LQ156D1JW42, IPS, 3840×2160, 15.60		 Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
B160QAN02.M, IPS-LED, 2560×1600, 16.00		 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
MNE007ZA1-1, IPS, 2880×1800, 14.00		 Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Samsung ATNA60YV02-0, OLED, 3840×2400, 16.00		 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
LEN156FHD, IPS, 1920×1080, 15.60		 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung 156XG01, OLED, 3456×2160, 15.60
Display

-7%

-9%

10%

-49%

5%
Display P3 Coverage

80.48

76.4

-5%

74.1

-8%

99.9

24%

39.4

-51%

97.8

22%
sRGB Coverage

96.95

100

3%

97.4

0%

100

3%

58

-40%

99.9

3%
AdobeRGB 1998 Coverage

94.02

76.6

-19%

75.3

-20%

98.05

4%

40.7

-57%

86

-9%
Response Times

39%

41%

95%

44%

95%
Response Time Grey 50% / Grey 80% *

51 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(23, 28)

33 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(15, 18)

35%

31.5 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(14, 17.5)

38%

1

98%

20.8 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(11.2, 9.6)

59%

1.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1.1, 0.8)

96%
Response Time Black / White *

26 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(11, 15)

15 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(5, 10)

42%

14.5 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(4.7, 9.8)

44%

2 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1, 1)

92%

18.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(10, 8.4)

29%

1.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(1.1, 0.8)

93%
PWM Frequency

247 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(50)

59.52 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(100)
Screen

-30%

-46%

57%

-138%

-56%
Brightness middle

441

411

-7%

421

-5%

383

-13%

287.8

-35%

381.4

-14%
Brightness

416

378

-9%

416

0%

390

-6%

268

-36%

384

-8%
Brightness Distribution

85

83

-2%

89

5%

96

13%

86

1%

95

12%
Black Level *

0.155

0.29

-87%

0.28

-81%

0.027

83%

0.3

-94%
Contrast

2845

1417

-50%

1504

-47%

14185

399%

959

-66%
Colorchecker dE 2000 *

1.51

2.18

-44%

3.2

-112%

2.29

-52%

6.3

-317%

4.34

-187%
Colorchecker dE 2000 max. *

3.56

4.84

-36%

5.5

-54%

3.47

3%

21.32

-499%

9.24

-160%
Greyscale dE 2000 *

2.49

2.68

-8%

4.4

-77%

1.84

26%

4

-61%

2

20%
Gamma

2.17 101%

2.43 91%

2.22 99%

2.32 95%

2.21 100%

2.13 103%
CCT

6292 103%

6717 97%

6384 102%

6308 103%

6762 96%

6210 105%
Colorchecker dE 2000 calibrated *

1.48

2

2.53
Total Average (Program / Settings)

1% /
-14%

-5% /
-24%

54% /
52%

-48% /
-90%

15% /
-12%

* … smaller is better

MSI promises 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB color space on the Prestige 15. Rather, it bluntly states that this should typically be the case. The measured 94% is a little off-target, but is still suitable for displaying and editing photos at a high level.

The display is much worse at covering the DCI-P3 color space, which is often used for video content and has larger green and yellow ranges. This is not surprising, since the focus is on image editing.

The specified factory calibration is slightly off the mark in our review sample with a maximum DeltaE of 2. To be fair, color deviations are only perceptible from a value of 3, so the average value remains well below that.

Accordingly, the screen of the Prestige 15 will display almost lifelike colors without any further adjustments.

Display Response Times

Display response times show how fast the screen is able to change from one color to the next. Slow response times can lead to afterimages and can cause moving objects to appear blurry (ghosting). Gamers of fast-paced 3D titles should pay special attention to fast response times.

       Response Time Black to White
26 ms … rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined ↗ 11 ms rise
↘ 15 ms fall
The screen shows relatively slow response rates in our tests and may be too slow for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.4 (minimum) to 240 (maximum) ms. » 53 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (22.7 ms).
       Response Time 50% Grey to 80% Grey
51 ms … rise ↗ and fall ↘ combined ↗ 23 ms rise
↘ 28 ms fall
The screen shows slow response rates in our tests and will be unsatisfactory for gamers.
In comparison, all tested devices range from 0.25 (minimum) to 636 (maximum) ms. » 84 % of all devices are better.
This means that the measured response time is worse than the average of all tested devices (35.9 ms).

Screen Flickering / PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation)

To dim the screen, some notebooks will simply cycle the backlight on and off in rapid succession – a method called Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) . This cycling frequency should ideally be undetectable to the human eye. If said frequency is too low, users with sensitive eyes may experience strain or headaches or even notice the flickering altogether.

Screen flickering / PWM not detected

In comparison: 53 % of all tested devices do not use PWM to dim the display. If PWM was detected, an average of 19601 (minimum: 5 – maximum: 3846000) Hz was measured.

Texts are legible outdoors and even in direct sunlight. On the other hand, you should look for a shady spot for colorful screen content, otherwise color reproduction will suffer.

Overall, the brightness allows the Prestige 15 to be used outdoors, even if only just.

As usual, IPS panels should ensure almost perfect viewing angle stability, but this is not the case with the Prestige 15. Colors and brightness remain unchanged only up to about 30 degrees. Beyond that, a brownish discoloration can be seen, especially on black surfaces.

We suspect an interference effect due to the high pixel density, as can be seen in double slit experiments. Another point that speaks in favor of the models with Full HD screens.

The combination of a very efficient, yet powerful Intel Core i7-1280P and a  Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics processor ensures minimal waiting times during system and program starts. With 14 cores and 20 threads, the MSI Prestige 15 doesn’t let itself get fazed by multiple programs running simultaneously. Of course, 32 GB of RAM also helps.

Like the large desktop variant, the mobile RTX 3050 Ti is primarily suitable for image and video editing. Complex tasks such as video rendering and photo optimization are correspondingly fast. However, games reveal the GPU’s limits. A smooth gaming experience is only realistic at a limited resolution and restricted details.

If the shortest processing times aren’t so important for media editing, nothing speaks against the Prestige 15 A12UC-099 with the Intel Core i5-1240P and 16 GB RAM. At most, the limitations only really come to fore in multitasking.

HWiNFO
HWiNFO

“Smart Auto” was set in the MSI Center Pro for all tests. This mode is intended to ensure that the most desirable settings for the processor are selected according to the running programs and the environment.

The extended mode with dynamic fan noise, which is supposed to be lower in quiet environments than in loud ones, still seems to be in the experimental stage. Apart from error messages, there were no noticeable changes.

On the other hand, those who want to select the performance mode themselves have the following options:

High Performance Balanced Quiet Super Battery
PL1 50 watts 35 watts 20 watts 12 watts
PL2 64 watts 40 watts 35 watts 15 watts

The Intel Core i7-1280P has 6 performance and 8 efficiency cores, amounting to a total of 20 threads (only the P-cores support 2 threads). The configuration is thus strongly reminiscent of the Intel Core i7-12700H, which is, however, designed for a continuous load of 45 watts and not just 28 watts like the i7-1280P.

At the beginning of our endurance tests with Cinebench R15, they are at least on par because of the comparable configuration. However, the Prestige 15 has to restrict the power very quickly, which leads to significant performance reduction. Nevertheless, the CPU remains above an Intel Core i7-11370H and at the level of the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, even with the handbrake on.

The i7-1280P can thus utilize its strengths exactly in the way that MSI intended. An extremely high amount of performance is available in the first few seconds, which is required when running programs or installations. Image processing also rarely takes more than 30 seconds, even in large files. 

The i7-1280P can therefore keep up with the much bigger i7-12700H in all typical scenarios. Only more demanding programs such as video editing software and games experience drops in performance. But these are less dramatic than the power consumption suggests: While the i7-12700H delivers around 40% better rates, it consumes almost twice as much power. 

The processor installed here is still on the level of not quite up-to-date CPUs that are found in gaming notebooks. Because of its significantly lower power consumption, the ventilation remains quiet and the case heats up less.

More benchmarks for different processors can be found in our CPU benchmark list.

