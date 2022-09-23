MP Tracey Crouch claims Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘made promises’ for a football regulator

Former sports minister and Conservative MP Tracey Crouch says Liz Truss promised Tory voters a football regulator in the hustings this summer to secure votes to become prime minister, and says it will be a matter of integrity if she breaks her word .

Crouch, MP for Chatham and Aylesford, who authored the Government’s independent review of football which recommended the regulator, was responding to reports that Prime Minister Truss is set to drop promised legislation in a dramatic government U-turn.

Crouch said: ‘There is a general anti-regulatory mood in the new government, but that [the regulator] is in the manifesto and Liz made promises during the hustings, so it’s a huge test of her own integrity if she breaks them.’

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch says Liz Truss (above) promised voters a football regulator

It will be hugely embarrassing for Truss if it emerges that she had promised to press ahead with the regulator while being questioned by Conservative voters during the hustings this summer and then ditches the legislation as it will revive similar questions about integrity that dogged former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, the government appears to have bowed to pressure from the Premier League and Super League breakaway clubs, the Big Six, who oppose regulation.

It fits a pattern for Truss in kow to pander to big business over the concerns of ordinary people, many of whom voted Tory for the first time in 2019.

It has also emerged that Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey, will be appointed Sports Minister on Friday.

Although he has no obvious background in sports, he is considered a capable appointment.

However, it reflects the government’s low prioritization of sport that it has taken more than two weeks to appoint him