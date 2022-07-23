Moving people’s mindsets in the matter of migration

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Data scientists and social scientists examine the perceptions and expectations of migrants to the EU, as well as the attitudes of Europeans towards them.

In 2015, more than a million people who came to Europe sought asylum, the largest annual total since World War II. As the Syrian war forced many families to seek refuge, this was an exceptional year for undocumented migrants arriving. Their harrowing and sometimes tragic journeys received a lot of media attention, but net immigration to the European Union through mainstream channels in 2020 also amounted to about a million people.

Regular, documented migration is an everyday phenomenon for EU countries and goes largely unnoticed. Without migrants, the EU population as a whole would have shrunk by half a million in 2019.

However migration happens, the sheer numbers in the game obscure personal stories. Now, a European research project on migrants’ attitudes towards Europe will release a feature film based on the experience of undocumented migrants. Dystopia is about an African migrant woman in Spain and her experiences with poverty, homelessness and exploitation.

We often have little knowledge or understanding of how migrants see Europe and how they are viewed by Europeans. This can lead to misunderstandings, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic when some migrants were afraid to go to health authorities for a vaccination. The new film, which will be released in November, tells the story from the point of view of the migrant.

Observed behavior

Despite all the media attention and heated political debate that migration brings, policymakers often operate without fully understanding the behavior of migrants themselves. “We wanted to understand the influence that stories and perceptions of Europe have on migration and why people move and how,” said Diotima Bertel, a social scientist at the Vienna-based research firm SYNYO and coordinator of a project called PERCEPTIONS.

PERCEPTIES conducted more than 100 face-to-face interviews with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers about the information sources they used and their vision of Europe. It also researched mass media and social media that migrants relied on.

“Migrants may have a more positive view of the situation in Europe than the reality and may be disappointed by harsh realities, such as not being welcomed by society or having difficulty finding a job,” says Bertel. They could also paint a rosier picture for those at home so as not to worry relatives, she said.

Nevertheless, migrants have “a fairly realistic understanding of the journey to Europe, particularly the dangers that lie ahead,” Bertel said. “There is a misconception about this on the European side, but not the organizations that work directly with migrants.”

The project showed that when there are no family ties or diaspora, most migrants make little distinction between possible destinations in Europe. As far as there is a general trend, it tends towards larger, better known countries like the UK and Germany.

Possible destinations

A twin project by PERCEPTION called MIRROR also looked at migrants’ perceptions to gain a better understanding of how migrants see Europe as a destination.

Using freely available information and paying particular attention to influential social and mass media, the project developed a range of tools to inform policy makers, border control agencies and others to help improve their policies.

The database that the project has built can be used by humanitarian organizations or government agencies to make connections between beliefs and types of behavior. For example, MIRROR found that migrants sometimes tend to be wary of European countries’ pandemic-related health measures, including quarantines.

According to Dr. Aitana Radu, project researcher and expert on information policy and governance at the University of Malta, this type of information would complement existing border control practices.

The project has produced recommendations on, for example, improving communication with migrants.

Migration Predictions

A third project, ITFLOWS, focuses on making accurate predictions and predictions of migration and asylum flows and developing workable approaches to the phenomenon by creating a deeper understanding of it.

“It is necessary to improve the management of arrivals in the European Union and, once they have arrived, to improve their integration in different Member States,” said Professor Cristina Basi Casagran of the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​Spain, ITFLOWS -coordinator.

The project is developing the EUMigraTool (EMT) to predict or predict migration and asylum flows and to highlight potential tensions in the area of ​​migration. This includes analysis of content from TV, web news and social media.

While all of the data it uses comes from publicly available sources, the EMT collects them for the first time in a single source for those working with migrants and for policy makers.

“We also conducted interviews with more than 90 migrants, asylum seekers and refugees in Greece, Italy and Spain,” said Dr. Colleen Boland of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. In addition, the project uses data from Google Trends to better understand the intentions and attitudes of migrants, and Twitter to learn more about sentiment and attitudes towards migrants.

The EMT website “will have different dashboards and interfaces to look at different sections. For example, you could see displacements caused by conflict in the countries of origin, such as Nigeria, Mali or Venezuela,” said Dr. Boland.

“You can also see historical data on movements, as well as our predictions about the arrival of asylum seekers based on applications in different Member States.”

In addition to assessing passenger traffic, the website will also highlight the perspectives of European citizens. “We will have a section on attitudes to immigration in different member states, to look at attitudes based on different variables such as age, unemployment and education,” said Dr. Boland. This, she said, can signal problems such as barriers to integration.

Changing Migration Patterns

dr. Boland said the interviews with migrants helped tell the story of why and how they traveled to Europe, whether it was along the Mediterranean land and sea routes, through the Canary Islands from West Africa or across the Atlantic from Latin America. America.

Project officials emphasize that there is no unambiguous explanation for migration to Europe. “People are ultimately very individual,” says Dr. Katja Prinz, EU Research Manager at HENSOLDT Analytics, responsible for communication with MIRROR.

One thing is certain: migration patterns and patterns will continue to change, as evidenced by the relocation of Ukrainians to EU countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, largely to Poland but also to other areas.

“This is not a fixed situation, but something that is constantly evolving,” says Bertel.