CPU Performance Rating
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


83.8 pt ∼84%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


81.7 pt ∼82%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
 


74.2 pt ∼74%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 -1!
Intel Core i7-1280P


73.9 pt ∼74%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


73.2 pt ∼73%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


62.1 pt ∼62%

Average of class Multimedia
 


58.6 pt ∼59%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


47.3 pt ∼47%

Cinebench R23 / Multi Core
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


14917 Points ∼100% +24%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H




14130 (12303.9min – 14129.8max) Points ∼95% +18%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


12003 Points ∼80%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (8632 – 14803, n=7)





11942 Points ∼80% -1%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


11571 Points ∼78% -4%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H





10226 (10089.9min – 10226.3max) Points ∼69% -15%
Average of class Multimedia
  (3121 – 18444, n=108, last 2 years)





9131 Points ∼61% -24%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


4624 Points ∼31% -61%
Cinebench R23 / Single Core
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


1773 Points ∼100% +10%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


1764 Points ∼99% +10%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


1678 Points ∼95% +4%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (1609 – 1787, n=6)





1664 Points ∼94% +3%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


1609 Points ∼91%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


1529 Points ∼86% -5%
Average of class Multimedia
  (819 – 1940, n=104, last 2 years)





1463 Points ∼83% -9%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


1458 Points ∼82% -9%
Cinebench R20 / CPU (Multi Core)
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


5762 Points ∼100% +25%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


5479 Points ∼95% +19%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (3283 – 5415, n=7)





4664 Points ∼81% +1%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


4614 Points ∼80%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


4465 Points ∼77% -3%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


3965 Points ∼69% -14%
Average of class Multimedia
  (961 – 7040, n=107, last 2 years)





3413 Points ∼59% -26%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


1795 Points ∼31% -61%
Cinebench R20 / CPU (Single Core)
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


701 Points ∼100% +4%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


680 Points ∼97% +1%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


675 Points ∼96%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


675 Points ∼96% 0%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (622 – 701, n=7)





646 Points ∼92% -4%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


593 Points ∼85% -12%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


564 Points ∼80% -16%
Average of class Multimedia
  (316 – 739, n=107, last 2 years)





557 Points ∼79% -17%
Cinebench R15 / CPU Multi 64Bit
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P





2325 (1487.04min – 2325.04max) Points ∼100%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H





2170 (1913.33min – 2170.14max) Points ∼93% -7%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H





2166 (1948.94min – 2166.26max) Points ∼93% -7%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (1905 – 2332, n=6)





2142 Points ∼92% -8%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P




1981 (1546.19min – 1980.59max) Points ∼85% -15%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H





1626 (1594.77min – 1626.41max) Points ∼70% -30%
Average of class Multimedia
  (385 – 2894, n=123, last 2 years)





1540 Points ∼66% -34%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H




1057 (673.13min – 1056.89max) Points ∼45% -55%
Cinebench R15 / CPU Single 64Bit
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


263 Points ∼100% +30%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


251 Points ∼95% +24%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


247 Points ∼94% +22%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (203 – 258, n=6)





234 Points ∼89% +15%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


231 Points ∼88% +14%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


229 Points ∼87% +13%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


162.9 Points ∼62% -20%
Average of class Multimedia
  (119 – 279, n=105, last 2 years)





216 Points ∼82% +6%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


203 Points ∼77%

Blender / v2.79 BMW27 CPU
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


432 Seconds * ∼100% -46%
Average of class Multimedia
  (183.3 – 1188, n=104, last 2 years)





409 Seconds * ∼95% -39%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


306 Seconds * ∼71% -4%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


301 Seconds * ∼70% -2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


295 Seconds * ∼68%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (259 – 309, n=6)





281 Seconds * ∼65% +5%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


262 Seconds * ∼61% +11%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


226 Seconds * ∼52% +23%
7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


61455 MIPS ∼100% +19%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


51730 MIPS ∼84%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


50517 MIPS ∼82% -2%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (45292 – 53710, n=6)





50012 MIPS ∼81% -3%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


43173 MIPS ∼70% -17%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


39886 MIPS ∼65% -23%
Average of class Multimedia
  (11122 – 72912, n=103, last 2 years)





38666 MIPS ∼63% -25%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


27677 MIPS ∼45% -46%
7-Zip 18.03 / 7z b 4 -mmt1
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


5833 MIPS ∼100% +5%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


5759 MIPS ∼99% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


5540 MIPS ∼95%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


5466 MIPS ∼94% -1%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (4995 – 5721, n=6)





5424 MIPS ∼93% -2%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


5307 MIPS ∼91% -4%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2898 – 6186, n=103, last 2 years)





5170 MIPS ∼89% -7%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


5123 MIPS ∼88% -8%
Geekbench 5.4 / Multi-Core
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


11827 Points ∼100% 0%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


11811 Points ∼100%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


10976 Points ∼93% -7%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (9623 – 11811, n=6)





10758 Points ∼91% -9%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


10570 Points ∼89% -11%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2427 – 14376, n=105, last 2 years)





7578 Points ∼64% -36%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


6403 Points ∼54% -46%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


3828 Points ∼32% -68%
Geekbench 5.4 / Single-Core
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


1786 Points ∼100% +14%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


1778 Points ∼100% +13%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


1770 Points ∼99% +13%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (1571 – 1802, n=6)





1690 Points ∼95% +8%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


1571 Points ∼88%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


1519 Points ∼85% -3%
Average of class Multimedia
  (843 – 1887, n=105, last 2 years)





1496 Points ∼84% -5%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


1446 Points ∼81% -8%
HWBOT x265 Benchmark v2.2 / 4k Preset
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


15.1 fps ∼100%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


13.8 fps ∼91%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


13.1 fps ∼87%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (9.62 – 14.5, n=4)





12.4 fps ∼82%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


11.5 fps ∼76%

Average of class Multimedia
  (1.39 – 21, n=104, last 2 years)





10.5 fps ∼70%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


5.9 fps ∼39%

LibreOffice / 20 Documents To PDF
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


61.6 s * ∼100%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


41 s * ∼67% +33%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


58.4 s * ∼95% +5%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


54.2 s * ∼88% +12%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


52.6 s * ∼85% +15%
Average of class Multimedia
  (34.8 – 89.1, n=102, last 2 years)





51.8 s * ∼84% +16%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (41 – 61.6, n=7)





50.8 s * ∼82% +18%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


42.8 s * ∼69% +31%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


41.4 s * ∼67% +33%
R Benchmark 2.5 / Overall mean
Average of class Multimedia
  (0.4155 – 1.002, n=104, last 2 years)





0.57 sec * ∼100% -27%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H


0.559 sec * ∼98% -24%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


0.532 sec * ∼93% -18%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (0.4505 – 0.512, n=6)





