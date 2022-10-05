Movie World Australia: Families on school holidays forced to line up for hours for one ride

Families waiting up to three hours for a single ride at Movie World

Families have been forced to wait up to three hours for a single ride at one of Australia’s most popular theme parks after coughing up hundreds of dollars on entry during the school holidays.

A one-day pass for two adults and two children at Warner Brothers Movie World costs a staggering $416 – while a Fast Track skip-the-line ticket costs $149 each – making the theme park an extremely expensive day out.

Furious parents have taken to social media to vent their frustration after arriving at the Gold Coast park during the recent school break to find closed rides, huge crowds and excessive queues.

‘I would really think twice before spending a day here (Movie World). For the hundreds of dollars spent to get into the park we’ve been on one ride and midway through a 2 hour wait for a second and it’s 1pm,’ one parent wrote on Facebook.

‘Virtual queues are permanently full. Waste of a day and a lot of money. Absolutely the worst theme park experience I’ve had.’

Furious parents have taken to social media after arriving at Movie World during the recent school break to find closed rides, large crowds and excessive queues

Holidaymakers have posted pictures of waiting times displayed on signs outside the travel routes warning of queues of up to 180 minutes for the most popular attractions.

Aussies from across the country are flocking to the Gold Coast to visit its selection of theme parks, but families were outraged by the number of people allowed in on the holiday.

‘I really think it’s quite disappointing that you don’t set limits for the audience. We came from the interstates to visit today and paid over $500 as a family to only make 5 trips ALLLL (sic) day!’ one parent wrote on social media.

‘We couldn’t get to the stunt show or the street parade because we spent HOURS (sic) queuing for the rides. I get that there are busy times, but 140 minutes + (sic) wait time for rides is absurd.’

Aussies from across the country are flocking to the Gold Coast to take part in its selection of theme parks, but families were left furious by the number of people allowed in

Movie World’s Twitter account has been inundated with complaints about wait times, with people saying they had been queuing for much longer than the advertised duration.

‘Each trip was at least 1 hour 30-2 hours in line to be able to ride for 30 – 1:30 of the driving time. Do the math. Grab money. I think the family enjoyed about a total of 6 minutes,’ one person tweeted.

Another said: ‘Twenty years ago you could go on a tour through the film studio and there was so much more to the film world! We’re never coming back.’

Others arrived in September to find many of Movie World’s most popular rides, including the Green Lantern and Scooby Doo attractions, shut down.

The result was that lines for its other marquee features, including Superman Escape, were well over two hours.

‘Absolutely terrible. Avoid this place like the plague unless guarantees are given. 27 very disappointed school children and 3 adults,” said one mother.

A one-day pass for two adults and two children to Warner Brothers Movie World (pictured) costs a staggering $416 – while a Fast Track skip-the-line ticket costs $149 per person.

A family from Tasmania made the trip up to the Gold Coast to visit the Village Roadshow theme parks, which include Movie World, Sea World and Wet and Wild – only to be bitterly disappointed.

“The majority of the rides were under maintenance, not open, then there were over 2 hour waits for the small amount of rides that were open, including the Superman slide, and the virtual queues were always full,” the mother-of- two from Tassie.

‘We kept checking Scooby Doo and we kept being told it might open soon and they kept telling us we could queue, we queued several times and it never opened.

‘You shouldn’t have charged full price when more than half of your trips were down.’

A spokesman for Village Roadshow Theme Parks said it saw a large number of people attending during the school holidays, but suggested maintenance of the ride was day by day.

‘We are experiencing a strong school holiday period with audience numbers at the level of visits before Covid. For the school holidays we have extended our opening hours at Movie World and added an extra parade along with extra shows and entertainment options throughout the park,’ the spokesperson said.

“We understand that closed attractions and extended ride lines are not ideal for our guests and strive to provide the best guest experience possible, and we encourage our guests to visit our websites and download the in-park app to help best plan their visit .”