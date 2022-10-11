Moyes not shocked by Arsenal’s brilliant form and says Arteta ‘got no credit’

David Moyes believes Mikel Arteta has not been given the credit he deserves at Arsenal since joining the club.

Arteta has slowly built up a strong squad with the Gunners and they are now top of the Premier League after nine games of the season.

Getty Moyes led Arteta at Everton and thought he would become manager

It hasn’t been that long since the Spaniard was seemingly under pressure.

Moyes, who led Arteta at Everton, believes no one has given Arsenal the respect they should have and it is no surprise they are now at the table.

When asked if he thought Arteta would become a top manager, the West Ham manager told talkSPORT Breakfast: “I’m not surprised. I used to listen to talkSPORT regularly and a lot of people here have been critical of Arsenal in recent years.

“I think Arsenal have been a very good team for a while, and nobody gave them respect.

“They’ve Brought In” [Martin] Odegaard who really made a difference in the position he plays for them and makes it really difficult.

“I think Mikel had an idea of ​​what he thinks it should look like. After working with Pep [Guardiola] for a few years and giving him guidance on how to prepare a good team I just felt no one gave Mikel any credit.

Getty Arteta’s Arsenal have been brilliant this season, winning eight of their nine Premier League games

“He’s a real diligent guy, a young manager learning his way, he’ll make a few mistakes along the way, but I did it and everyone else does when you’re in management in the early years.

‘He doesn’t put together half a good side. Sometimes you have to be lucky to have good young players at your club when you come in. And I think Arsenal have good young players in their system.”

Moyes himself has enjoyed considerable success at West Ham in recent years, regularly challenging for European places in the Premier League.

Last season they reached the semi-finals of the Europa League before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The club have made £150m in transfers this summer and as a result the season started slowly as they got up to speed.

Now things are on the right track and looking up instead of down.

Getty West Ham have reversed their slow start to the season and are ranked 13th

Getty Paqueta and Scamacca were big signings for the Hammers this summer

Moyes added: “This year we actually have a stronger group of players. It has made our starting eleven, whether in Europe or the Premier League, stronger.

“As managers, we ask for some time to get used to things. Overall, we have made progress over the past two and a half years.

“From where we started, fourth or fifth in the league trying to make our way out of relegation, to fourth or fifth in the Premier League for a long time. It takes some effort.

“It’s not just doing what in a year, but trying to do it regularly, that’s the hardest part.”