0.4776 sec * ∼84% -6%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P


0.467 sec * ∼82% -4%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


0.4587 sec * ∼80% -2%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H


0.4566 sec * ∼80% -1%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P


0.4505 sec * ∼79%

Cinebench R15 CPU Multi 64Bit

2325 Points

Cinebench R15 OpenGL 64Bit

146.8 fps

Cinebench R15 Ref. Match 64Bit

99.6 %

Cinebench R15 CPU Single 64Bit

203 Points

Performance Rating
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


87.3 pt ∼87%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


87 pt ∼87%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


84.2 pt ∼84%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
 


81.7 pt ∼82%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


75.2 pt ∼75%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


73.1 pt ∼73%

Average of class Multimedia
 


70.3 pt ∼70%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


44.5 pt ∼45%

AIDA64 / FP32 Ray-Trace
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


12366 KRay/s ∼100% +14%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


12156 KRay/s ∼98% +12%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


10843 KRay/s ∼88%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (7466 – 13068, n=5)





10662 KRay/s ∼86% -2%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


9345 KRay/s ∼76% -14%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2677 – 16202, n=84, last 2 years)





9248 KRay/s ∼75% -15%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


7575 KRay/s ∼61% -30%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


5974 KRay/s ∼48% -45%
AIDA64 / FPU Julia
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


75025 Points ∼100% +36%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


61721 Points ∼82% +12%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


55006 Points ∼73%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (38904 – 66081, n=5)





54784 Points ∼73% 0%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


49203 Points ∼66% -11%
Average of class Multimedia
  (12762 – 99306, n=84, last 2 years)





47655 Points ∼64% -13%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


34205 Points ∼46% -38%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


25442 Points ∼34% -54%
AIDA64 / CPU SHA3
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


2850 MB/s ∼100% +9%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


2625 MB/s ∼92% +1%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


2610 MB/s ∼92%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


2606 MB/s ∼91% 0%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (1826 – 2992, n=5)





2549 MB/s ∼89% -2%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


2359 MB/s ∼83% -10%
Average of class Multimedia
  (841 – 4254, n=84, last 2 years)





2347 MB/s ∼82% -10%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


1719 MB/s ∼60% -34%
AIDA64 / CPU Queen
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


99666 Points ∼100% +24%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (80180 – 100358, n=5)





94227 Points ∼95% +18%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


91588 Points ∼92% +14%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


82127 Points ∼82% +2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


80180 Points ∼80%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


78765 Points ∼79% -2%
Average of class Multimedia
  (31314 – 107161, n=84, last 2 years)





75295 Points ∼76% -6%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


42086 Points ∼42% -48%
AIDA64 / FPU SinJulia
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


9184 Points ∼100% +20%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


8622 Points ∼94% +13%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


8278 Points ∼90% +9%
Average of class Multimedia
  (3099 – 13146, n=84, last 2 years)





7659 Points ∼83% 0%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


7623 Points ∼83%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (5880 – 8571, n=5)





7461 Points ∼81% -2%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


6522 Points ∼71% -14%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


4227 Points ∼46% -45%
AIDA64 / FPU Mandel
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


41153 Points ∼100% +52%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


30137 Points ∼73% +11%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


27057 Points ∼66%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (18907 – 32766, n=5)





26535 Points ∼64% -2%
Average of class Multimedia
  (7417 – 54727, n=84, last 2 years)





25903 Points ∼63% -4%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


24476 Points ∼59% -10%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


20549 Points ∼50% -24%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


15535 Points ∼38% -43%
AIDA64 / CPU AES
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


100609 MB/s ∼100% +1%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


99367 MB/s ∼99%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


82666 MB/s ∼82% -17%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


69002 MB/s ∼69% -31%
Average of class Multimedia
  (16367 – 147249, n=84, last 2 years)





65685 MB/s ∼65% -34%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (40691 – 99367, n=5)





62630 MB/s ∼62% -37%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


60901 MB/s ∼61% -39%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


48462 MB/s ∼48% -51%
AIDA64 / CPU ZLib
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


962 MB/s ∼100% +31%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


829 MB/s ∼86% +12%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (540 – 880, n=5)





752 MB/s ∼78% +2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


737 MB/s ∼77%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


684 MB/s ∼71% -7%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


634 MB/s ∼66% -14%
Average of class Multimedia
  (228 – 1193, n=91, last 2 years)





582 MB/s ∼60% -21%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


302 MB/s ∼31% -59%
AIDA64 / FP64 Ray-Trace
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


6587 KRay/s ∼100% +15%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


6545 KRay/s ∼99% +14%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (4006 – 7184, n=5)





5785 KRay/s ∼88% +1%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


5728 KRay/s ∼87%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


5120 KRay/s ∼78% -11%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1501 – 8765, n=85, last 2 years)





5030 KRay/s ∼76% -12%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


4378 KRay/s ∼66% -24%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


3200 KRay/s ∼49% -44%
AIDA64 / CPU PhotoWorxx
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (41009 – 48416, n=5)





44680 MPixel/s ∼100% +2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


43719 MPixel/s ∼98%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


43359 MPixel/s ∼97% -1%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


33204 MPixel/s ∼74% -24%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


29949 MPixel/s ∼67% -31%
Average of class Multimedia
  (8034 – 52207, n=85, last 2 years)





26004 MPixel/s ∼58% -41%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


16218 MPixel/s ∼36% -63%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


15892 MPixel/s ∼36% -64%

Our good, albeit subjective, impression is reflected in the PCMark scores. The standardized and relatively realistic test places the MSI Prestige 15 high in the rankings. The processor and graphics card, which are very powerful for short periods of time, never have any difficulties. 

One reason for this is also the frugality under sustained load. The system doesn’t heat up as much here. Maximum performance is therefore always available when needed, such as when a program has to be started, which is then only for brief moments.

The high computing power can always be felt when browsing, installing and starting games.    

PCMark 10 / Score
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


7075 Points ∼100% +11%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


6623 Points ∼94% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


6379 Points ∼90%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (5984 – 6379, n=2)





6182 Points ∼87% -3%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


6099 Points ∼86% -4%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


5969 Points ∼84% -6%
Average of class Multimedia
  (3580 – 8083, n=90, last 2 years)





5694 Points ∼80% -11%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


5619 Points ∼79% -12%
PCMark 10 / Essentials
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


10970 Points ∼100% +7%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


10551 Points ∼96% +3%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


10440 Points ∼95% +2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


10227 Points ∼93%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (9687 – 10227, n=2)





9957 Points ∼91% -3%
Average of class Multimedia
  (7715 – 12144, n=90, last 2 years)





9715 Points ∼89% -5%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


9614 Points ∼88% -6%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


8720 Points ∼79% -15%
PCMark 10 / Productivity
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


9555 Points ∼100% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


9165 Points ∼96%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


8683 Points ∼91% -5%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


8530 Points ∼89% -7%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


8516 Points ∼89% -7%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (7521 – 9165, n=2)





8343 Points ∼87% -9%
Average of class Multimedia
  (5462 – 11186, n=90, last 2 years)





7965 Points ∼83% -13%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


7168 Points ∼75% -22%
PCMark 10 / Digital Content Creation
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


9169 Points ∼100% +22%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


8855 Points ∼97% +18%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (7518 – 7980, n=2)





7749 Points ∼85% +3%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


7634 Points ∼83% +2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


7518 Points ∼82%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


7376 Points ∼80% -2%
Average of class Multimedia
  (2679 – 11777, n=90, last 2 years)





6600 Points ∼72% -12%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


6486 Points ∼71% -14%
CrossMark / Overall
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


1872 Points ∼100% +12%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


1728 Points ∼92% +3%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


1671 Points ∼89%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (1652 – 1671, n=2)





1662 Points ∼89% -1%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


1654 Points ∼88% -1%
Average of class Multimedia
  (970 – 2138, n=41, last 2 years)





1591 Points ∼85% -5%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1399 Points ∼75% -16%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


1233 Points ∼66% -26%
CrossMark / Productivity
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


1792 Points ∼100% +11%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


1675 Points ∼93% +4%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


1625 Points ∼91% 0%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


1618 Points ∼90%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (1583 – 1618, n=2)





1601 Points ∼89% -1%
Average of class Multimedia
  (921 – 2038, n=41, last 2 years)





1537 Points ∼86% -5%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1460 Points ∼81% -10%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


1340 Points ∼75% -17%
CrossMark / Creativity
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


1993 Points ∼100% +14%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


1814 Points ∼91% +4%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (1752 – 1761, n=2)





1757 Points ∼88% 0%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


1752 Points ∼88%

Average of class Multimedia
  (933 – 2865, n=41, last 2 years)





1747 Points ∼88% 0%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


1727 Points ∼87% -1%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1330 Points ∼67% -24%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


1181 Points ∼59% -33%
CrossMark / Responsiveness
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


1768 Points ∼100% +11%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


1637 Points ∼93% +3%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


1594 Points ∼90%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (1550 – 1594, n=2)





1572 Points ∼89% -1%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


1531 Points ∼87% -4%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1431 Points ∼81% -10%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1012 – 2234, n=41, last 2 years)





1418 Points ∼80% -11%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


1094 Points ∼62% -31%
PCMark 10 Score 6379 points

AIDA64 / Memory Copy
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (64695 – 73486, n=5)





69386 MB/s ∼100% +6%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


66612 MB/s ∼96% +2%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


65444 MB/s ∼94%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


57944 MB/s ∼84% -11%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


47829 MB/s ∼69% -27%
Average of class Multimedia
  (20513 – 80511, n=85, last 2 years)





44502 MB/s ∼64% -32%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


33184 MB/s ∼48% -49%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


28335 MB/s ∼41% -57%
AIDA64 / Memory Read
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (63221 – 73719, n=5)





67781 MB/s ∼100% +6%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


66938 MB/s ∼99% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


64177 MB/s ∼95%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


60019 MB/s ∼89% -6%
Average of class Multimedia
  (22183 – 79442, n=84, last 2 years)





47789 MB/s ∼71% -26%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


37476 MB/s ∼55% -42%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


37216 MB/s ∼55% -42%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


34300 MB/s ∼51% -47%
AIDA64 / Memory Write
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


66666 MB/s ∼100%

Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (58868 – 68247, n=5)





64345 MB/s ∼97% -3%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


59294 MB/s ∼89% -11%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


58107 MB/s ∼87% -13%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


47179 MB/s ∼71% -29%
Average of class Multimedia
  (21133 – 91272, n=84, last 2 years)





46899 MB/s ∼70% -30%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


41498 MB/s ∼62% -38%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


31788 MB/s ∼48% -52%
AIDA64 / Memory Latency
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, A370M


111.5 ns * ∼100% -13%
Average Intel Core i7-1280P
  (93.1 – 153.3, n=5)





110.5 ns * ∼99% -12%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


99.1 ns * ∼89% -0%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


99 ns * ∼89%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


92.7 ns * ∼83% +6%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


91.7 ns * ∼82% +7%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


81.7 ns * ∼73% +17%
Average of class Multimedia
  (76.2 – 133.9, n=90, last 2 years)





81 ns * ∼73% +18%

The Prestige 15 is not suitable for real-time audio and video editing. It has the highest latency in the field of competitors.

The kernel mode driver framework is mainly responsible for this. An adjustment of the driver configuration, updates and more may remedy the problem.

DPC Latencies / LatencyMon – interrupt to process latency (max), Web, Youtube, Prime95
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


1405 μs * ∼100%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H


912.2 μs * ∼65% +35%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


868.4 μs * ∼62% +38%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB


848.7 μs * ∼60% +40%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


818.7 μs * ∼58% +42%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


398.4 μs * ∼28% +72%

The Micron SSD achieves more than 6,000 MB/s in sequential reading. This rate also remains stable over longer periods of time, which speaks for the adequate cooling of the hardware.

This means that the PCIe 4.0 interface can be used well with the M.2 SSD. However, the other rates are not quite on par with the best hard drives. But this does not have any negative effects for a fast, albeit not outstanding creator notebook.

On the other hand, the size of 1 TB is fitting. Raw data, whether videos or images, take up a lot of space. So the second SSD slot makes sense, which is easily accessible regardless of the seal.

One slot is still free for a second SSD.
One slot is still free for a second SSD.

