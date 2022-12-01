MPs accuse BBC bosses, with cuts to local radio, of “throwing the elderly under a bus”.

<!–

BBC bosses have been accused of ‘throwing the elderly under the bus’ as a result of planned cuts to local radio services.

MPs yesterday reacted to the company’s plans, ending a slew of shows, with one politician saying the broadcaster was ‘pulling the heart out of these services’.

An important part of the plans is that different regions will share more and more content at certain times of the day.

All 39 local channels keep their own special programming between 06:00 and 14:00, but from then on the programs are shared between the channels.

The changes allow the BBC to put more money into boosting its local online services. Yesterday, BBC director of nations Rhodri Talfan Davies and director of England Jason Horton faced criticism when they appeared before the digital, cultural, media and sport committee.

Jane Stevenson, Tory MP for Wolverhampton North East, feared the impact moving money from radio to digital content would have on the elderly. She said older people are “more likely to listen to local radio services.”

She told BBC bosses: ‘So you’re throwing older people under a bus here? Because online will disproportionately yield little to the elderly.’ Miss Stevenson added: ‘These are not people who grew up online, they are not people who are comfortable online and they may not have access to many of the services that you now invest a lot more money in.’

Simon Jupp, Tory MP for East Devon, said it felt like the BBC often hit local services when it needed to make cuts. He added, “You’re essentially tearing the heart out by making these changes.”

Mr Talfan Davies said the focus of the cuts was to ‘strengthen our online news service’ and ‘concentrate our spending’ where it ‘makes the biggest difference to the public’.

It comes as more than 40 public figures, including actor David Harewood, have called on the BBC not to cut local radio shows for black and Asian listeners.

In an open letter from the Black Equity Organization to Director General Tim Davie and Chairman Richard Sharp, they warned that people rely on these programs as “vital sources of community news.”