Ms Hinch gives away 60,000 house to family without rent after move to luxury £1million Essex farm

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch, 32, gave her £600,000 home free of charge to a happy family after moving into her luxurious Essex Farmhouse.

The Instagram queen of cleaning tips and tricks recently left the premises that made her famous to move to a plush pillow nearby.

The move came after she made a fortune from her social media platforms, namely her Instagram page which currently has 4.5 million followers.

The cleaning expert then bought a new million-pound house. However, she claimed that she did not need the capital from the sale.

And instead of making a small fortune renting out or selling her beautiful former home in Maldon, Essex.

She decided to hand over the keys to her family and said she wouldn’t charge them a cent to stay there.

According to the Mirrorthe star husband, Jamie, 42, and their two children, Ronnie and Lennie, and their beloved cocker spaniel Henry, clearly don’t want to say goodbye.

And talk to the Sunsaid Mrs Hinch: ‘We didn’t sell it – we don’t rent out the house, we just give our keys to an incredible family to start a new chapter in their lives so they too can build a life they have too of dreamed.’

“To even be able to do this is something I will never really believe in and never stop being thankful for.

“But for me personally, it’s one of the most incredible feelings in the world to see another family have some relief and happiness in their lives that they deserved because they’ve been through so much.”

Sophie Hinchcliffe, also known as Mrs Hinch, is reportedly worth £1.5 million.

And the star recently showed off her luxurious master bedroom in her new expensive home.

Sophie is also in the process of renovating the five-bedroom house after announcing earlier this year that she would be moving into the property.

She took to Instagram to share several snaps that debuted in the master bedroom.

One of the posts featured photos of their four-poster bed, their chaise longue, and the luxurious chandelier lighting they had recently installed.

In the renovated house, there are also matching wardrobes, lamps, mirrors and candles on either side of the bed.

And the fantastically comfortable looking bed also had a green bedspread and several pillows neatly displayed.

Sophie also took the time to thank her fans and added to her post: ‘Thank you for following our journey from the beginning to now, it has been an adventure to say the least. Please know that I see you all. Forever grateful.’

And once she posted photos of the gorgeous new master bedroom, fans were quick to compliment the decor.