Sequential Read:
2201MB/s

Sequential Write:
3299MB/s

Access Time Read:
0.089ms

Access Time Write:
0.02ms

Drive Performance Rating – Percent
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


89.9 pt ∼90%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


89.8 pt ∼90%

Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
 


70.4 pt ∼70%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


66.8 pt ∼67%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


66.3 pt ∼66%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


52.3 pt ∼52%

Average of class Multimedia
 


48 pt ∼48%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


32.4 pt ∼32%

DiskSpd
seq read
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB





4206 (4179.41min – 4206.02max) MB/s ∼100% +222%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





3878 (3830.24min – 3878.26max) MB/s ∼92% +197%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 





3575 (3540.25min – 3575.41max) MB/s ∼85% +174%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (1306 – 4343, n=14)





3335 MB/s ∼79% +155%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY




3005 (2991.17min – 3004.66max) MB/s ∼71% +130%
Average of class Multimedia
  (756 – 4480, n=94, last 2 years)





2202 MB/s ∼52% +69%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





1306 (807.19min – 1306.2max) MB/s ∼31%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)




1253 (715.59min – 1252.63max) MB/s ∼30% -4%
seq write
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB




5015 (3544.4min – 5014.54max) MB/s ∼100% +108%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW




4000 (3970.36min – 3999.69max) MB/s ∼80% +66%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (2416 – 4954, n=14)





3770 MB/s ∼75% +56%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 





3663 (3530.42min – 3663.11max) MB/s ∼73% +52%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH




2416 (2265.34min – 2415.5max) MB/s ∼48%

Average of class Multimedia
  (240 – 5015, n=94, last 2 years)





2233 MB/s ∼45% -8%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY




1875 (1783.83min – 1874.64max) MB/s ∼37% -22%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)




896 (785.59min – 895.58max) MB/s ∼18% -63%
seq q8 t1 read
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB




6940 (6614.84min – 6939.9max) MB/s ∼100% +10%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





6876 (6162.32min – 6876.44max) MB/s ∼99% +9%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 




6722 (6163.74min – 6721.56max) MB/s ∼97% +7%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (6207 – 6734, n=14)





6560 MB/s ∼95% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





6311 (5386.33min – 6311.17max) MB/s ∼91%

Average of class Multimedia
  (970 – 7028, n=93, last 2 years)





3746 MB/s ∼54% -41%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





3121 (2906.71min – 3121.19max) MB/s ∼45% -51%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


2789 MB/s ∼40% -56%
seq q8 t1 write
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB





5031 (4963.54min – 5031.07max) MB/s ∼100% +8%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





4970 (4966.69min – 4970.17max) MB/s ∼99% +7%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (4543 – 4991, n=14)





4834 MB/s ∼96% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





4647 (4139.99min – 4647.29max) MB/s ∼92%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 




4342 (4271.69min – 4341.94max) MB/s ∼86% -7%
Average of class Multimedia
  (241 – 5089, n=94, last 2 years)





2793 MB/s ∼56% -40%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





1887 (1836.05min – 1887.23max) MB/s ∼38% -59%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)




1142 (975.95min – 1141.5max) MB/s ∼23% -75%
4k q1 t1 read
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)




149.1 (58.33min – 149.07max) MB/s ∼100% +280%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW




88.6 (88.22min – 88.59max) MB/s ∼59% +126%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB





88 (81.83min – 88.03max) MB/s ∼59% +124%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 





80.3 (77.48min – 80.31max) MB/s ∼54% +105%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY




66.5 (64.99min – 66.45max) MB/s ∼45% +70%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (39.2 – 74.1, n=14)





58.7 MB/s ∼39% +50%
Average of class Multimedia
  (18.6 – 149.1, n=94, last 2 years)





54.8 MB/s ∼37% +40%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH




39.2 (35.22min – 39.18max) MB/s ∼26%

4k q1 t1 write
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB




305 (301.96min – 304.87max) MB/s ∼100% +14%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH




267 (195.29min – 266.72max) MB/s ∼88%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW




224 (221.2min – 223.61max) MB/s ∼73% -16%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 





220 (215.28min – 220.05max) MB/s ∼72% -18%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





214 (210.68min – 214.29max) MB/s ∼70% -20%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (125.8 – 273, n=14)





192.2 MB/s ∼63% -28%
Average of class Multimedia
  (74.3 – 373, n=94, last 2 years)





166.3 MB/s ∼55% -38%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)




128 (76.7min – 127.97max) MB/s ∼42% -52%
4k q32 t16 read
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





3484 (3457.82min – 3484.34max) MB/s ∼100% +130%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB




2605 (1553.88min – 2604.5max) MB/s ∼75% +72%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (636 – 2863, n=14)





1930 MB/s ∼55% +28%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY




1647 (1643.01min – 1646.6max) MB/s ∼47% +9%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH





1513 (1391.55min – 1513.44max) MB/s ∼43%

Average of class Multimedia
  (271 – 4178, n=94, last 2 years)





1275 MB/s ∼37% -16%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 





958 (945.51min – 958.45max) MB/s ∼27% -37%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)




781 (620.74min – 780.68max) MB/s ∼22% -48%
4k q32 t16 write
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB





2780 (2533.37min – 2780.4max) MB/s ∼100% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH




2662 (2503.04min – 2661.76max) MB/s ∼96%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW





2554 (2537.7min – 2554.39max) MB/s ∼92% -4%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (328 – 2786, n=14)





1636 MB/s ∼59% -39%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY





1552 (1272.2min – 1552.14max) MB/s ∼56% -42%
Average of class Multimedia
  (163 – 3612, n=94, last 2 years)





1128 MB/s ∼41% -58%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 




609 (517.93min – 608.62max) MB/s ∼22% -77%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)





403 (395.79min – 403.04max) MB/s ∼14% -85%
AS SSD
Score Total
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


8363 Points ∼100% +30%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


7636 Points ∼91% +19%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


6412 Points ∼77%

Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (3998 – 7400, n=13)





6012 Points ∼72% -6%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


5359 Points ∼64% -16%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


4335 Points ∼52% -32%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1284 – 9380, n=90, last 2 years)





4219 Points ∼50% -34%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


2010 Points ∼24% -69%
Score Read
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


3136 Points ∼100% +29%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


3090 Points ∼99% +28%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


2423 Points ∼77%

Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (1123 – 2855, n=13)





2108 Points ∼67% -13%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


2036 Points ∼65% -16%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1756 Points ∼56% -28%
Average of class Multimedia
  (515 – 3634, n=90, last 2 years)





1536 Points ∼49% -37%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


756 Points ∼24% -69%
Score Write
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


3765 Points ∼100% +39%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


2968 Points ∼79% +10%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (2373 – 3258, n=13)





2877 Points ∼76% +6%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


2702 Points ∼72%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


2415 Points ∼64% -11%
Average of class Multimedia
  (283 – 3991, n=90, last 2 years)





1940 Points ∼52% -28%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1725 Points ∼46% -36%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


882 Points ∼23% -67%
Seq Read
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


5639 MB/s ∼100% +156%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


5351.32 MB/s ∼95% +143%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


5315 MB/s ∼94% +141%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (2201 – 5348, n=13)





4388 MB/s ∼78% +99%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


2995.72 MB/s ∼53% +36%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1142 – 5639, n=90, last 2 years)





2957 MB/s ∼52% +34%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


2201 MB/s ∼39%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


1192 MB/s ∼21% -46%
Seq Write
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


4171 MB/s ∼100% +26%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


3766 MB/s ∼90% +14%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


3299 MB/s ∼79%

Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (1876 – 4539, n=13)





3236 MB/s ∼78% -2%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


2395.03 MB/s ∼57% -27%
Average of class Multimedia
  (199.8 – 4218, n=90, last 2 years)





1914 MB/s ∼46% -42%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1864.19 MB/s ∼45% -43%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


388.34 MB/s ∼9% -88%
4K Read
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


80.26 MB/s ∼100% +98%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


76.28 MB/s ∼95% +88%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


76.1 MB/s ∼95% +87%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


69.69 MB/s ∼87% +72%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


65.17 MB/s ∼81% +61%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (40.6 – 67.7, n=13)





59.7 MB/s ∼74% +47%
Average of class Multimedia
  (27.3 – 109.4, n=90, last 2 years)





54.7 MB/s ∼68% +35%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


40.6 MB/s ∼51%

4K Write
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


271.4 MB/s ∼100% +35%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


210.2 MB/s ∼77% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


201.3 MB/s ∼74%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


192.61 MB/s ∼71% -4%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


181.87 MB/s ∼67% -10%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (136 – 218, n=13)





178.7 MB/s ∼66% -11%
Average of class Multimedia
  (79.6 – 322, n=90, last 2 years)





162.5 MB/s ∼60% -19%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


129.66 MB/s ∼48% -36%
4K-64 Read
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


2496 MB/s ∼100% +15%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


2478.53 MB/s ∼99% +15%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


2162 MB/s ∼87%

Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (603 – 2264, n=13)





