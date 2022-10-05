MRI scans reveal how our brains enter a sleep-like state when we zone out 

<!–

If you’re talking to your significant other and they’re suddenly staring into space, try not to be offended.

Sometimes people’s minds naturally become empty, according to a study, where their brains seem to automatically shut down their thoughts.

Researchers looked at 36 people who were put into an MRI machine and asked to describe their thoughts.

People found that their minds were empty about five to seven percent of the time.

The scan results showed that their brains went into an almost sleep-like state, with steady activity in all regions, rather than the variable activity in different brain regions associated with thoughts.

The researchers now suspect there’s a good evolutionary reason to swerve when concentrating would be better — to keep our brains from getting too tired.

dr. Athena Demertzi, senior author of the study from the University of Liège in Belgium, said: ‘Our study is the first to find that people’s minds naturally become empty, which is caused by specific activity in the brain.

“People who are blind are often condemned for not listening well or being lazy, but people really can’t help it, and now we think it’s a good thing.

“Having a lot of thoughts can deplete brain cells, so this could be one way to conserve energy.”

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, looked at people who were regularly asked to report their thoughts while inside an MRI machine.

Every minute or so, after hearing a beep, they chose from four options on a screen to describe their thoughts.

Usually people thought about their own environment, like the sound of the MRI machine, the experiment, how long it would take, or something else like what they planned to eat.

But people also sometimes chose the option of showing that their minds were empty, meaning they couldn’t remember what they were thinking about, or their brains were empty of thoughts.

When this happened, the researchers saw a pattern of universal brain activity in about 100 separate brain regions.

The steady flow of signals between brain cells, with no signal being amplified much more than another, is similar to what is observed when people are deeply asleep.

The brain scan results suggest that when people’s minds go blank, it could be because they literally have no thoughts, or instead, because they can’t access or remember their thoughts.

dr. Demertzi said: “We know from previous studies that people daydream and their minds wander about half the time.

“But the mind that goes blank is different and is probably good for you.

‘I certainly don’t worry so much anymore when I get lost in a meeting, the brain seems to have a good reason for that.’