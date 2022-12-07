Mozambique ex-president’s son, 10 others jailed over corruption

A Mozambique court has sentenced the son of a former president, two ex-spy bosses and eight others to years in prison for their part in a corruption scandal in which the government tried to hide massive debts that led to financial chaos.

The 11 were found guilty and sentenced on Wednesday on charges related to a $2 billion “hidden debt” scandal that saw hundreds of millions of dollars in government-backed loans disappear and the South African nation’s economy crash.

Nineteen individuals, including state security officials, were tried on charges including money laundering, bribery and blackmail; the remaining eight were acquitted by the court in Maputo.

Armando Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while others who were convicted received sentences of between 10 and 12 years.

“Armando Ndambi Guebuza showed no remorse for committing the crime and he claims he was targeted for political reasons,” Maputo District Court Judge Efigenio Baptista said.

“Ndambi still does not believe he has unfairly benefited from $33 million that the Mozambican people desperately need.”

Two top intelligence officials, general manager Gregorio Leao and head of the economic unit Antonio Carlos do Rosario, were also each sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Leao and do Rosario were found guilty of embezzlement and abuse of power, while Ndambi Guebuza was convicted of embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association, among other charges.

The judge said that through their actions the convicts contributed to the impoverishment of the people of Mozambique.

“The defendants have tarnished the country’s good image abroad and in international markets, with lasting and difficult to repair consequences,” he said.

The scandal arose after state-owned companies in the impoverished country illegally borrowed $2 billion from international banks in 2013 and 2014 to buy a tuna fleet and surveillance vessels. The government masked the loans from parliament and the public.

When the “hidden debt” finally came to the surface in 2016, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other donors cut off financial support, leading to a government debt default and currency collapse.

An independent audit found that $500 million of the loans had been diverted. The money goes unnoticed.

Former President Guebuza, who was in office when the loans were made, testified at the trial but was not present in court on Wednesday.

His son wore a black sweater over a prisoner’s orange jumpsuit and stood up as the judge delivered the verdict.

During the proceedings, Baptista said Ndambi Guebuza acted deliberately “to influence his father” and get the government to approve the purchase of the ships.

He took $33 million in bribes to satisfy his “craving for luxury,” the judge said, listing some of the assets the former president’s son acquired with the money. They include luxury cars and a R10 million ($590,000) mansion in neighboring South Africa.

In addition to a prison sentence, the younger Guebuza was also fined 162,000 meticais ($2,500).

The trial started in August last year and ran until March. It was broadcast live on local TV and radio stations.

Dozens of people, including anti-corruption and civic activists, sat in the courtroom, a makeshift facility set up in a white marquee to house defendants, their lawyers and other parties.

The debt scandal exposed global corruption and sparked lawsuits on three continents. Swiss bank Credit Suisse was fined $475 million last year for its part in providing the loans.

Former Treasury Secretary Manuel Chang – who made the loans – has been detained in South Africa since 2018, awaiting extradition to the United States for allegedly using the US financial system to carry out the fraudulent scheme.