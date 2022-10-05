Mrs Crimea beauty queen is convicted of ‘discrediting’ Putin’s army by singing pro-Ukraine song

A Mrs Crimea beauty queen winner has been convicted of ‘discrediting’ Vladimir Putin’s army by singing a pro-Ukraine song.

Olga Valeyeva, 34, posted a video of her and a friend singing Chervona Kalyna, an anthem of Ukrainian resistance, on her Instagram account.

Valeyeva won the Mrs Crimea crown this year, but the clip landed the mother-of-two in trouble on the Ukrainian peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Under Russia’s draconian laws introduced to crack down on criticism of Putin’s army after the despot’s February invasion of mainland Ukraine, Valeyeva was fined while her friend was jailed for ten days.

Both women were accused of ‘discrediting’ the Russian armed forces and ‘promoting extremist symbols’ by singing the song in Ukrainian – as Moscow’s forces continue to be pushed back by Kyiv’s forces on the mainland.

Russian prosecutors claimed they had ‘displayed Nazi symbols in public’, although Putin’s officials now chose to view Ukrainian symbols as Nazi.

They were forced to record a video to give profanity-laced apologies for their actions.

Putin’s repressive police view the song as ‘an anthem of Ukrainian nationalist formations, including groups banned in Russia.’ According to international law, Crimea is Ukraine. It was seized by Putin’s armed forces in 2014.

Valeyeva was fined £600, seen as a lighter sentence because she has young children. Her friend Viktoria Amargalieva, 33, was thrown behind bars for ten days.

In her humiliating apology, Olga said: ‘I sincerely apologize for singing Chervona Kalina, the meaning of which I had no idea.

‘I did not know or imagine that it was nationalistic and I in no way meant any propaganda message by singing it. I also want to apologize for unknowingly offending or offending citizens by singing this song.’

Before being jailed, Amargalieva said: ‘I would like to apologize that we performed a song with a meaning we did not know.

‘I apologize to anyone who may have been offended.’

Instagram is theoretically banned as extremist in Russia, although many people – including Putin’s own officials – continue to use and access it using VPNs.

Putin’s law enforcers are using draconian new sweeping laws to “discredit” his invading army to trump even mild criticism of his war, which has cost hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian lives.

Chervona Kalyna was a patriotic march first published in 1875. It was modernized in 1914 by composer Stepan Charnetsky in 1914, in honor and memory of the Sich riflemen of the First World War.

It was later adopted by both the Ukrainian People’s Army of the Ukrainian War of Independence and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army of World War II, and has since taken many forms and made many covers of it.

Singing the song was banned while Ukraine was under the Soviet Union (from 1919 to 1991), but was sung anyway. Those caught singing the song were often imprisoned, beaten or exiled.

The song took on new life with the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, and now after Putin’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It gained international attention in March when an a cappella rendition by Andriy Khlyvnyuk by Ukrainian band BoomBox went viral and was remixed by various artists around the world – including Pink Floyd.

Khlyvnyuk was on tour in the United States when Russia invaded on February 24. He returned home to fight for his homeland and released the video of him singing the song – while wearing army fatigues – standing in a square in Kiev.

The song reached the top of Ukraine’s music charts in 2022, with Russian officials specifically citing it as an example of a song that would result in punishment.