MP Bittle: Committee study on abuse in sport must hold athletes, coaches accountable – Sportsnet.ca

OTTAWA — The House of Commons committee investigating abuse in sport must bring in experts to find the best ways to hold sports organizations, athletes and coaches accountable for their actions, urges a Liberal MP.

Chris Bittle, who sits on the heritage committee, said this includes consequences for inappropriate behavior, up to and including disqualifying players from representing Canada.

“We can look to see if there are organizations that put athletes on such a pedestal that there are no consequences for their actions, including this case that led to our investigation where there appeared to be no consequences,” Bittle said in a statement. interview.

Editor’s Note: The following story is about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers.



If you or someone you know needs support, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines and services here. A list of resources and references for survivors and their loved ones can be found for readers in America here.

The Heritage Commission launched an abuse investigation at Hockey Canada in June after it came to light that the organization had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged that eight members of the 2018 national junior team had sexually assaulted her after a Hockey Canada gala in May. London, Ontario. .

On Tuesday, Hockey Canada President Scott Smith and his entire board of directors resigned after weeks of immense pressure from the government, provincial hockey clubs and sponsors.

Bittle said it’s a good move, but it doesn’t solve the problem that there are deep cultural issues in the sport that have led to a look-the-other-way attitude when medals and glory are at stake.

Smith was one of the Hockey Canada officials who told the committee in June that they learned of the alleged attack the day after the gala, but an internal investigation failed to identify the players involved and no disciplinary action was taken.

“Why wasn’t there a look to say ‘there are certain people who shouldn’t be wearing the maple leaf on their chest. What does Canada stand for in the future’?” asked Bittel. “If there are no consequences for coaches and athletes in terms of their behavior, it will get worse.”

Bittle said sports are a great source of entertainment, but he wants to end the attitude of winning at all costs, allowing players, coaches or others involved in sports to behave badly without reproach.

The problem goes far beyond just hockey, he said. The heritage committee’s research is being expanded to look at other sports as well.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge is reviewing the way sports organizations are funded by her department, writing codes of conduct and transparency requirements directly into funding agreements.

St-Onge said on Tuesday that the leaders of sports organizations have a critical role to play in handling allegations of abuse.

“Today, more than ever, I am motivated to continue working on the reform of the support system that I have started since the first day of this mandate,” she said, adding that organizations receiving federal money must have ” a higher level of best practice” in governance and transparency.

To receive funding next year, all sports organizations must apply to the new Sports Integrity Commissioner, who was appointed in June to implement a universal code of conduct to prevent and combat ill-treatment in sport.

The Commissioner has a complaints procedure for athletes or others involved in sport, but is only authorized to investigate allegations of mistreatment or discrimination against people from sports organizations who have formally adopted the Code of Conduct and who have applied to have the Commissioner oversee complaints.

Currently, only two national sports federations have signed up: Volleyball Canada and Weightlifting Canada.

In the first three months of its operation, the Integrity Commissioner’s Office received 24 formal complaints, but two-thirds related to people in sports organizations who had not yet registered for the process.

Only six of the complaints were deemed admissible under the Commissioner’s jurisdiction.