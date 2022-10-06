M&S bosses come under fire for new ‘buy-now-pay-later’ plan

<!–

Marks & Spencer has come under fire for launching a credit service that allows customers to borrow up to £500 in minutes.

The Sparks Pay credit account resembles buy-now-pay-later deals and could lure financially stretched families into debt, critics warned.

The service is available to around 16 million members through the M&S Sparks loyalty scheme.

It will first be offered to customers shopping online and via its mobile app, before being rolled out to the high street next year.

Shoppers will be asked to fill out an application form to qualify for an account. A decision will then be made within minutes.

If approved, customers will be able to make purchases using the ‘one click’ account.

They can borrow a maximum of DKK 500. If they repay the balance within 45 days – or 76 days if it is their first order – no interest will be charged.

Thereafter, balances bear interest at 23.9 per cent. It is not yet known how the service will work in physical stores.

Labor MP Stella Creasy said: ‘I’m not surprised brands are doing this because there’s so much to be gained by pushing people to keep spending money they don’t have.

‘M&S aren’t doing it out of the kindness of their hearts to help you budget, they’re doing it to help you keep spending in their store.’

Consumer champion Martyn James added: “The problem with ‘instant credit’ is that it encourages people to spend money they don’t have – and interest-free deals are easy to sleepwalk.

‘Everyone thinks they will pay the money back in time, but companies are gambling that they won’t.’

The high street giant denied its Sparks Pay credit account was similar to a buy-now-pay-later scheme because it is regulated by the City’s watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority – unlike firms such as Klarna.

M&S checks customers’ debt and payment history to determine how much they can borrow.

M&S said: “If an M&S Bank customer is experiencing financial difficulties and needs further assistance, we have a dedicated financial support team who will be able to support and discuss the right solution for the customer.’