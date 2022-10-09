Moyes’ personal record against Fulham to secure West Ham back-to-back wins

In one of London’s lesser-known derbies, West Ham will face Fulham in hopes of maintaining their new-found momentum.

After consecutive losses to Chelsea and Everton, the Hammers defeated Wolverhampton last weekend to break out of the relegation zone.

Getty David Moyes’ record against Fulham could give West Ham two consecutive wins

With just two wins from their seven games in the competition, there is no doubt that there is still work to be done for the East London club to stay out of the danger zone.

However, their fans will be happy to hear that their boss David Moyes has quite the record against Fulham.

The 59-year-old has won 13 of his 14 Premier League home games against their visitors, with his first game in the competition a 2-1 home win as Everton boss in March 2002.

Getty West Ham defeated Wolves 2-0 to secure their second win of the season

Of the managers who have faced an opponent more than 10 times on home soil, only Arsene Wenger vs Leicester (100%, 11 wins out of 11) has a higher win ratio than Moyes vs Fulham (93%).

And not only is Moyes’ record attractive, West Ham’s own winning record is unbelievable.

The Hammers are unbeaten in 11 home games against the Cottagers in the campaign, winning seven and drawing four.

Can West Ham’s Premier League adventure finally get underway?

talkSPORT EDGE take a look…

Fulham have only netted once in their 21 top-level away games against West Ham United, with 49 goals in those other 20 games

West Ham have lost more Premier League derbies than any other side (113), while Fulham have the lowest win rate in such matches (18% – 26 wins from 141 matches)

Fulham have alternated between win (3) and defeat (3) in each of their last six Premier League games, last losing 4-1 to Newcastle at home

GETTY Fulham have only cleared out once in their 21 top-level away games against West Ham

West Ham have scored 40% of their Premier League goals from outside the box (2/5) this season – but Fulham are one of only three teams (along with Liverpool and the Hammers themselves) to concede from distance this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his three Premier League London derby games this season (vs Brentford, Arsenal and Tottenham), after scoring in just one of his first 17 such games in the competition

Getty Mitrovic has scored in each of his three Premier League London derby games this season

Including his time in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, Mikhail Antonio was involved in four goals in his five league games against Fulham (3 goals, 1 assist). The Jamaican has also been involved in more London derby goals than any other West Ham player in the Premier League (13 goals, 12 assists)

QFS Saliba or Van Dijk? Jesus or Salah? Quickfire Squads: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

HUGE O’Hara gives his PL predictions for Sunday, including Arsenal vs. Liverpool

STATTO Check out the stats and numbers as Man United look to hit back against Everton

WHERE THE “He’s an obligation!” O’Hara puts trophies on Brighton and Spurs in ‘Value Verdict’

ALIEN Gabby puts City slicker Haaland VS the best strikers of the past and present

NUMBERS GAME Diego Costa’s impressive record at Stamford Bridge gives Wolves a boost





