MPs recommend a 64mph motorway speed limit to reduce oil demand

Parliamentarians have released a new report listing a number of recommendations to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil, including lowering speed limits and introducing weekend driving restrictions.

Parliament’s Environmental Audit Committee has asked the Department for Transport to consult on lowering the maximum speed limit on UK motorways from 6mph to 64mph in a bid to reduce vehicle fuel use.

He also called for ‘car-free Sundays’ in big cities, as well as encouraging lift-sharing for passengers, as ministers call for drastic measures to help reduce oil imports.

The recommendations have been outlined in the fourth report of the committee on ‘Accelerate the transition from fossil fuels and secure energy supplies‘, which was posted on Thursday morning.

It warns that emissions from road transport have “moved in the wrong direction” in recent years, mainly due to increased sales of heavier SUVs and crossover cars and more vans on the road due to growing demand for deliveries after the pandemic.

He listed points raised by the International Energy Agency (IEA) last year to limit fuel use and thus reduce demand for oil, particularly from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA proposed cutting Russia’s supplies by reducing transportation-related fossil fuel consumption with a series of proposals.

Among them is reducing speed limits on highways by at least 10 km/h (6 mph).

He also recommended car-free Sundays and alternative car use in large cities, as well as promoting car sharing and fuel-saving practices.

Other suggestions he made include introducing work from home three days a week where possible, making public transport cheaper and encouraging walking and cycling.

The IEA also wants “efficient use” of freight trucks and freight delivery, greater availability of high-speed and night trains instead of planes, and avoiding business travel unless absolutely necessary.

The agency estimates that if these measures, and increased use of electric vehicles, were fully implemented, they could reduce oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day globally.

“Adoption of the immediate and long-term recommendations would put countries on a path toward a decline in oil demand consistent with what is required to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” it added.

Any move to reduce speed limits on Britain’s motorways would be in stark contrast to plans to scrap them altogether, as former Prime Minister Liz Truss had proposed during her Conservative Party leadership campaign last year.

The then Foreign Secretary said in August that she would be “prepared to discuss” the radical idea of ​​transforming Britain’s motorways into a German motorway system with no speed restrictions.

MPs on the select committee said they recognized the government’s plan to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 will have a big impact on reducing demand for oil, but warned this could take decades as drivers will not be forced to transition. to electric vehicles after that deadline.

“The best way to reduce the UK’s future exposure to oil price volatility is to reduce oil consumption,” the report says.

“The rapid growth in electric car sales is encouraging, but it will take many years to replace gasoline and diesel vehicles.”

The report comes on the same day that official industry figures showed all-electric vehicles outsold diesels for the first time in 2022.

While 16.6% of all car registrations are battery-powered models, the market share of diesels dropped to just 9.6%.

The Environmental Audit Committee recommends that the DfT consult on measures to reduce fuel use, ‘such as those listed in the IEA’s ten point plan’.

They said such policies would help the UK “improve energy security, reduce demand for oil and reduce transport emissions that cause climate change.”

AA Chairman Edmund King said drivers are already slowing down in a bid to conserve fuel and battery range with higher-than-usual prices for gasoline, diesel and electricity.

“Ironically, we already have 60mph limits on a couple of sections of UK motorways due to air quality issues and traffic is frequently slowed down on other motorways due to incidents or false alarms from stopped vehicle detection systems. “, he told This is Money.

“When fuel or electricity prices are high, many drivers drive below the speed limit to save fuel or electric charge.”

Mr King also points out that many European countries, such as France, already have highway speed limits higher than 130 km/h (81 mph).

“Perhaps the IEA recommendation was directed at them,” he adds.

“Measures to improve the free flow of traffic on highways, including lane discipline campaigns and the reduction of live lane incidents on smart highways, would arguably have a greater effect than reducing driving limits.” velocity”.