1610 MB/s ∼65% -26%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


1424.67 MB/s ∼57% -34%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1390.95 MB/s ∼56% -36%
Average of class Multimedia
  (290 – 2966, n=90, last 2 years)





1186 MB/s ∼48% -45%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


566.94 MB/s ∼23% -74%
4K-64 Write
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


3195.52 MB/s ∼100% +47%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (1959 – 2807, n=13)





2375 MB/s ∼74% +9%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


2340 MB/s ∼73% +8%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


2171 MB/s ∼68%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


1904 MB/s ∼60% -12%
Average of class Multimedia
  (152.6 – 3342, n=90, last 2 years)





1586 MB/s ∼50% -27%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


1356.89 MB/s ∼42% -37%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


713.13 MB/s ∼22% -67%
Access Time Read
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


0.168 ms * ∼100% -89%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


0.089 ms * ∼53%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


0.086 ms * ∼51% +3%
Average of class Multimedia
  (0.02 – 0.168, n=89, last 2 years)





0.06358 ms * ∼38% +29%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


0.056 ms * ∼33% +37%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (0.027 – 0.089, n=12)





0.04325 ms * ∼26% +51%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


0.031 ms * ∼18% +65%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


0.022 ms * ∼13% +75%
Access Time Write
Average of class Multimedia
  (0.012 – 0.577, n=90, last 2 years)





0.07928 ms * ∼100% -296%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY


0.064 ms * ∼81% -220%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)


0.044 ms * ∼55% -120%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
 


0.043 ms * ∼54% -115%
Average Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH
  (0.02 – 0.092, n=13)





0.03769 ms * ∼48% -88%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW


0.022 ms * ∼28% -10%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH


0.02 ms * ∼25%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
WDC PC SN810 1TB


0.018 ms * ∼23% +10%

* … smaller is better

035070010501400175021002450280031503500385042004550490052505600595063006650Tooltip

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is not the most solid recommendation for gaming, even when free of limitations. Here it is limited to a maximum of 40 watts in the MSI Prestige 15, which further reduces performance in continuous operation. In theory at least, operation of up to 80 watts is possible.

This is of course not necessary here. Like the processor, the graphics chip is only intended to provide powerful performance bursts to accelerate program processes. This succeeds very convincingly in comparison to a GeForce MX450. On the other hand, the Intel Arc A370M, which is actually somewhat weaker on average in our measurements, is able to outperform the throttled RTX 3050 Ti.

This limited power consumption ensures that there is no drop in performance even under sustained load. Even in battery mode, graphics performance remains at approximately the same level. This decision seems only logical, as multimedia notebooks shouldn’t take longer for image editing just because there isn’t a power outlet nearby.

However, the fact that the best performance rates are achieved in battery mode could be due to the MSI Center Pro software not being configured correctly. The system then receives more power than with the power adapter connected.

More GPU benchmarks can be found here.

“Smart Auto” does not seem to limit the processor in battery mode (red). GPU & CPU get 15 watts more than in mains operation (green).
3DMark Performance Rating – Percent
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


100 pt ∼100%

Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
 


90.9 pt ∼91%

Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti -1!
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


89.5 pt ∼90%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


80.9 pt ∼81%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


70.3 pt ∼70%

Average of class Multimedia
 


64.9 pt ∼65%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P


61.4 pt ∼61%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


51.4 pt ∼51%

3DMark 11 – 1280×720 Performance GPU
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


18557 Points ∼100% +133%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (7952 – 20905, n=24)





17626 Points ∼95% +122%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


16904 Points ∼91% +113%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


15293 Points ∼82% +92%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


13213 Points ∼71% +66%
Average of class Multimedia
  (1365 – 33856, n=94, last 2 years)





12938 Points ∼70% +63%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P


12338 Points ∼66% +55%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


7952 Points ∼43%

3DMark
1280×720 Cloud Gate Standard Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


83568 Points ∼100% +177%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


65801 Points ∼79% +118%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (30158 – 102432, n=21)





65700 Points ∼79% +118%
Average of class Multimedia
  (6498 – 150699, n=78, last 2 years)





45475 Points ∼54% +51%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P


39098 Points ∼47% +30%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


33426 Points ∼40% +11%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


30158 Points ∼36%

1920×1080 Fire Strike Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


14157 Points ∼100% +79%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (7917 – 15611, n=24)





13052 Points ∼92% +65%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


12349 Points ∼87% +56%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


12154 Points ∼86% +54%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


10991 Points ∼78% +39%
Average of class Multimedia
  (920 – 26718, n=96, last 2 years)





9569 Points ∼68% +21%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P


8307 Points ∼59% +5%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


7917 Points ∼56%

2560×1440 Time Spy Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


5295 Points ∼100% +41%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (3744 – 6122, n=25)





5188 Points ∼98% +39%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


4773 Points ∼90% +27%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


4641 Points ∼88% +24%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


4298 Points ∼81% +15%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P


3899 Points ∼74% +4%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


3744 Points ∼71%

Average of class Multimedia
  (301 – 10063, n=93, last 2 years)





3587 Points ∼68% -4%
3DMark 11 Performance 8322 points
3DMark Cloud Gate Standard Score 21679 points
3DMark Fire Strike Score 6670 points
3DMark Time Spy Score 4013 points

Help
Blender
v3.3 Classroom OPTIX/RTX
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


60 Seconds * ∼100%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


58 Seconds * ∼97% +3%
Average of class Multimedia
  (27 – 79, n=11, last 2 years)





54.2 Seconds * ∼90% +10%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


53 Seconds * ∼88% +12%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


53 Seconds * ∼88% +12%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (48 – 60, n=5)





53 Seconds * ∼88% +12%
v3.3 Classroom CUDA
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


110 Seconds * ∼100% -6%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


104 Seconds * ∼95%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


97 Seconds * ∼88% +7%
Average of class Multimedia
  (45 – 131, n=12, last 2 years)





96.4 Seconds * ∼88% +7%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


91 Seconds * ∼83% +12%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (83 – 104, n=5)





90.8 Seconds * ∼83% +13%
v3.3 Classroom CPU
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-11370H


783 Seconds * ∼100% -60%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Arc A370M, Intel Core i7-1260P


564 Seconds * ∼72% -15%
Average of class Multimedia
  (327 – 1374, n=20, last 2 years)





556 Seconds * ∼71% -13%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H


532 Seconds * ∼68% -9%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-1280P


490 Seconds * ∼63%

Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (385 – 557, n=5)





465 Seconds * ∼59% +5%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Intel Core i7-12700H


456 Seconds * ∼58% +7%

* … smaller is better

The limitation of the graphics card to 35 watts or 40 watts in turbo mode and the general configuration of the system for quiet operations consistently depress the values measured in gaming. Even the Acer Swift X SFX16 with the nominally weaker Intel Arc A370M delivers better frame rates in some games.

Again, the Prestige 15 can be credited with the fact that it is simply not designed for sustained CPU and GPU load and that its strengths lie elsewhere. Still, we feel that the system could also do with a “High Performance mode”. The hardware for it is there, but always runs in economy mode.

Performance Rating – Percent
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


90.8 pt ∼91%

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


90 pt ∼90%

Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


83.3 pt ∼83%

Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


81.7 pt ∼82%

Average of class Multimedia
 


69.4 pt ∼69%

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


46.5 pt ∼47%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


43.3 pt ∼43%

The Witcher 3 – 1920×1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




55.8 (52min) fps ∼100% +194%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




47 (40min, 40P1) fps ∼84% +147%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




44.2 (42min, 42P1) fps ∼79% +133%
Average of class Multimedia
  (5 – 98.2, n=98, last 2 years)





36.2 fps ∼65% +91%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




34.2 (29min) fps ∼61% +80%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




26.3 (24min, 25P1) fps ∼47% +38%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


19 fps ∼34%

GTA V – 1920×1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




67.5 (9.08min, 43.5P1) fps ∼100% +143%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




60.3 (7.33min, 37P1) fps ∼89% +117%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




54.9 (13.8min, 32.3P1) fps ∼81% +97%
Average of class Multimedia
  (4.24 – 118.7, n=64, last 2 years)





50.9 fps ∼75% +83%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




49.9 (7.29min, 34.5P1) fps ∼74% +79%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




27.8 (3.89min, 13.7P1) fps ∼41%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




16.4 (1.81min, 10.2P1) fps ∼24% -41%
Final Fantasy XV Benchmark – 1920×1080 High Quality
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


53.5 fps ∼100% +128%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


50.1 fps ∼94% +113%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


45.7 fps ∼85% +94%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


44.4 fps ∼83% +89%
Average of class Multimedia
  (4.79 – 93.7, n=77, last 2 years)





36.1 fps ∼67% +54%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


26.3 fps ∼49% +12%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


23.5 fps ∼44%

Strange Brigade – 1920×1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




95.1 (59min, 71.2P1) fps ∼100% +173%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




86 (52.1min, 63.8P1) fps ∼90% +147%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




79.4 (39.1min, 60.6P1) fps ∼83% +128%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




