MP Tobias Ellwood allowed ‘off the naughty step’ to have whip restored after missing confidence vote

The whip has been returned to a high-ranking Tory MP after he was banned from the party for missing the confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s government.

Bournemouth East MP and chairman of the Commons Defense Committee, Tobias Ellwood, had the whip removed after failing to appear in the confidence vote in July.

At the time, the former minister claimed he had not been able to hold the crucial vote, as the journey back to the UK was difficult, after meeting the president of Moldova.

He said he was “very sorry” that he was not in parliament on time.

Johnson then won the confidence vote by 349 votes to 238.

Today the MP said he was happy to ‘be off the (Odesa) naughty step and back in Pty as we enter this reset’.

Mr Ellwood added that the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor was a ‘wise shot’.

He said: “We thrive when we govern as ‘One Nation’ Tories leveraging a coalition of talent and solving economic crises through sound money and fiscal responsibility.”

It comes amid a turbulent week for the Tories. Yesterday Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng (left) and replaced him with former Health and Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt (right)

A spokesperson for the whips agency confirmed that Mr Ellwood had the whip repaired.

The MP’s return to the parliamentary party comes amid extraordinary unrest within the Tories after Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng in favor of Mr Hunt.

The decision was made in an effort to calm the markets and restore order to her premiership.