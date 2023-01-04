MS Dhoni-backed drone firm Garuda Aerospace launches farmers-focused film

New Delhi [India]January 4 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dhoni-backed drone maker Garuda Aerospace, has launched its first-ever film ‘Kheton Ke Kaptan’, aimed at encouraging youths and farmers to take charge of their respective farms.

Conceptualized by Garuda Aerospace’s and jointly produced with Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, the film ‘Kheton Ke Kaptan’ illustrates the needs of farmers in their daily lives and how Garuda drones can help farmers with pesticide spraying, monitoring and mapping while they save water and time.

Cricket player Dhoni is an ambassador-cum-investor in the manufacturer of low-cost drones.

In addition to providing drone training, subsidies and loans for the purchase of drones will also be provided to young people and farmers.

“Farmers are the heroes of our country and we at Garuda Aerospace have been committed to designing drones that help farmers spray pesticides and make their lives easier.” Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace and former captain of the Indian cricket team greet the farmers because they are the future,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, told ANI.

“The brand film KhetonKeKaptan shows how farmers can improve their quality of life and agriculture by using Garuda Kisan Drones,” added Jayaprakash.

Notably, Garuda Aerospace recently became the first ever drone company to receive dual DGCA approvals for both the Drone Manufacturing Type Certificate and RTPO.

As of 2015, the company has already made a significant mark on the drone industry with the Drone-As-A-Software aggregator. (ANI)