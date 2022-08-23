Mr Yum, QR code start-up, fires 17% of its staff, plans mental health day for survivors

A leading Australian start-up has announced it will lay off nearly one in five staff members and then hold a mental health day for workers who have spared the axe.

Yum co-founder Kim Teo announced that the tech start-up will cut its workforce “by about 17%” after the company hired too many employees last year.

Mr Yum is a QR code restaurant ordering system that allows customers to order from their table using their phone.

The company operates from Melbourne, Sydney, London and Los Angeles.

Ms Teo said the company will bid farewell to the laid-off staff on Thursday, ahead of a company-wide mental health day on Friday.

Hospitality tech start-up Mr Yum (above) will lay off 17 percent of its staff on Friday after hiring too many people in 2021

Dismissed employees receive six weeks’ wages, ‘career guidance’ and three months of mental health care.

“For those of you leaving Mr Yum this week, please know that this is in no way a reflection of your contributions to the company and our culture,” Ms Teo wrote in a letter to employees.

“Thank you for the energy and passion you have put into building Mr Yum, we are really sorry we let you down.”

Ms Teo admitted that the founders ‘raised our workforce too quickly’ after the culmination of a successful 2021.

Co-founder Kim Teo (pictured lower left with co-founders Adrian Osman, Andrei Miulescu and Kerry Osborn) announced the resignation Monday

“Every function will be affected as we reduce roles that are no longer aligned with a more focused strategy for our long-term vision,” Ms Teo wrote.

“We intend not to downsize again and move forward with a more capital efficient structure that will support our growth in all markets.”

Mr Yum took off during the Covid pandemic when QR code check-in systems became mainstream.

In a letter to employees (above), Ms. Teo said she and the other co-founders “are very sorry for letting (employees) down”

Ms Teo is a co-founder of Mr Yum alongside Adrian Osman, Andrei Miulescu and Kerry Osborn.

Mr Osman commented on how the recent rise in inflation has affected start-ups in an article for the Australian Financial Reviewwhere he wrote that many technology company owners have never faced such difficult financial conditions before.

“Many founders and managers, myself included, were not in full swing during the financial crisis of 2008 – for many of us this is unexplored territory,” he said.

He said the changed circumstances had caused a “market correction,” making it difficult for start-ups to find major funding where investors used to be overly enthusiastic.

The layoff is similar to that of fellow Australian startup Linktree, which laid off 17 percent of its workforce two weeks ago (pictured, Linktree CEO Alex Zaccaria)

“Unfortunately, many start-ups will not save the other side of this market correction; however, history tells us that not only will many others survive, they will thrive by making the most of these times,” he said.

The news comes just two weeks after Australian social media start-up Linktree laid off 17 percent of its staff after hiring too many people in 2021.

Linktree also offered support to its laid-off employees, including 11 weeks of pay, just under three months of health insurance, mental health care and free Apple laptops.

Linktree gave laid-off employees 11 weeks’ wages, just under three months of health insurance, mental health care and free Apple laptops (photo, Linktree office)

“All Linktree Macbooks will be donated in addition to all home work equipment purchased regardless of company employment,” Linktree CEO Alex Zaccaria wrote to staff.

Explaining how the company was over-hiring in 2021, Mr. Zaccaria said, “I assumed the favorable economic environment would continue into 2022.”

“Instead, circumstances changed faster than expected, and those assumptions I made were wrong.”

Like Mr. Yum, Mr. Zaccaria said the company’s “next phase” requires “constraining our focus on our long-term strategy.”

A frustrated employee (above) divided young and old viewers last month by complaining about his job, showing a clear gap in work mentality between generations

The approach to layoffs marks a significantly different work culture between younger and older generations, with new age bosses often focusing on work-life balance and the mental health of their employees.

The change in mindset has also led to young workers demanding more from employers, arguing that staff should “know their worth,” while traditional bosses say they should “know their place.”

Last month, a frustrated employee ranting about not liking working split the internet with older viewers saying he should “suck it up” and “appreciate the job opportunity.”

Younger viewers noted that the employee should instead leave the job and “find a new one you like, mate.”