78.9 (55.3min, 60P1) fps ∼83% +127%
Average of class Multimedia
  (7 – 162.6, n=73, last 2 years)





68.8 fps ∼72% +98%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




52.1 (41.7min, 43.4P1) fps ∼55% +50%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




34.8 (17.1min, 26.1P1) fps ∼37%

Dota 2 Reborn – 1920×1080 ultra (3/3) best looking
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




109.1 (95.7min) fps ∼100% +62%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




104.5 (90.9min) fps ∼96% +55%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




100.3 (86.5min) fps ∼92% +49%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




95.2 (85.1min) fps ∼87% +41%
Average of class Multimedia
  (13.4 – 160, n=103, last 2 years)





86.7 fps ∼79% +29%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




67.3 (54.7min) fps ∼62%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




66.3 (43.4min) fps ∼61% -1%
X-Plane 11.11 – 1920×1080 high (fps_test=3)
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


100.6 fps ∼100% +62%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


82.3 fps ∼82% +33%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


66.9 fps ∼67% +8%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


63.6 fps ∼63% +3%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


62 fps ∼62%

Average of class Multimedia
  (8.55 – 108, n=102, last 2 years)





57.1 fps ∼57% -8%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


24 fps ∼24% -61%
The Witcher 3
1920×1080 High Graphics & Postprocessing (Nvidia HairWorks Off)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




105.1 (96min) fps ∼100% +250%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


92 fps ∼88% +207%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (30 – 110, n=24)





88.2 fps ∼84% +194%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




62.4 (59min) fps ∼59% +108%
Average of class Multimedia
  (9 – 177, n=91, last 2 years)





62.3 fps ∼59% +108%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




61.3 (55min, 55.19P1) fps ∼58% +104%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




53 (13.5min, 14.8P0.1, 38.2P1) fps ∼50% +77%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


30 fps ∼29%

1920×1080 Ultra Graphics & Postprocessing (HBAO+)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




55.8 (52min) fps ∼100% +194%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




47 (40min, 40P1) fps ∼84% +147%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (19 – 58.5, n=28)





46.9 fps ∼84% +147%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




44.2 (42min, 42P1) fps ∼79% +133%
Average of class Multimedia
  (5 – 98.2, n=98, last 2 years)





36.2 fps ∼65% +91%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




34.2 (29min) fps ∼61% +80%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




26.3 (24min, 25P1) fps ∼47% +38%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


19 fps ∼34%

Far Cry 5
1920×1080 Ultra Preset AA:T
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


75 fps ∼100% +150%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (30 – 89, n=14)





68.4 fps ∼91% +128%
Average of class Multimedia
  (11 – 124, n=45, last 2 years)





57.3 fps ∼76% +91%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


43 fps ∼57% +43%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




35 (28min) fps ∼47% +17%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




30 (23min) fps ∼40%

3840×2160 Ultra Preset AA:T
Average of class Multimedia
  (13 – 50, n=7, last 2 years)





29.1 fps ∼100% +124%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (13 – 26, n=3)





20 fps ∼69% +54%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




13 (10min) fps ∼45%

GTA V
1920×1080 High/On (Advanced Graphics Off) AA:2xMSAA + FX AF:8x
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




121 (14.8min, 76.9P1) fps ∼100% +125%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (53.8 – 149, n=23)





116.4 fps ∼96% +116%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




103.5 (13.5min, 62.5P1) fps ∼86% +92%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




100.4 (11.3min, 66.7P1) fps ∼83% +87%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




90.3 (15min, 71.4P1) fps ∼75% +68%
Average of class Multimedia
  (9.2 – 179, n=68, last 2 years)





82.2 fps ∼68% +53%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




53.8 (12.9min, 25.6P1) fps ∼44%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




41.4 (1.879min, 28.6P1) fps ∼34% -23%
1920×1080 Highest Settings possible AA:4xMSAA + FX AF:16x
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




67.5 (9.08min, 43.5P1) fps ∼100% +143%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (27.8 – 75.6, n=24)





63.2 fps ∼94% +127%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




60.3 (7.33min, 37P1) fps ∼89% +117%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




54.9 (13.8min, 32.3P1) fps ∼81% +97%
Average of class Multimedia
  (4.24 – 118.7, n=64, last 2 years)





50.9 fps ∼75% +83%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




49.9 (7.29min, 34.5P1) fps ∼74% +79%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




27.8 (3.89min, 13.7P1) fps ∼41%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




16.4 (1.81min, 10.2P1) fps ∼24% -41%
Dota 2 Reborn
1920×1080 high (2/3)
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (74.8 – 154, n=25)





119.8 fps ∼100% +60%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




116.1 (99.9min) fps ∼97% +55%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




114.4 (100.9min) fps ∼95% +53%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




103.7 (88.7min) fps ∼87% +39%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




100.6 (89.9min) fps ∼84% +34%
Average of class Multimedia
  (15.8 – 168.3, n=103, last 2 years)





92.7 fps ∼77% +24%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




74.8 (63.3min) fps ∼62%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




68.4 (43.7min) fps ∼57% -9%
1920×1080 ultra (3/3) best looking
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (67.3 – 145, n=25)





113 fps ∼100% +68%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




109.1 (95.7min) fps ∼97% +62%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




104.5 (90.9min) fps ∼92% +55%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




100.3 (86.5min) fps ∼89% +49%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




95.2 (85.1min) fps ∼84% +41%
Average of class Multimedia
  (13.4 – 160, n=103, last 2 years)





86.7 fps ∼77% +29%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




67.3 (54.7min) fps ∼60%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




66.3 (43.4min) fps ∼59% -1%
3840×2160 ultra (3/3) best looking
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




62.4 (58min) fps ∼100% +96%
Average of class Multimedia
  (12.1 – 119, n=28, last 2 years)





62.2 fps ∼100% +95%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (31.9 – 76.6, n=6)





55.9 fps ∼90% +75%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




47.1 (41min) fps ∼75% +48%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




39.5 (7.7min) fps ∼63% +24%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




31.9 (22.5min) fps ∼51%

Final Fantasy XV Benchmark
1920×1080 High Quality
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


53.5 fps ∼100% +128%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (23.5 – 106, n=22)





51.2 fps ∼96% +118%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


50.1 fps ∼94% +113%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


45.7 fps ∼85% +94%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


44.4 fps ∼83% +89%
Average of class Multimedia
  (4.79 – 93.7, n=77, last 2 years)





36.1 fps ∼67% +54%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


26.3 fps ∼49% +12%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


23.5 fps ∼44%

2560×1440 High Quality
Average of class Multimedia
  (7.31 – 69.6, n=34, last 2 years)





40.4 fps ∼100% +120%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


37.9 fps ∼94% +106%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


19.3 fps ∼48% +5%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


36.2 fps ∼90% +97%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


34.1 fps ∼84% +85%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (18.4 – 53.1, n=10)





34.1 fps ∼84% +85%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


30.2 fps ∼75% +64%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


18.4 fps ∼46%

3840×2160 High Quality
Average of class Multimedia
  (2.8 – 41.8, n=17, last 2 years)





26.8 fps ∼100% +109%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (12.8 – 21.4, n=3)





16.9 fps ∼63% +32%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


12.8 fps ∼48%

X-Plane 11.11
3840×2160 high (fps_test=3)
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


73.7 fps ∼100% +125%
Average of class Multimedia
  (9.43 – 92.3, n=27, last 2 years)





55.2 fps ∼75% +68%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (32.8 – 73.7, n=6)





53.4 fps ∼72% +63%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


41.4 fps ∼56% +26%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


32.8 fps ∼45%

Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


22.2 fps ∼30% -32%
1920×1080 high (fps_test=3)
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


100.6 fps ∼100% +62%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


82.3 fps ∼82% +33%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (48.8 – 100.6, n=25)





76.3 fps ∼76% +23%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


66.9 fps ∼67% +8%
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU


63.6 fps ∼63% +3%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


62 fps ∼62%

Average of class Multimedia
  (8.55 – 108, n=102, last 2 years)





57.1 fps ∼57% -8%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M


24 fps ∼24% -61%
Strange Brigade
1920×1080 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




95.1 (59min, 71.2P1) fps ∼100% +173%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (34.8 – 101.3, n=23)





87.2 fps ∼92% +151%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




86 (52.1min, 63.8P1) fps ∼90% +147%
Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




79.4 (39.1min, 60.6P1) fps ∼83% +128%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




78.9 (55.3min, 60P1) fps ∼83% +127%
Average of class Multimedia
  (7 – 162.6, n=73, last 2 years)





68.8 fps ∼72% +98%
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
Intel Core i7-1260P, Intel Arc A370M




52.1 (41.7min, 43.4P1) fps ∼55% +50%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




34.8 (17.1min, 26.1P1) fps ∼37%

3840×2160 ultra AA:ultra AF:16
Average of class Multimedia
  (11 – 72, n=11, last 2 years)





47 fps ∼100% +149%
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (18.9 – 35.8, n=3)





29.4 fps ∼63% +56%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




18.9 (6.8min, 8.18P1) fps ∼40%

F1 22
1920×1080 Ultra High Preset AA:T AF:16x
Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
  (16 – 35, n=6)





28.1 fps ∼100% +76%
Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Core i7-12700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU




28 (24min, 23P1) fps ∼100% +75%
Average of class Multimedia
  (13.9 – 58.1, n=9, last 2 years)





27 fps ∼96% +69%
Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
Intel Core i7-11370H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU




21.8 (18min, 17P1) fps ∼78% +36%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


16 fps ∼57%

3840×2160 Ultra High Preset AA:T AF:16x
Average of class Multimedia
  (4 – 10.6, n=2, last 2 years)





7.3 fps ∼100% +83%
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
Intel Core i7-1280P, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU


4 fps ∼55%

Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
 





4 fps ∼55% 0%
051015202530354045505560Tooltip

The fans are almost never completely still. They are always audible in the background during normal use, but by no means uncomfortable when they change speed or briefly rev up.

