M&S gives Holly Willoughby a new two-year deal after Phillip Schofield was axed from We Buy Any Car

Marks & Spencer has extended its seven-figure contract with Holly Willoughby, despite allegations that she had jumped in line to see the Queen.

The 41-year-old TV presenter will be an ambassador for the company for at least two more years, it was confirmed.

It comes as her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, was put down as the face of We Buy Any Car – a deal that reportedly netted him over £1million.

The pair, who have denied standing in line or taking anyone’s place, faced a backlash last month for dodging the 12-hour line by using their press accreditation at London’s Westminster Hall.

M&S said: ‘We have extended our contract with Holly and we will continue to work with her.’

A source close to Ms Willoughby, who has her own range of clothing in the shop, said: ‘Holly has been great for Marks & Spencer and has their full support.’

ITV has assured her that her job on This Morning is safe after 75,000 people signed a petition calling for her and Schofield to be removed.

Sources close to Willoughby fear ITV held a briefing against her. Some insiders believe it gave Schofield more support when he was signed to the influential talent agency YMU.

The Sun reported yesterday that We Buy Any Car would run ads without Schofield next week. But the used car company said its role would always end after five years.