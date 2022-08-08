Moving from Dubai to California, Spotify kept me in touch with my culture

In 2017, I moved 8,345 miles from my family – from my pink and green painted nursery in Dubai to a dorm room at USC. My world changed overnight. I went from being my parents’ spoiled child to being an adult who had to do his own laundry. The whiplash was severe and images of my old life continued to reverberate in my head. When I woke up and heard the birds outside my window, I half expected my mom to play her suprahatam devotional music, loud enough to shake the floor. I remembered late mornings in Dubai, listening to the radio after missing the school bus, while sleepily swallowing the Bollywood Top 40 my parents had in the car. After class, on my way to school, I would pop Mura Masa loud enough to crush my eardrums. On the way home, the bus driver, Yadav, whistles Malayali songs through the school bus’s loudspeakers.

In my new life in Los Angeles, I was cut off from that music. The radio stations at home had no internet streaming. My Hindi and Tamil were patchy so I couldn’t google lyrics or ask my mom for the song stuck in my head. At parties I pretended I knew the lyrics to “Mo Bamba” and “Disease Mode”, and the rest of the time I did it without music. The silence was lonely.

Streaming music was a relatively foreign concept to me growing up in Dubai. My family didn’t pay for Apple Music and Spotify did not reach the Middle East until 2018, after I had already moved to university. My experience with these songs was connected to the South Asian community in Dubai, which supported its own world of radio stations and dance bars. Frat Row at USC certainly didn’t have that infrastructure, and neither did the rest of LA. So I started looking elsewhere.

When I finally gave in and downloaded Spotify, it felt like I could see color for the first time. I found myself day after day thinking, “THIS is the song that’s been stuck in my head for five years!” Spotify curated playlists like Desi Hits were a start, but they felt artificial – as if some algorithm had just scraped a database of the most recent Bollywood releases. I was looking for shelter in nostalgia, and user-created playlists scratched that itch. I googled relentlessly for keywords and consumed as much music by and for Brown people as possible. I would listen to Akshitiis popular millennial bollywood playlist while cooking and cry along desi sad boi hour while I shower. It felt like I was back in Dubai, listening to music with my mother in the car, as if I had dug a tunnel through the world.

‘s AI music software pudding.cool, who roasts your taste in music, calls mine “former-boy-bander-stan-music-to-stalk-boys-to-please-read-my-script-bad” (sadly an accurate description of who I am) . And finally Spotify’s algorithm caught my Bollywood listening habits, which both suited my tastes and expanded them.

It was comforting to rediscover oldies I remembered from my parents’ parties, but it was even better to find the music of my own generation. Soon I was able to post my friends to emerging Desi artists, get recs from them, and create new playlists like the one I had sought comfort in the first year. I felt like I was finally part of my own culture – a community of young, weird, lost diaspora kids carving out a musical niche on the internet.

For us, music has become a way of reaching out or asking for help. I keep in touch with my friends from my hometown by sending them links to to blend with me on Spotify. I ask for songs from my loved ones as most other people would ask for a word of reassurance. I keep playlists that channel “vibes” and layer my feelings with songs to protect me from what would normally be too intense to work through on my own.

Spotify’s attempt at making music a lifestyle has worked on me. I am a paying Premium member who listened to more music than 94 percent of listeners in the United States since last year. The company’s business model is imperfect – they don’t pay their artists almost enough to be the backbone of their streaming service. Despite stories like mine, their product team is still respond to needs and trends emerging from the global south and east – a depressingly common story for western tech companies.

But despite all its problems, Spotify has allowed me to connect to my personal history again. Being able to close my eyes, put on the right song, and imagine sitting in the backseat with my dad driving can rock me to sleep on particularly homesick nights. Reliving my mother’s childhood through her playlists makes me understand why she is who she is. This music is a way of life – and I can’t imagine what the past five years would have been like without a connection to mine.

Nisha Venkat is a graduate student at the University of Southern California. When they find time, they like to write, create playlists to walk to, and walk to those playlists.