Under load, the cooling is particularly efficient compared to many rivals. It gets a little louder, but remains discreet and noticeably quieter than in many similar notebooks.

Noise Level

Idle

26 / 30.7 / 30.7 dB(A)
Load 41.9 / 40.7 dB(A)
  red to green bar
 

30 dB
silent

40 dB(A)
audible

50 dB(A)
loud

  

min: dark, med: mid, max: light   Earthworks M23R, Arta (15 cm distance)   environment noise: 26 dB(A)
dB(A) 0102030405060708090Deep BassMiddle BassHigh BassLower RangeMidsHigher MidsLower HighsMid HighsUpper HighsSuper Highs202825.424.924.926.531.72530.831.933.131.934.633.23132.834.132.732.636.435.54029.426.628.924.329.528.95027.932.130.43228.729.86324.62424.822.521.830.38016.315.517.119.517.520.910017.318.618.920.517.221.212519.219.919.319.718.131.516021.721.219.521.121.224.620018.319.318.418.818.119.225023.419.91615.11623.431518.217.614.215.514.718.840020.119.812.716.513.520.450020.21912.516.313.420.663021.521.212.315.713.521.480023.323.611.616.313.223.5100025.92611.921.313.226.1125028.529.112.120.613.428.9160029.430.112.420.113.129.3200032.433.112.72313.532.125003131.11317.913.731.3315032.231.513.41614.132.5400025.325.913.715.61425.8500026.4271415.514.22763002728.414.51714.231.5800026.331.416.217.915.1341000026.935.416.817.916.332.11250022.83214.115.314.226.31600020.922.913.11413.428.4SPL40.641.925.830.726.241.9N3.23.50.71.30.83.7median 23.4median 25.9median 13.7median 17median 14.1median 26.3Delta3.15.11.62.31.54.53940.135.137.936.933.733.3293027.926.927.422.325.124.622.625.320.822.521.220.224.617.31919.922.523.818.520.223.124.623.519.224.321.922.721.117.721.122.222.621.91720.723.323.520.413.614.924.622.722.413.415.425.325.226.511.413.825.126.319.41313.627.224.119.311.611.430.224.3199.99.730.124.118.499.230.123.619.49.59.129.924.5199.49.230.525.518.99.69.43226.118.99.89.632.725.318.710.310.132.727.620.310.610.234.527.619.410.810.934.627.519.611.41134.926.918.511.511.333.925.815.211.911.432.922.212.711.611.531.118.21311.611.527.514.61311.711.521.512.81211.210.815.637.830.822.922.844.72.81.40.40.44.8median 24.3median 19median 11.4median 11.3median 30.11.50.61.41.83.7hearing rangehide median Fan NoiseMSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-1280P, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH		 Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
A370M, i7-1260P, WDC PC SN810 1TB		 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW		 Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, i7-11370H, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H)		 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, R5 6600H, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY		 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, i7-12700H
Noise

5%

3%

-17%

8%

15%
off / environment *

26

25

4%

24.4

6%

25.15

3%

23.3

10%

22.8

12%
Idle Minimum *

26

25

4%

24.4

6%

30

-15%

23.8

8%

22.9

12%
Idle Average *

30.7

25

19%

24.4

21%

30

2%

23.8

22%

22.9

25%
Idle Maximum *

30.7

25

19%

27.8

9%

30

2%

27.2

11%

22.9

25%
Load Average *

41.9

44.7

-7%

43.3

-3%

57.6

-37%

34.8

17%

30.9

26%
Load Maximum *

40.7

45.6

-12%

48.8

-20%

62.9

-55%

49.4

-21%

44.7

-10%
Witcher 3 ultra *

48.2

49.3

37.8

* … smaller is better

The Creator notebook is not only quiet, but also cool. The temperatures only rise to over 50 °C in extreme cases at the upper edge, which also accommodates the ventilation slots. On the other hand, if you use the laptop normally and not for stress tests, you are unlikely to feel anything more than a slight warming. 

The heat distribution is particularly successful. High temperatures are completely absent in the palm rest area, and the increased case temperature is only noticeable in the upper area of the keyboard.

  42 °C
108 F		 49 °C
120 F		 42.5 °C
109 F		  
  37.6 °C
100 F		 46 °C
115 F		 34.5 °C
94 F		  
  29.5 °C
85 F		 28.2 °C
83 F		 29 °C
84 F		  
Maximum: 49 °C=120 F
Average: 37.6 °C=100 F
44.8 °C
113 F		 52.6 °C
127 F		 37.3 °C
99 F
29.6 °C
85 F		 42.8 °C
109 F		 33.3 °C
92 F
28.7 °C
84 F		 29.2 °C
85 F		 28.9 °C
84 F
Maximum: 52.6 °C=127 F
Average: 36.4 °C=98 F

Power Supply (max.)  56 °C=133 F | Room Temperature 22.6 °C=73 F | FIRT 550-Pocket

(±) The average temperature for the upper side under maximal load is 37.6 °C / 100 F, compared to the average of 31.2 °C / 88 F for the devices in the class Multimedia.
(-) The maximum temperature on the upper side is 49 °C / 120 F, compared to the average of 36.8 °C / 98 F, ranging from 21.1 to 71 °C for the class Multimedia.
(-) The bottom heats up to a maximum of 52.6 °C / 127 F, compared to the average of 39.1 °C / 102 F
(+) In idle usage, the average temperature for the upper side is 27.7 °C / 82 F, compared to the device average of 31.2 °C / 88 F.
(±) Playing The Witcher 3, the average temperature for the upper side is 34.9 °C / 95 F, compared to the device average of 31.2 °C / 88 F.
(+) The palmrests and touchpad are cooler than skin temperature with a maximum of 29.5 °C / 85.1 F and are therefore cool to the touch.
(±) The average temperature of the palmrest area of similar devices was 28.9 °C / 84 F (-0.6 °C / -1.1 F).

Even full load in Prime95 and Furmark does not lead to unhealthy temperatures. The CPU climbs a little over 60 °C, while the sensors for the GPU indicate just under 65 °C. The fan rotates at a consistently high speed. Maximum values are reached after 10 minutes at the latest, and the laptop stays on the same level. 

Here, the “Smart Auto” setting with its power consumption limit always ensures tolerable temperatures. Maximum performance is thus available immediately after such loads because the system does not have to cool down from 80 or 90 °C.

Temperatures inside the Prestige 15 remain moderate.
Temperatures inside the Prestige 15 remain moderate.

A comparison with the Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 reveals an unfortunate shortcoming: The speakers of the Prestige 15 start to overmodulate at high volumes. For example, basses and the lower mids, in which electric guitars can be heard, are very weak.

Voices sound decent and detailed. Overall, this is sufficient for checking the sound of videos, for streaming movies, or for making video calls. However, as soon as music begins to play, the speakers’ weaknesses become clearly audible.

dB(A) 0102030405060708090Deep BassMiddle BassHigh BassLower RangeMidsHigher MidsLower HighsMid HighsUpper HighsSuper Highs2022.226.522.22528.934.628.93134.236.434.24027.929.527.95027.228.727.26322.921.822.9801717.51710017.717.217.712521.718.121.716033.821.233.820036.918.136.925048.11648.131552.614.752.640051.913.551.950045.113.445.163047.613.547.680059.513.259.5100069.713.269.7125074.313.474.3160069.513.169.5200077.113.577.1250073.613.773.6315073.714.173.7400075.11475.1500079.114.279.1630080.114.280.1800083.615.183.61000084.616.384.61250073.114.273.11600061.113.461.1SPL89.326.289.3N68.90.868.9median 69.5median 14.1median 69.5Delta14.31.514.326.325.821.422.12624.925.127.622.532.523.448.72655.818.860.922.167.2267019.372.317.674.217.774.319.575.31571.711.871.311.27410.574.21072.710.17210.67210.97511.374.811.671.71269.71269.612.371.112.669.61270.111.269.824.784.70.666.6median 12median 71.73.11.4hearing rangehide median Pink NoiseMSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 M1 Pro

Frequency diagram (checkboxes can be checked and unchecked to compare devices)

