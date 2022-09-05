M&S risks controversy by ditching saucers for mugs in its cafes 

It is the quintessential British brand.

But Marks & Spencer is breaking with the national tradition – dropping teacups and saucers in its cafes in favor of mugs.

The retail giant is making the switch to conserve water and energy, as it’s faster to clean a single mug than two pieces of crockery. It still uses teapots.

The move reflects a trend in homes where porcelain cups and saucers — as well as teapots — are being pushed out of kitchen cabinets.

Most households today barely use a china tea set and instead just put a tea bag in a mug.

But fans of traditional china, Ron and Jennifer Moore, regulars at M&S ​​in Longbridge, Birmingham, are disappointed. Mr Moore, 86, said: ‘We go to M&S once a week for our tea and toasted tea cakes for breakfast, before doing our weekly shopping. We are very friendly with the staff and they informed us that cups and saucers were being removed.

“They are being replaced by just mugs and tea bags. This can cost them a lot of customers, especially as we retirees love our pots of tea. They told us that they have had many complaints from retirees.

“The staff think it’s the electricity costs to run the dishwashers, so it seems to be purely financial.”

Tea sets were first imported from China during the reign of George IV, from 1762 to 1830. Initially, a small amount of tea was poured into the saucer to promote rapid cooling. Over time, the size of the saucer to hold the cup evolved.

Handles weren’t added in Britain until around 1750, thanks in large part to designer Robert Adams. Adams made cups larger than their bases and came with a saucer, which soon became the standard of what is known as the English tea set.

An M&S spokesperson said: ‘We have started to provide customers with porcelain mugs instead of cups and saucers to reduce water and energy consumption.

‘It reduces water consumption because fewer items need to be washed. We’ve tested it in ten cafes and it’s now rolling out to another 50. Customer feedback is positive.”