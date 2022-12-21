MP caught up in ‘inappropriate’ 2021 incidents involving ADF that were ‘offensive and belittling’

Emails said the ‘completely unacceptable behaviour’ was ‘not a first’ from an MP

Events revealed in highly redacted documents released following an FOI request

Behavior of MP ‘offensive and belittling’ during incidents in 2021

An unnamed Australian MP involved in a program showing politicians ‘the daily life’ of soldiers allegedly engaging in ‘offensive and disparaging’ behavior that could prove embarrassing if made public.

The actions of the mysterious politician during an official parliamentary visit in 2021 led to a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour”, according to freedom of information documents.

The incidents led to an official ADF investigation, including several chains of classified emails as bureaucrats grappled with the complaint and how to avoid problems during “VIP visits.”

Communications in the heavily redacted FOI documents said the VIP “did not comply with the code of conduct” and “engaged in … inappropriate behavior.”

The MP’s identity is not known, nor are the exact details of the incident.

It is also unclear whether the politician is a man or a woman, or whether they were in the opposition or government at the time.

But it is clear that the MP is “linked to Defense”.

Documents showed that defense officials feared “the kind of questions the media will ask us” if the full details hit the national news.

Another page in the documents recommended “further action” should be left to an unnamed department “because of this completely unacceptable behavior.”

An email between ADF staff suggested the MP’s actions may have far-reaching consequences.

“The allegations point to unreasonable conduct at work by a non-Defense member associated with Defense that is both offensive and disparaging to another person and is harmful to workplace morale, discipline or cohesion.”

A timeline of events in the FOI documents also pointed to more than one incident.

It referred to a “series of possible incidents of unacceptable behavior.”

While the details of the incident remain a mystery, a series of email exchanges weighed in on whether they could constitute “assault, assault (or) sexual harassment.”

Another email resolved that they didn’t fall into these categories.

It happened when the MP took part in the Australian Defense Force parliamentary programme, which started in 2001.

‘The [program] provides a rare opportunity for our elected representatives to experience everyday life in the ADF and gain a better understanding of how Australian serving men and women defend Australia,” according to ADF information.

An internal ADF investigation, conducted by the Office of the Chief of Military Strategic Commitments, included a review of standards of conduct and procedures for reporting incidents.

The assessment stressed that MPs involved in the program need to better understand ‘behavioral expectations’.

The FOI documents also suggested a history of embarrassing incidents when MPs visited soldiers.

‘Unfortunately, this is not the first incident during the parliamentary programme/parliamentary exchange.

“The last one was problematic, so I have to make sure the defense process/leadership moves forward.”

The emails indicated that recommendations had been made, but were eventually shelved as they could not be implemented.