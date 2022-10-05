Moving on! Tia Mowry ditches her wedding ring after filing for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry stepped out without her wedding ring on the same day she filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict on Monday after 14 years of marriage.

Rocking a purple quarter-zip sweatshirt and matching tight leggings, the 44-year-old actress looked glum while wearing minimal makeup and pulling her hair back into a low ponytail when she met a friend.

For her laid-back getaway, the mum of two wore black sunglasses on her head, large hoop earrings, matching bracelets and a black Fendi handbag.

The Twitches star, who rose to fame with her twin sister Tamera Mowry in the 1994 to 1999 sitcom Sister, Sister, had her hands full with a large bottle of water, car keys and phone.

According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com earlier this week, the former Disney Channel star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split when filing to end their marriage in Los Angeles.

The artist has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and four-year-old daughter Cairo and has not given a date of separation.

She also asked the judge to end the court’s ability to award spousal support to both parties and indicated that she and Cory had a prenuptial agreement.

“According to the pre-marital agreement of the parties, all property and obligations of each party are his/her own property,” the document reads.

Tia is represented by Laura Wasser, a divorce attorney.

Tia spoke about the divorce in a heartfelt message posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, where she said she would continue to maintain a friendship with her ex “if we co-parent our beautiful children.”

She posted a statement about the split, along with a black and white photo of her and Cory.

“I have always been honest with my fans and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.

“We will maintain a friendship as co-parenting of our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we have had together and would like to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we begin this new chapter in our lives.”

She also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, seemingly hinting at the split earlier that day.

It was a quote she had reposted that read, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much as holding onto an illusion.’

History: Mowry met Cory, also an actor, on the set of the 2005 film Hollywood Horror. They dated for six years before saying “I do” on April 20, 2008

Mowry met Cory, also an actor, on the set of the 2005 film Hollywood Horror. They dated for six years before saying “I do” on April 20, 2008.

Speaking of their 2015 marriage, Tia told HuffPost Live that she and Cory “don’t impose gender roles” on their marriage.

“We don’t impose gender roles in our marriage and relationship. If I’m working a lot and Cory is home, he’ll put Cree to bed, and if there’s dishes to do, he’ll wash them,” she said. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m going to wait for my wife to come home and she’s going to do all that.'”

She also described the benefits a partnership brings to her own dreams.

“I have goals and aspirations, and I believe that you can pursue your dreams and it can work if you have someone to support you,” she said.

In 2020, Tia revealed that she and Cory had to schedule sex between their parenting and work duties.

“You have to make sure it’s not neglected in any way,” she said in iHeartRadio’s What to Expect podcast.