MPs say a ‘war effort’ is needed to insulate Britain’s draughty homes

Britain needs a ‘war effort’ to insulate its drafty homes and rid itself of fossil fuels, according to an cross-party group of MPs.

The Environmental Audit Committee recommended a ‘national mobilisation’ to improve energy efficiency standards in UK homes.

It also called for all new homes to be fitted with solar panels to help Britain break its dependence on oil and gas, which have risen in price since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In a report published today, MPs called on the government to set ambitious targets for onshore wind and tidal power deployment and recommended ministers set an end date for domestic oil and gas licenses in the North Sea.

A pair of construction workers install thermal insulation boards on the walls and ceiling of an older home

The committee chair and ex-Tory minister Philip Dunne MP said: ‘To reduce the UK’s demand for fossil fuels we need to stop consuming more than we need.

“We need to fix our leaky housing stock, which is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and wastes our constituents’ hard-earned money: we need to make homes warmer and retain heat longer.

The government’s welcome new Energy Efficiency Taskforce could lead to a national mobilization to install energy efficiency upgrades, which we would like to see reach the initial target of one million homes per year and more by the end of the decade. then doubles.’

The committee recommended that the money raised from the windfall tax on oil and gas profits should be directed towards this effort, with all homes with energy efficiency rating D or below upgraded to band C.

“We recommend that the government launch a national ‘war effort’ for energy conservation and efficiency,” the report added.

MPs also urged ministers to include more ambition for tidal energy and onshore wind farms as part of the UK’s future energy mix when it publishes its revised net-zero strategy, due before March 2023.

The commission also suggested that housing developers should be required to install solar panels on the roofs of new homes.