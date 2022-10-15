MRI blunders: Hundreds of patients with metallic implants narrowly avoid death or serious injury

<!–

Hundreds of patients with metal implants narrowly avoided death or serious injury after being mistakenly referred for MRI scans, a study found yesterday.

The powerful magnets used in the machines can move and damage metal objects such as pacemakers, ear implants, and aneurysm clips.

Doctors should question patients and review medical records before requesting a scan because of the risk of injury.

But hospitals in England recorded 315 near misses from April 2020 to March 2022 involving patients undergoing MRI.

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body.

They can be used to diagnose conditions, plan care, and assess how effective previous treatment has been. Patients receiving an MRI scan lie in a huge tube with strong magnets for between 15 and 90 minutes, depending on the size of the area to be scanned.

The NHS website warns: ‘MRI scans may not be recommended in certain situations. For example, if you have had a metal implant, such as a pacemaker or an artificial joint, you may not be able to have an MRI scan.’

An MRI scan at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust was dumped after staff confirmed that the skin over the patient’s pacemaker had started to warm up. Another patient – at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Trust – told staff about a metal plug that was implanted in their nose only after the scan started. Many of the incidents involved incorrect form filling for elderly and disoriented patients.

At East Kent Hospitals University Trust, a patient described as “not compos mentis” was given by a nursing home nurse and again by a clinician for MRI – only for the staff to realize at the last minute that metal clips had been implanted in their chest. Information about the incidents was obtained using freedom of information requests.

Helen Hughes of Patient Safety Learning, a health charity, said: “It is vital that near misses are reported regularly, their causes are understood and action is taken to prevent future avoidable damage.”

An NHS spokesperson said: ‘Hundreds of thousands of MRI scans are performed each year and given our strict safety protocols, cases where metal objects are not picked up during the pre-screening process are extremely rare.’