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093 audio analysis

(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (89.3 dB)
Bass 100 – 315 Hz
(-) | nearly no bass – on average 34.4% lower than median
(±) | linearity of bass is average (10.7% delta to prev. frequency)
Mids 400 – 2000 Hz
(±) | reduced mids – on average 10.8% lower than median
(±) | linearity of mids is average (11.1% delta to prev. frequency)
Highs 2 – 16 kHz
(±) | higher highs – on average 9% higher than median
(+) | highs are linear (3.7% delta to prev. frequency)
Overall 100 – 16.000 Hz
(±) | linearity of overall sound is average (28.9% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 95% of all tested devices in this class were better, 2% similar, 3% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 17%, worst was 41%
Compared to all devices tested
» 90% of all tested devices were better, 3% similar, 7% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 20%, worst was 65%

Apple MacBook Pro 16 2021 M1 Pro audio analysis

(+) | speakers can play relatively loud (84.7 dB)
Bass 100 – 315 Hz
(+) | good bass – only 3.8% away from median
(+) | bass is linear (5.2% delta to prev. frequency)
Mids 400 – 2000 Hz
(+) | balanced mids – only 1.3% away from median
(+) | mids are linear (2.1% delta to prev. frequency)
Highs 2 – 16 kHz
(+) | balanced highs – only 1.9% away from median
(+) | highs are linear (2.7% delta to prev. frequency)
Overall 100 – 16.000 Hz
(+) | overall sound is linear (3.6% difference to median)
Compared to same class
» 0% of all tested devices in this class were better, 0% similar, 99% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 17%, worst was 41%
Compared to all devices tested
» 0% of all tested devices were better, 0% similar, 100% worse
» The best had a delta of 3%, average was 20%, worst was 65%

The i7-1280P shows that it can function energy-efficiently. A minimum of 5 watts testify to its economical operation. However, it does not need to power an OLED display like the Asus VivoBook Pro 16X, but rather a 4K monitor.

The difference in maximum power consumption is particularly striking. The fact that MSI throttles the CPU and GPU considerably in order to achieve the quietest possible behavior results in around half of the usual maximum rates.

The power supply is a bit tight. Recharging is done with a standard 60 watts via one of the Thunderbolt ports. Under load, this is only just enough to supply the laptop with power. During intensive and lengthy computing operations, we observed that the battery was only charged at minimum speed or not at all. On the other hand, we did not notice a discharge despite a connected power adapter.

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Micron 3400 1TB MTFDKBA1T0TFH, IPS, 3840×2160, 15.60		 Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
i7-1260P, A370M, WDC PC SN810 1TB, IPS-LED, 2560×1600, 16.00		 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, Samsung SSD 980 Pro 1TB MZ-V8P1T0BW, IPS, 2880×1800, 14.00		 Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Intel Optane Memory H10 with Solid State Storage 32GB + 512GB HBRPEKNX0202A(L/H), OLED, 3840×2400, 16.00		 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
R5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, Lenovo UMIS AM630 RPJTJ256MGE1QDY, IPS, 1920×1080, 15.60		 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, , OLED, 3456×2160, 15.60		 Average NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
 		 Average of class Multimedia
 
Power Consumption

-16%

-46%

-55%

-76%

-44%

-61%

-31%
Idle Minimum *

5.4

3.7

31%

7.5

-39%

8.9

-65%

7.7

-43%

5.5

-2%

8.31 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(2.6 – 23, n=23)

-54%

6.62 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(2.6 – 34.6, n=95, last 2 years)

-23%
Idle Average *

11.8

7.6

36%

10.4

12%

10.2

14%

9.1

23%

7.2

39%

12.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(6.5 – 25, n=23)

-5%

11.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(5 – 43, n=95, last 2 years)

6%
Idle Maximum *

12.7

11.1

13%

11.4

10%

12

6%

15.6

-23%

16

-26%

17.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(7.9 – 30, n=23)

-35%

14.3 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(7 – 44.9, n=95, last 2 years)

-13%
Load Average *

45.9

70

-53%

83.3

-81%

94

-105%

90.7

-98%

91.8

-100%

90 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(45.9 – 129, n=23)

-96%

71.9 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(24.8 – 145, n=95, last 2 years)

-57%
Witcher 3 ultra *

45.7

68.8

-51%

92.7

-103%

93.1

-104%

122.9

-169%

74.6

-63%
Load Maximum *

63

108

-71%

110.3

-75%

112

-78%

155.2

-146%

134.7

-114%

137 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(63 – 195, n=23)

-117%

106.1 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(38 – 236, n=95, last 2 years)

-68%

* … smaller is better

051015202530354045505560Tooltip
051015202530354045505560Tooltip
The battery recharges for well over 2 h.
The battery recharges for well over 2 h.

With an impressive 80 Wh, good runtimes are almost guaranteed. If the brightness is reduced, the MSI Prestige 15 achieves almost 9 hours in our web surfing test. The variant with a Full HD display should thus be able to crack the 10-hour mark relatively easily.

The figures are not quite as impressive in full brightness or during the playback of a Full HD video in a continuous loop. Nevertheless, at 7 hours, the laptop should suffice for most operations.

Under full load, the lack of throttling pushes the battery life down to the expected low value. A consumption of 60 watts and an 80 Wh battery result in 80 minutes. After all, full performance is available even without an external power supply.

Battery Runtime

WiFi Websurfing 8h 51min
WiFi Websurfing max. Brightness 6h 21min
Big Buck Bunny H.264 1080p 7h 03min
Load (maximum brightness) 1h 23min
MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093
i7-1280P, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 80 Wh		 Acer Swift X SFX16-52G-77RX
i7-1260P, A370M, 56 Wh		 Schenker Vision 14 2022 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 99.8 Wh		 Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED N7600PC-L2026X
i7-11370H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 96 Wh		 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ARH7
R5 6600H, GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 45 Wh		 Dell XPS 15 9520 RTX 3050 Ti
i7-12700H, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, 86 Wh		 Average of class Multimedia
 
Battery Runtime

9%

40%

41%

-31%

65%

21%
H.264

423

624

48%

666

57%

598 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(269 – 1067, n=46, last 2 years)

41%
WiFi v1.3

531

543

2%

607

14%

520

-2%

389

-27%

528

-1%

532 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(225 – 1016, n=95, last 2 years)

0%
Load

83

65

-22%

124

49%

152

83%

55

-34%

192

131%

101.4 {el.classList.toggle(‘hideEl’);});return false;”>?(40 – 265, n=81, last 2 years)

22%

Pros

+ strong CPU

+ adequate graphics performance

+ smart hardware tuning

+ very good image values

+ fast connections

+ quiet ventilation

+ second SSD possible

Cons

weak speakers

weak webcam

soldered RAM

4K overstrains GPU and eyes

The MSI Prestige 15 appears to consistently implement the guiding principle of throttling the solid and efficient hardware to such an extent that content creation succeeds perfectly. Performance-hungry tasks, on the other hand, are slowed down a little by the reduced power consumption.

Conversely, this means that the case remains relatively cool and the dual fan subdued. The battery life also benefits somewhat. So the losses aren’t really dramatic because full performance is still available for short bursts.

This also sets the Prestige apart from a laptop with an iGPU despite the relatively low graphics performance. Although performance is weak in games, it is still sufficient and well-tuned for image and video editing software and is clearly above what integrated graphics chips can do.

Quiet, mobile and powerful – the perfect choice for creative people.

In addition, there is the optimally tuned display. 4K and the AdobeRGB color space prove to be worthy of such a professional display. On 15.6 inches, however, the many pixels cannot fully maximize their potential. Instead they consume more power and occupy more computing capacity than a FullHD display, which would be even brighter with the same light output.

The Prestige 15 convinces in other aspects, perhaps not with top performance, but with a good range of hardware features. These include two Thunderbolt ports and two reasonably fast USB-A ports. The keyboard and touchpad make a solid impression and we liked them even without the fancy highlights.

If the focus is on image and video editing, the Prestige offers an almost perfect mix that is designed to function pleasantly. Only the display is perhaps a bit too much of a good thing.

In terms of alternatives, the Dell XPS 15 9520 has fewer weaknesses in certain areas, ranging from the webcam, the keyboard and to the speakers. The Schenker Vision 14 2022 impresses with high performance from similar components. However, both models cost more and do not quite reach the efficiency of the Prestige 15.

Regional variations of the Prestige 15 A12UD are still being rolled out internationally. In the US, for example, only the Prestige 15 A12UD-010 model (with an Intel Core i7-1260P instead of an i7-1280P) appears to be on sale for US$1,899.00 (currently out of stock at all applicable retailers).

Users are advised to check directly via MSI (where applicable) and type Prestige 15 A12UD in the search bar.

MSI Prestige 15 A12UD-093

11/30/2022 v7

Mario Petzold

Connectivity

63 / 80 → 78%

Games Performance

71 / 90 → 78%

Application Performance

94 / 90 → 100%

Multimedia – Weighted Average

Pricecompare

Mario Petzold, 2022-12- 3 (Update: 2022-12- 3)

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More